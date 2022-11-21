Read full article on original website
chathamstartribune.com
Danville man dies after being held in jail
A Danville man died after being found without a pulse in a holding cell in the Danville jail. Anthony Lee Wyatt, 37, was brought to the jail at 2:44 p.m. on Nov. 22 after being arrested for public intoxication, and was housed in the holding cell, according to a release from Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg woman arrested for convenience store robbery
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has arrested a woman suspected of robbing the Fort Hill Mart Tuesday morning. 34-year-old Teja Ewell of Lynchburg was arrested and charged with felony eluding, robbery, identity theft, reckless driving and several other traffic-related charges. Police say they responded at 8:32 a.m....
WDBJ7.com
Man dies hours after being arrested for public intoxication
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Sheriff’s Office says a man died Tuesday, hours after he was arrested for public intoxication. Police say they arrested 37-year-old Anthony Wyatt around 2:44 p.m. and took him to the Danville City Jail, where he was put in a holding cell. Around 5:26...
WDBJ7.com
Fire destroys Bedford County home
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday morning, according to the Bedford Fire Department. Crews say they responded at 6:49 a.m. to the 2200 block of Bold Branch Rd and found the home heavily engulfed in flames. Crews got the fire under...
Man killed in head-on crash in Rockingham County
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A person was killed and three were sent to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Reidsville on Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a car crash in the area of Freeway Drive and Moss Street around 3:15 p.m. Reidsville police and state patrol officers...
WDBJ7.com
Death investigation underway in NW Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Two bodies were found in a home in Lansdowne Park in northwest Roanoke Monday afternoon. Roanoke Police responded about 4:45 p.m. for a wellness check and found the bodies, according to the City of Roanoke Redevelopment Authority (RRHA), which is working with police on the investigation.
WDBJ7.com
Missing Altavista woman found
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: May Drake has been found, according to the Altavista Police Department. She is being checked by paramedics. EARLIER STORY: An Altavista woman has been reported missing, according to the Altavista Police Department. 75-year-old May Bowyer Drake was last reported seen in the 1400 block of...
WXII 12
Motorcyclist charged with DWI after crashing into multiple cars dies in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man who was charged with DWI following a motorcycle crash involving multiple vehicles has died, according to police. Greensboro police said James Euliss Barley, 60, of Reidsville, was driving a motorcycle when he crashed into multiple vehicles. They said it occurred in October on the ramp from South Elm-Eugene Street to Interstate 40 East.
rhinotimes.com
Gun Shop Robbery Suspects Arrested After Officer Shoots
On Sunday, Nov. 20 at 1 a.m., deputies from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department went to Colfax to investigate an attempted breaking and entering at Colfax Gun and Ammo at 9420 W. Market St. Since that gun shop is very close to Kernersville, the Sheriff’s Department contacted the Kernersville...
WDBJ7.com
Missing teenager found safe; man charged
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Pulaski man has been charged with contributing to delinquency of a minor, with the discovery of a missing teenage girl. 17-year-old Jamila Gadson has been found safe and returned to her family in Gretna. Andrew Roy Beverly, 28, has been arrested. When Gadson was...
WXII 12
1 person dead, 1 hurt in shooting in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is dead and another was injured after a shooting in Burlington. Police were called to Avon Avenue at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday. That is where they found 24-year-old Quinnton Enouch and a 32-year-old man shot. Enouch was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man...
WSLS
Jamila Gadson found, man charged with her disappearance
GRETNA,Va. – Pittsylvania County Deputies said Saturday, Nov. 19 Jamila Gadson was found and returned to her home in Gretna, Investigators said, in connection with Gadson’s disappearance, 28-year-old Andrew Roy Beverly, from Pulaski, was charged and arrested for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Detectives said additional...
WSLS
Traffic jam on I-81S in Roanoke County cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The scene of this traffic jam has been cleared, according to VDOT. A traffic jam has led to delays on I-81S in Roanoke County, according to VDOT. Authorities say traffic is backed up for about 4.5 miles at the 137 mile marker.
WDBJ7.com
New diner concept opening in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - A new diner is set to open in Salem December 1. The West Salem Diner will occupy the space of the former West Salem BBQ. Watch the video to see Chef Steven stop by 7@four along with Jo Jo Soprano to preview the business.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County Sheriff’s Office helps 37 families with Thanksgiving meal
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - As the cost of food continues to increase, preparing a Thanksgiving meal can be struggle for some families. The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is making sure families have a meal for Thanksgiving. During this season of giving, Bedford County law enforcement officers gave families...
WDBJ7.com
72-year-old killed in Roanoke Co. motorcycle crash
ROANOKE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - A motorcycle driver died Tuesday afternoon in a crash in the 5000 block of W Main Street. According to Roanoke Co. Police, James Thompson, 72 of Elliston, was driving west on a Harley Davidson when he approached slower traffic and rear-ended a Pro-Line dump trailer that was being pulled with a 1999 Ford F-250 pickup.
Armed robbery at Greensboro Family Dollar on W. Meadowview Rd.
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police are looking for the person responsible for robbing a business Tuesday night. It happened around 6:31 p.m. Officers received a report about an armed robbery at the Family Dollar on West Meadowview Road. Investigators said a man walked into the store and stole an...
WSET
Henry Co. investigator graduates from intensive Virginia Forensic Science Academy course
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An investigator for the Henry County Sheriff's Office is being praised for completing an intense course in Richmond that allows him to stay on top of the latest technology when it comes to evidence. Sheriff Lane Perry is congratulating Investigator Alvin Hagwood on graduating...
chathamstartribune.com
Missing Gretna girl retuned home
A missing Gretna girl has been returned home and her companion charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office. Jamila Gadson, 17, was found Saturday evening, Nov. 19 and the Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for the assistance provided during this...
Reidsville man dead after crash on I-40 in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 60-year-old man died from his injuries after a crash on I-40 Greensboro police said James Barley has died from injuries sustained in a crash on I-40 East at South Elm-Eugene Street on October 7. Barley was driving a 2013 Harley Davidson Motorcycle down a ramp...
