Luzerne County, PA

PennLive.com

Girl knocked out in fight that shut down Pa. school bonfire: police

A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School, and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
EASTON, PA
Pa. game poacher had remains of 37 bucks on his property: police

A Monroe County man whose Pennsylvania hunting privileges are revoked indefinitely illegally possessed the remains of 37 antlered white-tailed deer on his property, authorities say. David J. Frantz Sr., 59, of the 900 block of Molasses Valley Road in Kunkletown, Polk Township, was taken into custody about 9:30 a.m. Nov....
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Pa. man dies after hitting the side of a propane truck

Authorities have identified a 30-year-old man who died after a one-vehicle pedestrian crash Tuesday morning that shut down an Allentown intersection. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said pedestrian Hiram Arroyo, of Allentown, hit the side of a propane truck shortly before 8:45 a.m. near the 2000 block of Oxford Drive.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Gas spill cleanup from Pa. tanker truck crash could take weeks

A crashed tanker truck may be gone from a Bethlehem neighborhood, but crews are still working to clean up gallons of gasoline spilled and keep it out of the Monocacy Creek. When the truck crashed early Thursday morning on Union Boulevard between Paul and Raymond avenues, gasoline made it way to the storm drains and out to a culvert along Route 378 north, officials have said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
