Q&A with Rev. Dr. Angelique Walker-Smith, new president of World Council of Churches from North America

Indianapolis-based visual artist Israel Solomon is one of 40 local creatives to receive the Creative Renewal Arts Fellowship through the Indy Arts Council. The grant, funded by Lilly Endowment, is awarded to artists across various creative mediums who have been working in the industry for at least five years. The grant is meant to help them refresh and build on their careers, and Solomon said he intends to use it to expand his presence as an artist beyond Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO