ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22

Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
NBC New York

Disney CEO Bob Iger to Hold Town Hall With Employees on Monday

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m. PT Monday in a town hall. Iger said in a memo to employees he will discuss the future of Disney and answer questions about what's ahead. Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m....
BURBANK, CA
NBC New York

Jim Cramer Says He's Bullish on Disney After Iger's Return as CEO

CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that he's sticking by Disney after the company welcomed back Bob Iger as chief executive. Cramer called for Bob Chapek's firing earlier this month after the company reported wide misses on fourth-quarter earnings and revenue. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that he's sticking by Disney...
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

A struggling tech sector and slowing economy have weighed on Roku's stock. Even during the worst bear market in more than a decade, the company boasts several competitive advantages. Secular tailwinds, a new catalyst, and Roku's industry-leading position should all help the stock bounce back. You’re reading a free article...
NBC New York

Disney's ‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Gets Coveted China Release

Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released in China on Dec. 16. International ticket sales, in general, were a major factor in "Avatar's" box office success in 2009, as $2.13 billion of the film's total $2.91 billion in ticket sales came from outside the domestic market. Prior to...
CNBC

Potential News Corp, Fox reunion faces opposition from large shareholder

Rupert Murdoch's proposed recombination of News Corp and Fox Corp. is facing opposition from one of its largest shareholders. Independent Franchise Partners, which owns shares in both companies, doesn't believe merging the companies again would show News Corp's true value. A special committee was formed in October to assess the...
tipranks.com

DIS, INTA: 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks with Potential to Beat the Market

DIS and INTA stocks are now part of TipRanks’ “Perfect 10” Smart Score list. Stocks with the highest Smart Score have outperformed the benchmark index by a significant margin. 2022 has not been a great year for equity investors. However, this has also created buying opportunities. But...
NBC New York

Zoom Shares Drop on Light Forecast as Company Faces ‘Heightened Deal Scrutiny'

Zoom made a slight downward revision to its revenue guidance, and investors responded by pushing the stock lower. Earnings topped estimates in the quarter, while revenue met expectations. Zoom is seeing "heightened deal scrutiny for new business," CEO Eric Yuan said on its earnings call. Zoom shares slumped more than...
NBC New York

This 31-Year-Old Makes $15,000 a Month as a Voiceover Artist and Lives in a School Bus: ‘I Was Able to Quit My Full-Time Job'

This story is part of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which details how people around the world earn, spend and save their money. When Alice Everdeen started recording voiceovers for airlines, video games and corporate companies in 2020, she had to work under a laundry basket lined with a mattress topper to get a clear sound.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy