Sidney Daily News
Christmas Craft Fair planned
SIDNEY —Merry elves have been hauling out the holly at Ohio Living Dorothy Love. There will be a Christmas Craft and Gift Fair on Saturday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Amos Community Center. The free event will feature a wide variety of homemade crafts, home décor, holiday gifts, vendors, a hot chocolate bar and Gingerbread House Contest display.
Sidney Daily News
‘A Christmas Carol’ performances planned
SIDNEY – The Sidney Repertory Theatre, in partnership with The Sidney Dance Company, is presenting “A Christmas Carol.”. Ebenezer Scrooge is a miserly man who despises Christmas. Scrooge started a business with Jacob Marley, who was very similar to Scrooge, but since Marley died Scrooge runs the business alone, treating one of his staff members, Bob Cratchit, very poorly.
Daily Advocate
Holiday season kicks off with parade and tree lighting
GREENVILLE — Even a cold, blustery evening couldn’t keep people away from a wonderful evening in downtown Greenville on Saturday night. The Hometown Holiday Horse Parade, coupled with the lighting of the Community Christmas Tree and all of the beautiful lights put in place by the Greenville Street Department signaled the start of the holiday season. A few flurries that weren’t in the forecast added to the festive atmosphere.
Sidney Daily News
Locals share Thanksgiving memories
SIDNEY — Members of the Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County recently reminisced on their Thanksgiving traditions from when they were younger. Carolyn Warner, 75, of Sidney remembered the large family gatherings her family used to hold. The family used to gather together at a different aunt’s house every year for Thanksgiving.
Sidney Daily News
Six Appeal performance set for Dec. 4
NEW BREMEN — Lock One Community Arts is announcING the third show of the season which is scheduled for Dec. 4 at 3 P.M. Six Appeal is a world-touring a cappella ensemble originally based out of Minnesota. This internationally-acclaimed group recently won the Grand Prize Championship at the Moscow Spring A Cappella Festival for their 2nd year in a row. Known for their sharp comedic timing and rock-and-roll energy, the members of Six Appeal have performed with notable artists such as Thundercat, Andy Grammer, Michael McDonald, and Kenny Loggins.
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Sidney Daily News
Preparing for the party
Librarian Nancy McAlpin, of Tipp City, adds a gold bow to a Fall wreath at the Amos Memorial Library on Tuesday, Nov. 22. McAlpin made the wreath as a test run to make sure it would turn out before letting kids give it a try. Wreath making will be one of the activities kids will take part in during a Thanksgiving party at the library on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. Kids will also sing songs and play BINGO.
Sidney Daily News
Santa to visit Apple Farm Service
BOTKINS — Kris Kringle is coming to Apple Farm Service, and he’s inviting everyone to come out and visit. The event includes free printed pictures with Santa, home-made crafts, hot chocolate, hot cider, snacks and more. “I always enjoy spending my time with Apple Farm Service!” Chuckled St....
Sidney Daily News
Dorothy Love plans Gingerbread House Contest
SIDNEY — Christmastime is here again! Get ready to pre-heat the oven, pull out cookie sheets and decorating tips, and enter the Ohio Living Dorothy Love Gingerbread House Contest. Organizers use the term “house” loosely; participants can let their imaginations go wild and craft any creative structure, i.e. houses,...
Sidney Daily News
An Alpha Thanksgiving
The Alpha Community Center was filled with hungry visitors during its annual Thanksgiving meal on Friday, Nov. 18. Sophia Patton, left, to right, 7, waits for her mom, Lindsey Patton, both of Anna, to take a thanksgiving meal from Alpha Community Center Executive Director Jan Geuy, of Sidney, during the Alpha Community Center’s annual Thanksgiving dinner. Volunteers would carry the meals over to waiting visitors at the dinner on Friday, Nov. 18. The meals included traditional Thanksgiving staples such as turkey, mashed potatoes, corn and pie.
WDTN
Town & Country Furniture’s Pet of the Week: Liza!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Liza meet Liza! Angie from SICSA shared the Town & County Furniture Pet of the Week: Liza!. Liza (the dog, not the host) is a 2-year-old brindle mixed large breed dog looking for her forever home!. Angie shared that Liza is loving and sweet and...
countynewsonline.org
Stay busy this winter with Darke County Parks
We’ll explore everything from recycling to conserving water to composting! Adventure awaits! Come discover nature and then learn how to protect it. Registration required. FREE. Candlelight Walk Open House. December 2nd, 6pm-9pm Historic Bear’s Mill Preserve. Enjoy complimentary refreshments around the campfire and live music by Joseph Helfrich....
Sidney Daily News
Let yourself go
• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. • Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held for children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.
Sidney Daily News
Donations will keep curtain raised
SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre is asking Community Foundation Match Day donors to assist with operational expenses to keep the curtain raised. “Ticket sales alone do not keep our lights on,” said Ian Hinz, executive director. Hinz sited utility, staffing and other operational costs would be supported...
Sidney Daily News
6th annual Turkey Trot set for Thanksgiving morning
SIDNEY — The First Presbyterian Church of Sidney will host the 16th annual Turkey Trot 5K Run to End Hunger on Thanksgiving Day, beginning at 8:30 AM. The Turkey Trot is a non-competitive 3.1 mile event that is open to people of all ages and abilities. The route begins in the parking lot of the church, at 202 N. Miami Ave. It crosses Stolle Bridge into Custenborder and Tawawa Parks, and returns to the parking lot finish line.
Farm and Dairy
Food equipment, tables, booths, and misc.
Public auction for the assets of Our Hero Express Subs in Springfield, Ohio. All the food equipment and fixtures will sell to the highest bidder. This will be a very good auction with approximately 250 lots. TurboChef 1618 Conveyor Pizza oven, TurboChef Tornado Convection Oven, Electric Conveyor Toaster Oven, Stainless deep bay sinks, & Stainless tables. Soft Serve Ice Cream Machine. Turbo-Air Refrigerated display case. Commercial Microwaves, Shelving Units and kitchen supplies. Tea and coffee brewers. Commercial Ice machines. Commercial steamer, tables and chairs and booths. Approximately 250 lots and more items being added.. Preview is by appointment only. Food and Restrooms on site. Online bidding powered by Proxibid. Cash, Check, & Credit with 3.5% fee. 15% buyer’s premium will be charged for all items. Online bidding now open!
Sidney Daily News
Versailles woman thankful to be alive
TROY – Cathy Peters lives on a farm in Versailles with her husband and three children. One day, nearly a year ago, while her husband was in Nashville for work, the unthinkable happened. “We sat and we waited, and we could hear the sirens coming from town,” Cathy remembers....
Dayton Young Black Professionals host annual ‘West Dayton Give Back’ this week
DAYTON — This week the Dayton Young Black Professionals will host their annual West Dayton Give Back: The Give Thanks Initiative. The event is scheduled for this Wednesday, November 23, and is for those in need of meals this holiday week. >>Multiple locations in Miami Valley providing free frozen...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— At the Sunday morning service at the Presbyterian Church, a congregational meeting was held and a committee arranged to better facilitate the securing of a new pastor for the church. The committee will be composed of the members of the session: W. A. Graham, O. J. Taylor, John A. Mumford, Stephen Lytle and Moses Russell and two other members of the congregation to be selected by the chairman of the session, W. A. Graham.
Daily Advocate
Road Hoggs help veterans
The Road Hoggs held a food drive for veterans on Nov. 6. Money and food was collected and given to the VFW. Helping with the food drive were local Girl Scouts. The Road Hoggs will be holding a toy drive on Nov. 27 at the Traffic Circle in Greenville.
Comments / 0