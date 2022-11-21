Read full article on original website
PPEC VETERANS DAY DONATION DRIVE, Clothes for Joes, A HUGE SUCCESS
Donations from Putnam County, Ohio, all the way to New Haven, Indiana, flooded into the patriotic-themed PPEC office on Friday, Nov. 11. Employees collected donations from noon until 6 pm, filling several SUVs to capacity. The drive was held on Veterans Day to support Clothes for Joes, a local Ft. Wayne-based nonprofit that provides clothing and hygiene items to former and current service men and women in need throughout NE Indiana and NW Ohio.
Greg Cramer speaks to Kiwanis
The Kiwanis Club of Paulding County was privileged to have Greg Cramer (Creekside Solar) as a guest speaker at the November 17, 2022 club meeting. Greg came at the invitation of Richard Kipp. Greg told the Kiwanians about the basics of solar energy: the parts, places and prices.
Cooper’s Donations Help Paulding 8th Grade Field Trip Expense
Through a generous donation from the Cooper Family Foundation, the Paulding 8th grade class took a field trip to Auglaize Canoe & Kayak located in Oakwood. While there, students had the opportunity to kayak the beautiful river while enjoying the changing leaves, pick a pumpkin to take home, play outdoor yard games, take a hayride, explore the corn maze, and even roast hot dogs and s’mores on the campfire. It was a fun-packed day, full of team bonding and laughs. Every student and teacher is very grateful for the experience and left with many memories.
Archer Historic Season Comes To An End
FINDLAY – A tremendous season by the Antwerp football team came to an end Saturday night at Donnell Stadium in Findlay as Lima Central Catholic posted a 43-7 victory over the Archers in the Division VII, Region 26, championship game. It was a case of the Thunderbirds dominating the...
