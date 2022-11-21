Read full article on original website
Girl knocked out in fight that shut down Pa. school bonfire: police
A fight shut down Easton Area High School’s traditional bonfire before the Thanksgiving football game against Phillipsburg High School, and one juvenile was found unconscious due to the incident, Palmer Township police report. Another juvenile involved in the fight was detained by school district police, township Patrolman Jim Alercia...
PennLive.com
Pa. game poacher had remains of 37 bucks on his property: police
A Monroe County man whose Pennsylvania hunting privileges are revoked indefinitely illegally possessed the remains of 37 antlered white-tailed deer on his property, authorities say. David J. Frantz Sr., 59, of the 900 block of Molasses Valley Road in Kunkletown, Polk Township, was taken into custody about 9:30 a.m. Nov....
Pa. woman who admitted stealing from dementia victim placed on probation
SUNBURY – A Northumberland County woman who admitted participating with her estranged husband in a power of attorney scheme to steal $80,170 from a great aunt suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease has been placed on five years’ probation. The sentenced imposed last Thursday on Melissa Lee...
Plea hearing scheduled in ‘Gasland’ drilling pollution case
MONTROSE, Pa. — A plea hearing has been scheduled for next week in the long-running case of a natural gas driller facing felony charges over allegations it polluted the aquifer of a small Pennsylvania community 14 years ago. Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc. will appear in Susquehanna County Court on...
Judge affirms conviction of Pa. man in beating death of ex-girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter
SUNBURY – The trial judge has affirmed the third-degree conviction of a Northumberland County man in the death of his former girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter. Judge Charles H. Saylor in an opinion Thursday found the evidence supported the conviction of Jahrid Josef Burgess and there were no legal errors in last year’s trial.
N.J. police detective praised for retrieving gear of injured Utah Little Leaguer
The family of the Utah Little Leaguer injured when he fell from an upper bunk at the world series in South Williamsport is praising a Jersey City police detective for retrieving the boy’s gear inadvertently left in a rental car. “He was amazing,” Derek Oliverson said Tuesday about Detective...
Pa. man dies after hitting the side of a propane truck
Authorities have identified a 30-year-old man who died after a one-vehicle pedestrian crash Tuesday morning that shut down an Allentown intersection. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said pedestrian Hiram Arroyo, of Allentown, hit the side of a propane truck shortly before 8:45 a.m. near the 2000 block of Oxford Drive.
Ex-Penn College president stands to get $4M in termination suit settlement
The former president of the Pennsylvania College of Technology stands to receive $4 million to settle a federal lawsuit over his 2015 firing by a Chicago area community college. The board of the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois, on Nov. 10 voted to drop counterclaims against Robert L....
First state forest area for motorized recreation moves toward summer 2023 opening
Aiming for a summer 2023 opening of the first motorized recreation area in a state forest, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has issued a master plan for the Catawissa Recreation Area and is seeking public comment on that plan. The Catawissa Recreation Area is a 5,541-acre tract...
Gas spill cleanup from Pa. tanker truck crash could take weeks
A crashed tanker truck may be gone from a Bethlehem neighborhood, but crews are still working to clean up gallons of gasoline spilled and keep it out of the Monocacy Creek. When the truck crashed early Thursday morning on Union Boulevard between Paul and Raymond avenues, gasoline made it way to the storm drains and out to a culvert along Route 378 north, officials have said.
Sheetz lowers price for unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon for Thanksgiving 2022 week
Editor’s note: If you are unsure if your vehicle can use unleaded 88 check the owner’s manual to verify the minimum octane required and make sure your car can handle 15% of ethanol. Sheetz convenience stores will sell unleaded 88 gas for $1.99 a gallon during the Thanksgiving...
Northern Lehigh at Steel-High: Previewing the PIAA 1A football quarterfinal
