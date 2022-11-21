Q&A with Rev. Dr. Angelique Walker-Smith, new president of World Council of Churches from North America

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Make Your Christmas Card Photos Pop With an Unexpected LocationRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Hindu Voice in an Interfaith Communities - IndianapolisIndianapolis, IN
3 Great Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Party Like It's 1920 at John Dillinger's Actual Speakeasy HideoutRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
Related
Indianapolis church providing hope and resources for refugee families
An Indianapolis northside church is doing what it can to help thousands of African refugees feel welcome in Indiana this Thanksgiving.
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s in a Name, Indy? Haughville, Part 3 — Street names in Haughville
Some of the names of the streets of Haughville have been changed through the years. This news column provides some background on the names of two of the streets of Haughville that were changed because of war. Germans were one of the immigrant groups that found a new home in...
Indianapolis Recorder
Local Black artist receives Creative Renewal Arts Fellowship, aims to expand outside Indy
Indianapolis-based visual artist Israel Solomon is one of 40 local creatives to receive the Creative Renewal Arts Fellowship through the Indy Arts Council. The grant, funded by Lilly Endowment, is awarded to artists across various creative mediums who have been working in the industry for at least five years. The grant is meant to help them refresh and build on their careers, and Solomon said he intends to use it to expand his presence as an artist beyond Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Recorder
Newfields once again lighting up the night throughout winter
Newfields’ sixth annual outdoor holiday experience Winterlights returns this month with specialty food, drinks and more than 1 million twinkling lights. The outdoor, family-friendly walking experience through The Garden at Newfields — located at 4000 N. Michigan Road — will run from Nov. 20, 2022, through Jan. 8, 2023. Featuring more than 1.5 million lights, guests will be able to enjoy holiday-themed snacks and drinks as they walk through several light displays such as the Landscape of Light on the Lilly Allée and the Ice Storm Walk in the Garden for Everyone, according to a news release.
WISH-TV
Popular American pastime puts elderly at risk of stroke
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Watching TV may be one of the most popular American pastimes. An estimated 55% of people spend between one and four hours watching television every day. But this–scientists say–is a problem, especially for the elderly. Researchers at San Diego State University College of Health...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Indianapolis company forced to find a new place to send industrial sewage or face shutdown
A waste oil recycling company in Indianapolis will have to send its sewage somewhere else. After months of violations, Citizens Energy Group refuses to treat the company’s industrial waste. Metalworking Lubricants Co. allegedly sent excess chemicals from crude oil and toxic heavy metals to Citizens’ treatment plant —making the...
Thousands expected at annual Mozel Sanders Thanksgiving dinner
The Mozel Sanders Foundation expects to feed 11,000 people on Thursday with the help of more than 700 volunteers. This is the 51st year for the event.
This City in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Indiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
indianapublicradio.org
MacKenzie Scott donates $3 million to Indiana charter school operator
Paramount Schools of Excellence recently received a surprise $3 million donation, which will help the organization open two new schools next fall in South Bend and Lafayette. The financial gift, the largest received by the Indianapolis-based public charter school network, is from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. In the past week,...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Mary & Martha Home
Faith and family are the inspirations behind a new place to shop for the holidays in Brownsburg. Sherman visited Mary & Martha Home for a first look inside before their grand opening.
Robotic vehicles: IU Health unveils plans for new parking and support facility
IU Health on Tuesday unveiled plans for a huge parking facility and loading dock that will use automated vehicles to load supplies into the new $1.6 billion downtown hospital.
Indy man ordered to pay $4K back to Riley Festival Assoc. for passing bad checks
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was ordered to pay more than $4,000 in restitution after passing fake checks made out to a festival association at several banks in Hancock County. Court records show Marlon Coley pleaded guilty to theft and forgery on November 10.. An investigation began in November of 2021 after a […]
wfyi.org
As state moves forward with Lebanon industrial district, some worry “they don’t have a clear plan”
Efforts are underway to build a massive, multi-billion dollar research and industrial park near Lebanon, Indiana. But as the project has grown, questions are being raised by both residents and the leaders of neighboring cities about what the project will look like - and what kind of resources it will require.
8-year-old Indy girl wins 2022 AES Coloring Contest
INDIANAPOLIS — The winner of this year's AES Coloring Contest is an 8-year-old girl from Indianapolis. As the winner, Winnie Mattingly will get to flip the switch at the Downtown Indy, Inc. Circle of Lights, presented by IBEW 481, on Friday, Nov. 25. Mattingly attends St. Pius X Catholic...
Southside Times
Shop small on the Southside to support local small businesses
On Nov. 26, small businesses will be celebrated and highlighted as we begin to approach the end of the year and continue in the holiday season. Restore Old Town Greenwood will be hosting “Small Business Saturday” and Delta Theta Tau will join the Beech Grove Chamber to host “Shop Small Saturday” with its annual artisan fair. Both events are designed to boost local businesses and support the hard-working people of Johnson County while enjoying community fellowship.
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Food Photographer phototastyfood.ru on Unsplash. If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love pizza, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Johnson County teacher surprised with $25,000 Milken Educator Award
Angela Fowler, Grassy Creek Elementary School teacher receives the $25,000 Milken Educator Award, making her the first award recipient from Clark-Pleasant Community School Corporation.
Indiana Daily Student
Mexican restaurant Riviera Maya to open Dec. 1 in Bloomington
Riviera Maya, a new Mexican restaurant, will open Dec. 1 at 116 S. Franklin Road in Bloomington. Riviera Maya offers customers a cultural experience different from most other restaurants, the employees said. Riviera Maya has locations in Fishers, Anderson, Columbus and Lafayette. After a long process of obtaining liquor licenses,...
Cease Fire Indy holds Friendsgiving event on northeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — Thanksgiving is days away, but organizers with Cease Fire Indy started the festivities early on the northeast side for two reasons, peace and unity. "One of our biggest mottos with Cease Fire Indy is, 'There's no such thing as strangers. We are all family,'" said organizer Ron Gee. "When you're looking at that, I think it will kind of be hard for you to shoot your brother or your sister."
Current Publishing
The Wright Brothers set for ride into sunset
The Wright Brothers were ready for their farewell concert at CarmelFest July 4, 2021. Unfortunately, the sound person got sick and went home and there was no one to run the system. “The last concert we did at CarmelFest was a disaster and we hated leaving the people with that...
Comments / 0