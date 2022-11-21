Read full article on original website
Related
Wall Street's most accurate stock-market forecaster says midterm elections can push the S&P 500 higher - but a surge in Treasury yields could stall a rally
Morgan Stanley strategist Mike Wilson said the midterm elections could present more uncertainty for the stock market in the short term. But ultimately, the election will result in equities climbing higher and bond yields moving lower, he said in a Monday note. However, if the 10-year Treasury yield climbs to...
Oil prices could once again soar to $125 a barrel in 2023 if China ends its COVID-19 lockdown policy, Goldman Sachs says
Oil prices could once again soar to $125 per barrel if lockdown policies in China come to an end, according to Goldman Sachs. The bank sees Brent crude prices rising to at least $110 per barrel next year as supply risks remain. "Our China economists believe recent headlines simply mark...
Oil rebounds from early plunge after Saudis deny OPEC+ output report
NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Oil prices rebounded from early losses on Monday after Saudi Arabia denied a report it was discussing an increase in oil supply with OPEC and its allies.
US stocks trade mixed as new COVID deaths in China raise growth fears again
Shares of Disney soared on the return of Bob Iger as chief executive, lifting the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Oil Prices Fall Over Low Demand Outlook, Strong U.S. Dollar
The energy sector is set for a lower open, pressured by weakness in the crude complex and the major market futures. U.S. equities are expected to kick-off the holiday-shortened week lower as COVID-19 flare ups in China increase fears of slowing growth. WTI and Brent crude oil are down to...
Shares rise, U.S. Treasury yields drop as Fed minutes suggest slower rate hikes
NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - World equities rose while U.S. Treasury yields retreated on Wednesday after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting showed U.S. central bankers looking to soon moderate the pace of interest rate hikes.
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits 11-day low as greenback notches broadbased gains
TORONTO, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in 11 days against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as rising COVID-19 cases in China weighed on investor sentiment and speculation that OPEC would increase output led to volatility in the price of oil. The loonie CAD=...
Oil prices slip on OPEC cut in demand forecast, China COVID cases
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Oil prices extended losses in early Asian trade on Tuesday after OPEC cut its 2022 global demand forecast, while rising COVID-19 case numbers in China clouded the outlook for fuel consumption in the world's top crude importing nation.
Gold dips 1% as dollar bounces higher; Fed policy minutes awaited
Gold prices slipped to their lowest in over a week on Monday, falling over 1% as the dollar extended gains, while the market's attention turned to the U.S. Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes due this holiday-shortened week. Spot gold fell 0.7% to $1,738.40 per ounce by 1:36 p.m. ET, after...
Copper rebounds on weaker dollar; China COVID outbreaks cap gains
LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Copper snapped a four-session run of losses on Tuesday as the U.S. dollar weakened, but rising COVID-19 cases in top metals consumer China capped the upside. Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 1.8% at $8,020 a tonne by 1700 GMT. It has...
Dollar rises as China COVID worries spook markets
NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar rose against most major currencies on Monday, recouping recent losses, as fresh COVID-19 curbs in China fuelled worries over the global economic outlook and made traders shun riskier currencies.
Dollar down as U.S. data weighs; traders await Fed minutes
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell across the board on Wednesday, after data showed U.S. business activity weakened further in November and as traders remained on edge ahead of the impending release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's November meeting. "Fed minutes will be the focus for today,"...
Stock Market Today: Stocks End Lower On China Covid Worries
Stocks finished lower Monday, while the dollar built solid gains against its global peers, as markets took a defensive stance into the short Thanksgiving week amid renewed concerns over the pace of Covid infections in China. Schools were closed in the capital city of Beijing Monday, with residents urged to...
America is heading for a soft landing while the U.K. is expecting its worst decline in living standards—ever
Shoppers pass an empty retail unit on Oxford Street in London on Nov. 4. Despite dire predictions of a widely expected recession in the U.S., the economy for now remains strong. Americans are contending with inflation and rising interest rates, worried about tech industry layoffs in particular, and feeling little confidence about where the economy is headed. Among CEOs, confidence is even worse.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks rise against backdrop of Fed comments, China COVID surge
U.S. stocks moved sharply higher Tuesday, with gains accelerating into the final hour of trading after a mostly uneventful pre-Thanksgiving session. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite each climbed 1.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped nearly 400 points, or about 1.2%. The S&P 500 closed above 4,000 for the first time since September, while the Dow notched its highest close in three months.
Crude prices slump on global demand fears as central banks talk tough
Investing.com -- Crude oil prices fell to their lowest since September on Friday, as tough talk from two of the world's big central banks reinforced fears about the outlook for the global economy and consequently for oil demand. Hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Thursday were followed by...
Alibaba, Nio Stocks Rise: Hang Seng Reflects Caution Ahead Of FOMC Minutes Release
Hong Kong stocks opened in the green on Wednesday, with the benchmark Hang Seng trading marginally higher ahead of the release of the FOMC minutes due later today. On Monday, Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester reportedly stated she thinks the central bank can slow down from the 75 basis points hike at its next meeting and that it’s very appropriate.
Stocks End Lower on Wall Street as Tech Weighs Down Nasdaq
"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaStocks closed lower on Wall Street Monday, as a slide in technology companies offset gains elsewhere in the market.The S&P 500 fell 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite dropped 1.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average held up better, ending down just 0.1%The Dow benefited from a 6.3% gain in Disney, which soared following news late Sunday that the entertainment giant had replaced CEO Bob Chapek with his predecessor, Bob Iger.Tesla tumbled 6.8% for the biggest drop among S&P 500 stocks and briefly slumped to an intraday low of $167.54, the lowest point in two...
U.S. stocks slightly lower in late trade after Fed speakers suggest interest rates may top out higher
U.S. stocks traded lower on Thursday after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the Federal Reserve’s benchmark policy interest rate may need to rise higher than earlier anticipated to subdue inflation. Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari also said it’s unclear how high the central bank will need to raise its policy rate as inflation still remains high.
Wheat eases on supply prospects; China COVID woes cap soybean gains
By Mei Mei Chu and Sybille de La Hamaide KUALA LUMPUR/PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat prices edged down on Wednesday, hit by prospects of more supplies from the European Union, while a rise in COVID-19 cases in China limited gains on soybeans. French wheat sales to China and...
