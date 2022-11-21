ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The guy who was in front of me put his ballot in the machine but it didn’t register according to the observer. The precinct official was called over who said the machine was fine. The observer said maybe we should take the machine out of service until it was checked out. The official said loudly and forcefully I said it’s fine. They ushered the voter out and went back to their post. I live in a suburb of Harrisburg.

Main Line Media News

Lowman S. Henry: Pennsylvania’s New Abnormal Government

As the dust settles on the General Election the only certainty is that state government will be very different come January. A new Governor will take office, the state Senate will have new leadership, and the state House — well, chaos will reign at least for the first half of the year.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania House Republicans elect leadership for upcoming session

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania House Republican Caucus on Tuesday elected its leadership for the upcoming session. The caucus says the leaders will focus on “the evolving needs of the Commonwealth through fiscal responsibility, limited government, and policies that drive strong communities and opportunities for individual success.” The following members comprise the House Republican […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdiy.org

Pennsylvania Is Asking Counties to Conduct a ‘Risk-Limiting Audit.’ Here’s What That Is

As part of what will be a routine effort to verify Pennsylvania’s election results, the Department of State has asked counties to perform what’s known as a risk-limiting audit. WITF’s Sam Dunklau explains what that is. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/18/pennsylvanias-risk-limiting-election-audit-explained/. (Original air-date: 11/21/22)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Inflation gives pay raise gift to top Pennsylvania officials

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Inflation is gift-wrapping another big salary increase for hundreds of Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2023, including boosting rank-and-file lawmakers and district judges into six-figure territory. For many of these positions, it’s the biggest increase since the 1990s, when lawmakers passed legislation to give themselves annual […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

How Democrat Josh Shapiro won Pennsylvania’s 2022 election for governor

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
townsquaredelaware.com

Republican chair asks NCC election officials to resign

The chair of the Delaware Republican Party is calling for two election officials to resign after an election she calls “flawed in ways Delaware has never experienced, and should never experience again.”. According to GOP leader Jane Brady, “ineffective and incompetent management” caused 10 or more polling locations to...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
Hilltop

Mixed Midterms Election Results Potentially Shifted Pennsylvania Into a Purple State

In Pennsylvania, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman defeated celebrity television doctor Mehmet Oz in one of the most high-profile and expensive campaigns of the year. Although endorsed by former President Donald Trump, Oz only earned 47.3 percent of the vote, losing to Fetterman’s 50.3 percent. The closely contested race was decided by a difference of approximately 56,735 votes early on Nov. 9.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania House Republicans choose their leaders

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republicans in the Pennsylvania House have just chosen their leaders, and the new head of the GOP said they aren't ready to concede control of the chamber just yet. Democrats flipped a dozen seats and won 102 overall in the midterm election. Because one of their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Pennsylvania AG calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is calling on social lending companies to suspend repayment for pink energy customers with non-working solar systems. Josh Shapiro’s office joined eight other Attorneys General in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hias.org

A First Thanksgiving for Refugees in Pennsylvania

Until this week, the Shamaun family had never tasted turkey or attended a Thanksgiving celebration together. Shammas Shamaun, 52, arrived in the United States in 2017 after fleeing persecution for his Christian beliefs in Pakistan. He had not seen his wife Sittara, 51, and sons Seth, 18, and Shobal, 17, until they were able to join him in the U.S. two months ago due in part to delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
