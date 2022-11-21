Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Hudson challenging Deeds for seat
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Virginia's legislative maps have been redrawn and there will be races for the General Assembly next year. "It's unlikely that the Republicans in the general election are going to put up a serious challenge. So, basically the biggest choice here is going to be in the Democratic primary," said J. Miles Coleman, the University of Virginia Center for Politics.
Virginia lawmaker wants 16-year-olds to be able to vote in local elections
16-year-olds could soon vote in local elections in Virginia if a newly proposed constitutional amendment is approved.
NBC 29 News
Del. Hudson announces run for Virginia’s 11th District Senate seat
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - 57th District Delegate Sally Hudson is running for a Virginia Senate seat in the next election. Hudson says redistricting played a role in her decision to leave the Virginia House of Delegates and to run for the newly drawn 11th District seat in the Senate.
NBC12
Tribes awarded state grants for the first time to conserve Va. forestland
In a mission to gain back lands lost since Capt. John Smith’s first expeditions throughout the Chesapeake Bay in 1608, state and federally recognized Indigenous tribes are tapping into state funds. Last week, two tribes were awarded grants directly from the Virginia Land Conservation Fund (VLCF) to acquire and...
Augusta Free Press
What do you think of 16-, 17-year-olds being able to vote? Virginia delegate files bill
They can drive, right? So, why can’t 16- and 17-year-olds vote?. “In this past election, young voters made it clear that they want to have a stronger voice in our democracy,” said Sam Rasoul, a Democrat who represents Roanoke in the Virginia House of Delegates. “Other states have allowed 16- and 17-year-olds to vote in local elections. What better way to increase participation than empowering them to vote at an earlier age?”
vccs.edu
Virginia’s Community Colleges prepare transformational request to governor and General Assembly
With record-low unemployment, Virginia has an enormous need for workers to fill an estimated 300,000 open jobs, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin, who has asked business and education leaders for transformational ideas that will help fill these jobs quickly. It’s a daunting task. Not only is Virginia’s jobless rate just...
NBC12
Indigenous tribes present wild game, gifts to Gov. Youngkin in annual tax tribute
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dozens gathered at the Governor’s mansion to celebrate the centuries-long relationship between the Commonwealth and the Mattaponi and Pamunkey Indian tribes. The annual tax tribute ceremony dates back to 1677 when an agreement was signed allowing Native Americans to give fresh game to the colonial...
Sand Hills Express
Virginia set to reverse trans students’ rights in public schools
Christiansburg, Virginia — The mass shooting at a club in Colorado Springs, Colorado, has reignited concerns in the LGBTQ community over safety and discrimination. More than half of states in the U.S. have little to no protections for transgender people, and as early as next week, Virginia could reverse its limited rights in public schools.
Fairfax, It’s Time To Vote (Again). Here’s What You Need To Know About The Special Election
Election Day for the upcoming special election in House District 35 is coming up on January 10. It’s time to vote … again! Well, at least for Virginians who live in House District 35, which covers Fair Oaks, Oakton, Vienna, Dunn Loring, and Tysons in Fairfax County. Starting...
restonnow.com
Virginia history standards criticized by local teacher unions sent back to drawing board
Fairfax County’s teacher unions expressed relief after new state-proposed history standards were rejected by a governor-appointed board late last week. On Thursday evening (Nov. 17), Virginia’s Board of Education voted unanimously to again delay approving new history standards drafted by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE). The proposed...
There are three candidates for Charlottesville’s new police chief — ask them your questions Monday night
Charlottesville’s Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB) is hosting a forum to ask questions of three candidates for the next police chief. The forum will take place in person Monday, Nov. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Carver Recreation Center in the Jefferson School City Center at 233 4th St. NW. It will also air on Comcast Channel 10 and streamed live at this link.
Inside Nova
Another revision for Virginia's history standards from Virginia's Education Department
(The Center Square) – As officials continue to debate changes to the history standards in the public education curriculum, the Virginia Board of Education voted to delay the consideration of the Department of Education’s proposal and make new revisions. The Department of Education unveiled its history curriculum proposal...
‘Directly conflicting’ Virginia bills could mean more chaos in charitable poker fight
The Virginia General Assembly has passed lots of legislation on charitable gaming lately. So much, in fact, that a state senator now claims his colleagues passed a law that accidentally canceled out a different law approved two weeks earlier. The legal sleuthing by Sen. Chap Petersen, D-Fairfax, could potentially upend the General Assembly’s efforts to […] The post ‘Directly conflicting’ Virginia bills could mean more chaos in charitable poker fight appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
13newsnow.com
'Could it have worked?' | Explaining Virginia's 'Red Flag' law, and whether it can be applied in the deadly UVA shooting
NORFOLK, Va. — Months before the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia, investigators say they had already come across the name Christopher Jones. “Received information Mr. Jones made a comments about possessing a gun," UVA's Chief of Police Tim Longo said. In the same news conference where authorities...
'Guilt should not be a part of this' | NSU professor weighs in on Virginia's newly proposed history standards
NORFOLK, Va. — The facts of history are both unbiased and objective. “History does not have favorites. It is what it is, if you’re accurate in your depiction," said Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander. Right now, the way educators teach our past is on the table for review. Last week,...
With 804 set to run out of numbers, Virginia board picks new area code
With expectations that the 804 area code will run out of phone numbers by mid-2024, a new area code has been approved for parts of central Virginia and the Northern Neck.
fox5dc.com
Virginia laws to protect pedestrians from distracted drivers aren't being used, officials say
Virginia pedestrian safety laws not being enforced. An average of 2.7 people are killed in traffic crashes every day in Virginia. Pedestrian and bicycle accidents are on the rise, and lawmakers have made it easier to go after distracted driving, but the laws are not getting used. In 2020, Virginia...
wvtf.org
The Virginia Breeze continues to exceed expectations
As many people hit the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, Virginians are taking advantage of the state’s inner-city bus service in record numbers. In less than a year of service, a new line along I-81 from Bristol to D.C. is already exceeding expectations. Virginia has had a bus line...
cardinalnews.org
Buchanan County supervisor proposes make-up year for Virginia students
Want more news from Southwest and Southside? Sign up our free daily email newsletter. In light of a scathing report showing that Virginia students have been underperforming in recent years, a Buchanan County supervisor is proposing to allow K-12 students who have fallen behind during the COVID-19 pandemic an optional make-up year to improve their academic test scores and athletic performance.
baltimorenews.net
Do You Need a Medical Marijuana Card in Virginia?
Do you need a medical marijuana card in Virginia? That all depends on whether you'd like access to legal medical cannabis. Marijuana is now legal in some form in over half of the United States. This has led to many people asking the question, do I need a medical marijuana card in Virginia?
Charlottesville, VA
ABOUT
Founded in 2005, Charlottesville Tomorrow is a hyperlocal journalism nonprofit with a mission to expand civic engagement and foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.http://www.cvilletomorrow.org/
