ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: May Drake has been found, according to the Altavista Police Department. She is being checked by paramedics. EARLIER STORY: An Altavista woman has been reported missing, according to the Altavista Police Department. 75-year-old May Bowyer Drake was last reported seen in the 1400 block of...

ALTAVISTA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO