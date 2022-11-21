Read full article on original website
Undecided
2d ago
The guy who was in front of me put his ballot in the machine but it didn’t register according to the observer. The precinct official was called over who said the machine was fine. The observer said maybe we should take the machine out of service until it was checked out. The official said loudly and forcefully I said it’s fine. They ushered the voter out and went back to their post. I live in a suburb of Harrisburg.
Main Line Media News
Lowman S. Henry: Pennsylvania’s New Abnormal Government
As the dust settles on the General Election the only certainty is that state government will be very different come January. A new Governor will take office, the state Senate will have new leadership, and the state House — well, chaos will reign at least for the first half of the year.
Pennsylvania House Republicans elect leadership for upcoming session
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus on Tuesday elected its leadership for the upcoming session. The caucus says the leaders will focus on “the evolving needs of the Commonwealth through fiscal responsibility, limited government, and policies that drive strong communities and opportunities for individual success.” The following members comprise the House Republican […]
Shapiro transition team pulls in experience from Democratic and Republican administrations
“It obviously sends a very strong and sincere message that he’s wanting to get stuff done,” former Democratic Party chair T.J. Rooney said. The post Shapiro transition team pulls in experience from Democratic and Republican administrations appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania Is Asking Counties to Conduct a ‘Risk-Limiting Audit.’ Here’s What That Is
As part of what will be a routine effort to verify Pennsylvania’s election results, the Department of State has asked counties to perform what’s known as a risk-limiting audit. WITF’s Sam Dunklau explains what that is. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/18/pennsylvanias-risk-limiting-election-audit-explained/. (Original air-date: 11/21/22)
Future of bicycle safety bill uncertain after Pennsylvania Senate amendments lead to veto
PITTSBURGH — A white bicycle adorned in flowers sits at the intersection of Forbes and South Bellefield avenues in Oakland, where Susan Hicks died in 2015 while riding her bicycle. “I think it really woke a lot of people up, from PennDOT, from the universities, from the city …...
Inflation gives pay raise gift to top Pennsylvania officials
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Inflation is gift-wrapping another big salary increase for hundreds of Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2023, including boosting rank-and-file lawmakers and district judges into six-figure territory. For many of these positions, it’s the biggest increase since the 1990s, when lawmakers passed legislation to give themselves annual […]
How Democrat Josh Shapiro won Pennsylvania’s 2022 election for governor
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not...
townsquaredelaware.com
Republican chair asks NCC election officials to resign
The chair of the Delaware Republican Party is calling for two election officials to resign after an election she calls “flawed in ways Delaware has never experienced, and should never experience again.”. According to GOP leader Jane Brady, “ineffective and incompetent management” caused 10 or more polling locations to...
therecord-online.com
Pa. House Republican leadership gets a shakeup as control of the chamber is in limbo
HARRISBURG, PA – State House Republican leadership saw a significant shake up this week as Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, bowed out ahead of an election and four caucus positions changed hands. House Speaker Bryan Cutler, R-Lancaster, will be the minority leader, at least temporarily. Republicans elected Rep. Tim...
Hilltop
Mixed Midterms Election Results Potentially Shifted Pennsylvania Into a Purple State
In Pennsylvania, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman defeated celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz in one of the most high-profile and expensive campaigns of the year. Although endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Oz only earned 47.3 percent of the vote, losing to Fetterman’s 50.3 percent. The closely contested race was decided by a difference of approximately 56,735 votes early on Nov. 9.
WGAL
Pennsylvania House Republicans choose their leaders
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republicans in the Pennsylvania House have just chosen their leaders, and the new head of the GOP said they aren't ready to concede control of the chamber just yet. Democrats flipped a dozen seats and won 102 overall in the midterm election. Because one of their...
In narrowly split Pennsylvania House, parties stick with top leaders
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Both parties in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are sticking with their top leaders as they head into the uncertainty of starting the next session in January with the chamber closely divided. House Republicans on Tuesday named Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County to be their...
abc27.com
Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
AG Josh Shapiro, others call on companies to halt payments for Pink Energy customers
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several attorney generals including Pennsylvania's Josh Shapiro sent a letter to companies asking for the suspension of loan payments for customers of Pink Energy. Attorney General Josh Shapiro, with a coalition of other attorney generals, sent a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight...
Public utility to pipe water to residents of ‘Gasland’ town in Pennsylvania
SPRINGVILLE, Pa. — A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water — after a public utility on Tuesday released the first details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing.
Pennsylvania AG calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is calling on social lending companies to suspend repayment for pink energy customers with non-working solar systems. Josh Shapiro’s office joined eight other Attorneys General in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and […]
hias.org
A First Thanksgiving for Refugees in Pennsylvania
Until this week, the Shamaun family had never tasted turkey or attended a Thanksgiving celebration together. Shammas Shamaun, 52, arrived in the United States in 2017 after fleeing persecution for his Christian beliefs in Pakistan. He had not seen his wife Sittara, 51, and sons Seth, 18, and Shobal, 17, until they were able to join him in the U.S. two months ago due in part to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
wtae.com
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announces settlement with Grubhub
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced a settlement with Grubhub Monday after it was uncovered that consumers were sometimes charged higher prices for the items they ordered than they would be if they ordered from the restaurant directly. As part of this agreement, Grubhub will provide a total of $125,000...
Pennsylvania veterans’ homes need nurses and health care workers
The homes are turning away veterans due to lack of staffing. Pennsylvanians who served their country are waiting for weeks or even months to get into one of the commonwealth’s homes for military veterans. About 1,500 former servicemembers and their spouses live in the state’s six veterans homes. Department...
echo-pilot.com
John Fetterman outperformed Joe Biden in all but 5 Pa. counties. Here's how he did it.
John Fetterman strolled down a sleepy street, passing a brick-fronted law office and a small automotive shop in the roughly 2,000-person town of Emporium, the seat of Pennsylvania’s smallest county. In this scene from the Democrat's U.S. Senate campaign launch video, he explains in a voiceover that former President...
