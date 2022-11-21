ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox26houston.com

Salvation Army in Galveston County Red Kettle campaign goes virtual

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - We're all too familiar with the Salvation Army's red kettle campaign around Christmas, but the Galveston County organization is stepping into a new direction. "The struggle to keep physical kettle locations open continues to be a challenge as the shopping and giving habit of people have...
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Warm, cloudy Wednesday ahead of stormy Thanksgiving

The good news is that the weekend looks great for Southeast Texas. Unfortunately, the holidays before that look stormy and wet. Look for rain and scattered storms across the area on Thanksgiving Day as a front moves through Houston. Black Friday will see showers with some heavy downpours.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Reward being offered in case of Delano Burkes disapperance

Houston political and local leaders are working together to get answers in the mysterious disappearance of Delano Burkes after he went missing and was seen running from McIntyre's Bar in the Heights. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff reports more on the story.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

US Army vet gifted furnished apartment after graduating from Camp Hope

HOUSTON - A military veteran is receiving quite a gift today and just in time for Thanksgiving. We caught up with U.S. Army Vet Frank Waindle on moving day. He expected to lug in a few boxes of clothes, but you’ll never guess what showed up, a truck full of furniture, and it’s all just for him.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Nonprofit's billboards to fight antisemitism

Nonprofit organization JewBelong put up three billboards on display in Houston to denounce antisemitic hate speech. FOX 26's Natalie Hee shares more on the organization's campaign.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

What time is the 2022 H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade in Houston?: Here's what to know

HOUSTON - Houston's 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is highly anticipated, so we've got you covered with everything you'll need to know to prepare for it. The parade is Thursday, November 24 at 9 a.m. when businesses in the downtown Houston area will come alive with colorful, high-flying balloons, elaborate floats, and marching bands.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Busy holiday travel season in Houston

Houston's George Bush airport is already experiencing major traffic and long waits as people begin to take off for the Thanksgiving weekend. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff talks with travelers as they wait to get on their flight.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy