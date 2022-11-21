Read full article on original website
A homeowner was shot at by HPD officer after being mistaken for an armed intruderHouston, TX
Two dead in a possible gang-related shooting outside of a southwest Houston gas station by Taco TruckHouston, TX
Dan Crenshaw declares war on drug cartelsAsh JurbergTexas State
Things To Do In Southeast Houston This Thanksgiving Day WeekendHouston, TX
Everything’s bigger in Texas: Two new Guinness World Records set, a book and feetHouston, TX
fox26houston.com
Salvation Army in Galveston County Red Kettle campaign goes virtual
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - We're all too familiar with the Salvation Army's red kettle campaign around Christmas, but the Galveston County organization is stepping into a new direction. "The struggle to keep physical kettle locations open continues to be a challenge as the shopping and giving habit of people have...
fox26houston.com
Houston man goes to incredible lengths to find beloved dog, helps save 15 others
HOUSTON - "I show up to Gallery Furniture and there's a little scruffy looking dog in the parking lot and he's trying to jump up and hug on anybody who will get near him," said Max Stubbs. It was love at first sight for Stubbs who named his new best...
fox26houston.com
Emergency Turkey Drive donation fuels much-needed increase ahead of Thursday's Super Feast
HOUSTON - Houston’s Thanksgiving Super Feast is Thursday but donations are down so much this year, there’s still a lot needed including turkeys. So, an Emergency Turkey Donation Drive is being held at George R. Brown (GRB) Convention Center. PREVIOUS: 'Families are having a hard time:' Annual Super...
fox26houston.com
How you can actually help the Houston homeless community
If you're like many people out there who want to give back to the homeless, listen up. It may not be a bright idea to pack to-go plates on Thanksgiving Day.
fox26houston.com
Customers line up overnight outside Flying Saucer Pie Co.
Customers got in line Tuesday evening to buy a pie at Flying Saucer Pie Co the day before Thanksgiving. It has become a tradition in Houston.
fox26houston.com
3 people shot during child custody exchange on Friendly Road in north Houston
HOUSTON - Two men and one woman were shot in custody exchange in north Houston. Around 8 p.m., Houston police say they responded to reports of a shooting in the 9300 block of Friendly Road. SUGGESTED: Man fatally shot by Houston police officer, family says he was going through mental...
fox26houston.com
Houston PD offers holiday shopping safety tips for residents
It's any shopper's worst nightmare to leave a store and get aggressively ambushed by thieves. That's why the Houston Police Department says it will be patrolling businesses, especially parking lots, during the holiday season.
fox26houston.com
Two businesses team up to deliver free meals to seniors
Two businesses have teamed up to give back to Houston's senior community. The people behind OMG Seafood and Smart Scaping Landscaping want to make sure no one feels forgotten or left out for the holidays.
fox26houston.com
Lightscape at Houston Botanic Garden
The Houston Botanic Garden is illuminated for the season. Walk the paths and take in the sights of the light installations.
fox26houston.com
Warm, cloudy Wednesday ahead of stormy Thanksgiving
The good news is that the weekend looks great for Southeast Texas. Unfortunately, the holidays before that look stormy and wet. Look for rain and scattered storms across the area on Thanksgiving Day as a front moves through Houston. Black Friday will see showers with some heavy downpours.
fox26houston.com
Reward being offered in case of Delano Burkes disapperance
Houston political and local leaders are working together to get answers in the mysterious disappearance of Delano Burkes after he went missing and was seen running from McIntyre's Bar in the Heights. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff reports more on the story.
fox26houston.com
US Army vet gifted furnished apartment after graduating from Camp Hope
HOUSTON - A military veteran is receiving quite a gift today and just in time for Thanksgiving. We caught up with U.S. Army Vet Frank Waindle on moving day. He expected to lug in a few boxes of clothes, but you’ll never guess what showed up, a truck full of furniture, and it’s all just for him.
fox26houston.com
Man fatally shot by Houston police officer, family says he was going through mental health crisis
HOUSTON - The family of Alfredo Gonzales Garza is outraged after watching camera footage that shows what led up to his death. The 26-year-old was fatally shot by a Houston police officer on Oct. 25 after calls were made about a man disrupting traffic with a flagpole off Long Point Road in the Spring Branch area.
fox26houston.com
Nonprofit's billboards to fight antisemitism
Nonprofit organization JewBelong put up three billboards on display in Houston to denounce antisemitic hate speech. FOX 26's Natalie Hee shares more on the organization's campaign.
fox26houston.com
Family of man killed by HPD responds to body camera video
Alfredo Gonzales Garcia was fatally shot by an officer in Houston and his family is outraged after the surveillance video released leaves them with more questions than answers. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle shares more on the story.
fox26houston.com
What time is the 2022 H-E-B Thanksgiving Parade in Houston?: Here's what to know
HOUSTON - Houston's 73rd Annual H-E-B Thanksgiving Day Parade is highly anticipated, so we've got you covered with everything you'll need to know to prepare for it. The parade is Thursday, November 24 at 9 a.m. when businesses in the downtown Houston area will come alive with colorful, high-flying balloons, elaborate floats, and marching bands.
fox26houston.com
Busy holiday travel season in Houston
Houston's George Bush airport is already experiencing major traffic and long waits as people begin to take off for the Thanksgiving weekend. FOX 26's Matthew Seedorff talks with travelers as they wait to get on their flight.
fox26houston.com
Navigating the holidays when a loved one has Alzheimer's
Thanksgiving means visiting with family, but it can be hard for those with Alzheimer's or loved ones with the disease. Dr. Jessica Lee, a geriatrician with UT Health Houston, talks about navigating the holiday.
fox26houston.com
Weathering holiday depression: How to recognize and mentally prepare
The holiday are here. For some, they can be stressful and lonely. Dr. Leslie Taylor, a psychologist with UTHealth Houston, shares ways to mentally prepare.
fox26houston.com
Houston Bush airport already seeing holiday travel rush, travelers sit in traffic
HOUSTON - Nearly 55 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving and according to AAA, travel numbers should be close to what they were before the pandemic. In Houston on Monday, a long line of travelers sat in traffic just trying to get to Houston’s Bush Intercontinental Airport.
