Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Look: Patrick Mahomes' Mom Went Viral Sunday Night

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs put on a show against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday night. The Chiefs topped the Chargers on a last-minute touchdown, improving to 8-2 on the season. During the game, Patrick Mahomes' mom, Randi, went viral on social media. Randi Mahomes was part...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Tony Dungy Admits He Messed Up Sunday Night

It's not often that you see analysts admit that they got something wrong. But former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy did just that on Sunday night. Dungy picked the Chargers to beat the Chiefs on "Sunday Night Football." It was a popular pick, with the Chargers playing at home. But the Chiefs got it done, winning on a go-ahead score with less than a minute left.
The Spun

Sports World Praying For Troy Aikman's Family

Troy Aikman is back on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening, a week after sharing some tough personal news. Last week, Aikman revealed that his mother had passed away. The former Dallas Cowboys star's mother, Charlyn Aikman, died at the age of 80. "She's watching from the skybox," Aikman said...
FanSided

Who’s the real favorite to land Justin Verlander?

Many eyes are on free agent ace Justin Verlander, and it’s unknown where he may end up. However, there is a team that appears to be the most likely contender. Free agent pitcher Justin Verlander is certainly a catch who’s gaining attention from many teams, including the Houston Astros, New York Mets, New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. The ace just earned his third Cy Young award and pitched an incredible regular season with the Astros, one of many reasons why so many teams are eyeing him.
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals The 1 NFL Team He Really Hates

Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman signing Ndamukong Suh has named the one NFL team he really hates. You probably don't need more than one guess... That's right, Suh is not a fan of the Green Bay Packers. That doesn't come as a surprise, considering he began his career with the Detroit Lions.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Furious Rant

The Arizona Cardinals had a game to forget on Monday night. They got absolutely embarrassed by the San Francisco 49ers, 38-10, and are now 4-7 overall. A big moment came late in the game, even though Arizona was trailing 31-10 at the time. 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo hit tight end George Kittle on a short out route and he still took it the distance.
The Spun

NFL Coach Admits He's Considering Quarterback Change

We've already seen a couple of notable starting quarterback changes in the NFL this season, including in Washington, where Taylor Heinicke has supplanted Carson Wentz. Another change could be coming. On Monday, Texans head coach Lovie Smith admitted that the door is open for starting quarterback Davis Mills to be...
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Packers could be about to bring back former wide receiver

Are the Green Bay Packers about to make a wide receiver move?. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, former Packers wide receiver Geronimo Allison was in Green Bay for a workout on Tuesday. The former undrafted free agent spent four seasons in Green Bay between 2016 and ’19, catching...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Reportedly Becoming 'A Problem'

An NFL starting quarterback's lack of accountability is reportedly becoming a problem. New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson failed to take accountability for his team's lack of offense in the 10-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon. Wilson, a top pick in the NFL Draft, simply said "no" when...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Names 'Worst Cheater' In Baseball History

The rivalry between the New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays just got a little bit spicier for 2023. During an appearance on Sportsnet's "How Hungry Are You?" with Serge Ibaka, Blue Jays ace Alex Manoah was asked to name the biggest cheater in MLB history. After a brief pause,...
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: Injured Chiefs Player Was Furious During Game

An injured Chiefs player did not handle his emotions very well during Sunday night's game. The Chiefs beat the Chargers on Sunday night, but it was a close, up and down contest, with Kansas City finally emerging with a late touchdown to top Los Angeles. During the game, injured Chiefs...
KANSAS CITY, MO
