Possible Data Breach Reported in South Dakota
As we head into the holiday shopping season, keeping tabs on our personal information is more important than ever. That's especially true now after details of a possible massive local data breach are coming to light. Dakota News Now is reporting that Sioux Falls-based AAA Collections has reached out to...
SDSU football coach to match Feeding SD donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Donations to Feeding South Dakota will be matched by the longtime head coach of the South Dakota State football team. Feeding South Dakota announced $8,000 in donations will be matched by John Stiegelmeier to support 6,000 Thanksgiving meals distributed across the state in November.
SD ed secretary starts new year in new job at Lake Area
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The head of South Dakota’s Department of Education is leaving to become president for one of the state’s top vocational colleges. Tiffany Sanderson said Wednesday she will start January 1 at Lake Area Tech in Watertown. She succeeds retiring Mike Cartney, who’s been president since 2014.
Anti-LGBTQ policies behind violent threats, outreach leader says
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On Sunday, the Sioux Falls LGBTQ community gathered at a local church to honor and remember the lives of transgender people lost in the past year. The Transgender Day of Remembrance event just happened to coincide with a mass shooting that claimed the lives of five people at a gay club in Colorado Springs earlier in the morning.
SDSU Drag Show Gets Attention
A student sponsored drag show at South Dakota State University got a lot of attention on campus and off. Board of Regents President Pam Roberts says there will be a review of policies and procedures…..https://on.soundcloud.com/SieM2. Roberts says they got numerous calls and emails to the Board central office…..https://on.soundcloud.com/wbHL5.
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 8 new deaths reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,096 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up eight from 3,088 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and four men in the following age ranges: 50-59; 60-69; 70-79; 80+ (5). The new deaths were in the following counties: Brookings, Brown, Clay, Dewey, Minnehaha (3) and Pennington.
South Dakota's proposed social studies standards delayed after passionate hearing
(The Center Square) - The South Dakota Board of Education Standards is delaying implementation of proposed social studies standards, a decision that came after several hours of testimony Monday in Sioux Falls from those for and against the changes. The standards were immediately scrutinized after the DOE released them in...
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grocery Store In Minnesota, South Dakota, Iowa Closed on Thanksgiving Day
Tomorrow is the bid day! I hope you're prepared and have everything you need for your Thanksgiving feast. That means EVERYTHING because a certain grocery store franchise will not be open to save you. I highly recommend that you don't procrastinate and check your list more than once to be...
South Dakota plan to end food tax surrounded by controversy
If Gov. Kristi Noem doesn’t fulfill her campaign pledge to repeal the South Dakota sales tax on food during the 2023 legislative session, voters may get a chance to decide the issue on the 2024 ballot.
South Dakota Faces Controversy Over Repeal of Food Sales Tax
Pride member reflects on previous parade experience
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– For the first time ever, the Pride of the Dakotas marching band will be showcasing their talents at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. In just a couple of days, South Dakota State University students will be sharing their pride on the streets of New York City.
GF&P: Medical marijuana patients won’t lose hunting rights
A South Dakota hunter walks the tall grass with his dog. (Josh Haiar/South Dakota Searchlight) Sioux Falls lawyer Ryan Kolbeck typically doesn’t deal with legal questions about hunting licenses. The criminal defense attorney did field multiple calls on the topic in the days following the Nov. 8 election, however....
Local woman to be crowned Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023
BROOKINGS – Morgan Erickson of Hot Springs was awarded the title Miss Rodeo South Dakota (MRSD) during a pageant held in Brookings on Nov. 3-5. Erickson, the 23-year-old daughter of Jon and Shelli Erickson of Atwater, Minn., currently works as a substitute teacher and basketball coach at the Hot Springs School District. She is also the owner of At Your Best Equine Massage Therapy.
Heikes Farms Selected as South Dakota Specialty Crop Producer of the Year
Heikes Family Farms in Vermillion has been selected as the South Dakota Specialty Crop Producer of the Year. The Vermillion based farm was one of two finalists for the award, which was selected at the South Dakota Local Food Conference in Sturgis last week. Heidi Heikes with Heikes Farms commented...
Flags will be at half staff for South Dakota’s only female Speaker of the House
PIERRE, S.D.–Governor Kristi Noem has ordered flags be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol from sunrise until sunset on Saturday, December 10th, in honor of former state Representative and Bryant native Debra Anderson, who died November 10th at her home in Washington D.C. Anderson served in the South...
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension
Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa signed an extension of the proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain, fertilizer, and manure. The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through December 22, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage, stover, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas) and manure (dry and liquid) to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation. This proclamation applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa (excluding the interstate system) and those which do not exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds gross weight, do not exceed the maximum axle weight limit determined under the non-primary highway maximum gross weight table in Iowa Code by more than 12.5 percent, do not exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds, and comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.
Missouri River bridge work OK’d, despite its high cost
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Transportation Commission has begrudgingly accepted the only bid for a project on Interstate 29 that includes repairing more than 200 welds on the Missouri River bridge between Chamberlain and Oacoma. The reason for the commission’s reluctance? BX Civil & Construction Inc. offered...
NOEM’S CAMPAIGN SETS RECORDS IN SOUTH DAKOTA
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM IS THANKING THE NEARLY 100,000 DONORS FROM ALL 50 STATES WHO CONTRIBUTED NEARLY $19.2 MILLION DOLLARS TO VARIOUS ACCOUNTS ASSOCIATED WITH HER RE-ELECTION CAMPAIGN. NOEM SAYS THEY SET RECORDS FOR MOST DONATIONS FROM SOUTH DAKOTA RESIDENTS AND SHE IS HUMBLED BY THE RECORD-BREAKING SUPPORT. BOTH...
Sioux Falls Homeless Task Force presents ideas to city council
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A task force focusing on homelessness in Sioux Falls shared their ideas to the city council Tuesday on what can be done to help the issue. Since this summer, the group has held eight meetings and many conversations with individuals across the city about homelessness.
