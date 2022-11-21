ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Rangers Meet With Free Agent Kodai Senga: Report

By Matthew Postins
InsideTheRangers
InsideTheRangers
 2 days ago

The Texas Rangers are targeting at least one more veteran free-agent pitcher for the 2023 season.

The Texas Rangers reportedly hosted free agent Kodai Senga recently, one of the pitchers the club could sign to help fill out its 2023 rotation.

But it’s not clear how much interest Senga has in the Rangers.

The Athletic, which reported the meeting, wrote that Senga wants to sign with a team that has an immediate chance to win. While Rangers general manager Chris Young has made it clear he’s building a team that can contend in 2023, there are at least two other teams in the running for Senga. Both made the postseason in 2022 — the New York Mets and San Diego Padres.

Senga has a high standard. In Japan he won five Japan Series championships and was a member of Japan’s gold-medal winning 2020 Olympic team.

The 29-year-old right-hander is dipping his toe into free agency after pitching for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks for a decade. He’s been one of the NPB’s most decorated pitchers during that time, with three All-Star Game appearances and leading the Pacific League in strikeouts twice. He was also on the 2017 World Baseball Classic All-Tournament team.

Plus, he and Padres starter Yu Darvish — a former Rangers starter — have a good relationship. So it’s possible the Rangers’ meeting with Senga may lead nowhere.

Scroll to Continue

The Rangers have reportedly reached out to at least two other top-tier free-agent pitchers in Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodón.

deGrom is widely considered the top free-agent starter on the market and could command more than $40 million per year. The life-long New York Met has won the NL Rookie of the Year and two National League Cy Young awards. But, he has made 15 or fewer starts in each of the last three season, the last two of which have been truncated by injuries. Plus, deGrom will be 35 next season.

Rodón, 29, just wrapped up his first season with San Francisco, where he signed a two-year $44 million contract, but opted out of the second season. He went 14-8 last season, as he set a career high for victories. Before landing in San Francisco, he spent his career with the Chicago White Sox. Rodón has a career record of 56-46 with a 3.60 ERA. He’s been an All-Star each of the past two seasons.

The Rangers have three veteran starters under contract for 2023 — Martín Pérez (who just signed the Rangers’ $19.65 million qualifying offer), Jon Gray and Jake Odorizzi. The Rangers are interested in at least one more veteran starter.

Plenty of movement could happen at the annual winter meetings, which will take place Dec. 4-7 in San Diego.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Cody Bellinger could sign with big Dodgers rival?

Fans of the Los Angeles Dodgers may want to shield their eyes. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Monday that the San Francisco Giants have checked in on former NL MVP outfielder Cody Bellinger, who was non-tendered by the Dodgers last week. Bellinger is reportedly looking for a one-year deal in free agency.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Free Agency: Scott Boras Believes Joey Gallo Will Rebound With Starting Role

During the 2022 MLB Trade Deadline, the Los Angeles Dodgers made an upside play by acquiring Joey Gallo from the New York Yankees for pitching prospect Clayton Beeter. At the time of the deal, Gallo was batting .159/.282/.339 and just one season removed from being one of the top players traded at the deadline. Although he got off to a hot start with the Dodgers, Gallo then regressed back to his production with the Yankees by hitting .162/.277/.393 in L.A.
LOS ANGELES, CA
iheart.com

Dodgers Have Reportedly Offered Contract to Aaron Judge

The Dodgers have reportedly offered a contract to the biggest free agent on the market. Here is what Héctor Gómez said in a tweet about the Dodgers & interest in Aaron Judge. According to @carmonaTV, the #Dodgers offered a US $214 million contract to Aaron Judge, which was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Rangers hire Maddux as pitching coach, Moore as advisor

The Texas Rangers hired Mike Maddux as their new pitching coach Wednesday, and added former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore as a senior advisor in their baseball operations department. Maddux is returning to Texas to be on new manager Bruce Bochy's staff. Maddux was first the pitching coach...
WASHINGTON STATE
InsideTheRangers

InsideTheRangers

Dallas, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRangers is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Texas Rangers

Comments / 0

Community Policy