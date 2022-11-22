ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Hood, TX

Fort Hood preparing for Thanksgiving meal competition

By Matt McGovern
FORT HOOD, Texas ( FOX 44 ) — Fort Hood will celebrate its annual Thanksgiving holiday meal competition this Tuesday at six of its dining facilities.

The Fort Hood Press Center says the Command teams and Third Armored Corps will judge the traditional Thanksgiving meal and recognize dining facilities staff for their outstanding performance. To win the title, the dining facilities will be judged on display and dining area appearance, food service operations and food service personnel.

Feast of Sharing returns to Copperas Cove

Families and Retirees are also invited to purchase a Thanksgiving meal for $10.05 at any of the dining facilities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

