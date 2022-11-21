Through a generous donation from the Cooper Family Foundation, the Paulding 8th grade class took a field trip to Auglaize Canoe & Kayak located in Oakwood. While there, students had the opportunity to kayak the beautiful river while enjoying the changing leaves, pick a pumpkin to take home, play outdoor yard games, take a hayride, explore the corn maze, and even roast hot dogs and s’mores on the campfire. It was a fun-packed day, full of team bonding and laughs. Every student and teacher is very grateful for the experience and left with many memories.

PAULDING, OH ・ 16 HOURS AGO