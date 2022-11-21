ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mineral, VA

cbs19news

Hudson challenging Deeds for seat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia's legislative maps have been redrawn and there will be races for the General Assembly next year. "It's unlikely that the Republicans in the general election are going to put up a serious challenge. So, basically the biggest choice here is going to be in the Democratic primary," said J. Miles Coleman, the University of Virginia Center for Politics.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC12

Tribes awarded state grants for the first time to conserve Va. forestland

In a mission to gain back lands lost since Capt. John Smith’s first expeditions throughout the Chesapeake Bay in 1608, state and federally recognized Indigenous tribes are tapping into state funds. Last week, two tribes were awarded grants directly from the Virginia Land Conservation Fund (VLCF) to acquire and...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

What do you think of 16-, 17-year-olds being able to vote? Virginia delegate files bill

They can drive, right? So, why can’t 16- and 17-year-olds vote?. “In this past election, young voters made it clear that they want to have a stronger voice in our democracy,” said Sam Rasoul, a Democrat who represents Roanoke in the Virginia House of Delegates. “Other states have allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections. What better way to increase participation than empowering them to vote at an earlier age?”
VIRGINIA STATE
Sand Hills Express

Virginia set to reverse trans students’ rights in public schools

Christiansburg, Virginia — The mass shooting at a club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has reignited concerns in the LGBTQ community over safety and discrimination. More than half of states in the U.S. have little to no protections for transgender people, and as early as next week, Virginia could reverse its limited rights in public schools.
VIRGINIA STATE
Charlottesville Tomorrow

There are three candidates for Charlottesville’s new police chief — ask them your questions Monday night

Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB) is hosting a forum to ask questions of three candidates for the next police chief. The forum will take place in person Monday, Nov. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Carver Recreation Center in the Jefferson School City Center at 233 4th St. NW. It will also air on Comcast Channel 10 and streamed live at this link.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Virginia Mercury

‘Directly conflicting’ Virginia bills could mean more chaos in charitable poker fight

The Virginia General Assembly has passed lots of legislation on charitable gaming lately. So much, in fact, that a state senator now claims his colleagues passed a law that accidentally canceled out a different law approved two weeks earlier. The legal sleuthing by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, could potentially upend the General Assembly’s efforts to […] The post ‘Directly conflicting’ Virginia bills could mean more chaos in charitable poker fight appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations

As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Virginia has had a bus line...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Buchanan County supervisor proposes make-up year for Virginia students

Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up our free daily email newsletter. In light of a scathing report showing that Virginia students have been underperforming in recent years, a Buchanan County supervisor is proposing to allow K-12 students who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic an optional make-up year to improve their academic test scores and athletic performance.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
baltimorenews.net

Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?

Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
VIRGINIA STATE
