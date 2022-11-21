Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Jack Ma's Ant Group Slapped With $1B Fine, Carl Icahn's Huge Short Position In GameStop, Novavax Culls COVID-19 Vaccine Alliance With GAVI: Top Stories Tuesday, Nov. 22
Ending Jack Ma's Ant Group's two-year-long regulatory feud, Chinese authorities will reportedly impose a fine of more than $1 billion on the billionaire's fintech company. China's central bank – which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Xi Jinping-led administration scuttled the company's $37 billion IPO at the last minute in 2020 – is the regulator readying the fine.
NBC New York
Disney CEO Bob Iger to Hold Town Hall With Employees on Monday
Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m. PT Monday in a town hall. Iger said in a memo to employees he will discuss the future of Disney and answer questions about what's ahead. Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m....
NBC New York
Jim Cramer Says He's Bullish on Disney After Iger's Return as CEO
CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that he's sticking by Disney after the company welcomed back Bob Iger as chief executive. Cramer called for Bob Chapek's firing earlier this month after the company reported wide misses on fourth-quarter earnings and revenue. CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday that he's sticking by Disney...
HP Inc. is cutting up to 6,000 employees as it becomes the latest tech company to announce major layoffs
Computer and printer maker HP Inc. said on Tuesday that it plans to lay off 4,000 to 6,000 employees over the next three years—making it the latest tech company to announce job cuts or hiring freezes. HP Inc.’s layoffs, which represent nearly 10% of its current workforce, are part...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
A struggling tech sector and slowing economy have weighed on Roku's stock. Even during the worst bear market in more than a decade, the company boasts several competitive advantages. Secular tailwinds, a new catalyst, and Roku's industry-leading position should all help the stock bounce back. You’re reading a free article...
Carl Icahn, David Einhorn, and Dan Loeb bet big on Elon Musk ultimately buying Twitter - and likely raked in profits when the deal closed
Carl Icahn, Dan Loeb, and David Einhorn built sizeable stakes in Twitter last quarter. Paul Tudor Jones also grew his Twitter stake from $411,000 to $42 million in the period. They were likely betting that Elon Musk would ultimately buy Twitter, and were proven right. Several elite investors wagered Elon...
Benzinga
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
NBC New York
Disney's ‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Gets Coveted China Release
Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released in China on Dec. 16. International ticket sales, in general, were a major factor in "Avatar's" box office success in 2009, as $2.13 billion of the film's total $2.91 billion in ticket sales came from outside the domestic market. Prior to...
msn.com
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Meta, Apple, And A Warren Buffett-Backed Company Set To Become Global Player
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets started the week showing strength, only to finish relatively flat, the S&P 500 was down by a marginal 0.32%, while the Dow Industrials edged 0.24% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite finished the week down by 0.78%.
CNBC
Potential News Corp, Fox reunion faces opposition from large shareholder
Rupert Murdoch's proposed recombination of News Corp and Fox Corp. is facing opposition from one of its largest shareholders. Independent Franchise Partners, which owns shares in both companies, doesn't believe merging the companies again would show News Corp's true value. A special committee was formed in October to assess the...
tipranks.com
DIS, INTA: 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks with Potential to Beat the Market
DIS and INTA stocks are now part of TipRanks’ “Perfect 10” Smart Score list. Stocks with the highest Smart Score have outperformed the benchmark index by a significant margin. 2022 has not been a great year for equity investors. However, this has also created buying opportunities. But...
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, oil slides, Disney rises to start holiday-shortened week
U.S. stocks sank Monday as Wall Street barreled into a holiday-shortened trading week. Equity and bond markets will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday and end trading at 1 p.m. ET on Friday. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slipped roughly 45 points,...
NBC New York
Zoom Shares Drop on Light Forecast as Company Faces ‘Heightened Deal Scrutiny'
Zoom made a slight downward revision to its revenue guidance, and investors responded by pushing the stock lower. Earnings topped estimates in the quarter, while revenue met expectations. Zoom is seeing "heightened deal scrutiny for new business," CEO Eric Yuan said on its earnings call. Zoom shares slumped more than...
NBC New York
This 31-Year-Old Makes $15,000 a Month as a Voiceover Artist and Lives in a School Bus: ‘I Was Able to Quit My Full-Time Job'
This story is part of CNBC Make It's Millennial Money series, which details how people around the world earn, spend and save their money. When Alice Everdeen started recording voiceovers for airlines, video games and corporate companies in 2020, she had to work under a laundry basket lined with a mattress topper to get a clear sound.
Benzinga
Facing Trouble Streaming HBO Max Content On Apple TV 4K? Don't Worry — A Fix Is On The Way
HBO Max, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. WBD, is fixing a bug troubling Apple Inc.'s AAPL TV 4K devices. What Happened: Apple TV 4K users have been getting abrupt "can't play title" errors while streaming HBO Max content. HBO’s SVP of Communications Chris Willard said the platform is...
