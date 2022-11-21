ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

ourdavie.com

Habitat Davie to open ReStore in Bermuda Run

Celebrating its 28th year in Davie County, Habitat-Davie has gone through restructuring and reorganization after COVID, and will be moving forward in turbo speed, according to executive director, Tamara Taylor. ‘We build houses, but we serve homeowners. We are a hand up, not a handout,” she said,. Habitat-Davie was...
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Novant health patient learns he has cancer through low-dose screening

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — John Vance of King, North Carolina, went in for his annual physical this past July, thinking everything else but the news he would receive. Vance was told by his physician at Novant Health Mountainview Medical that he should look into a low-dose CT scan. “He thought...
KING, NC
WBTV

Calling on Cabarrus County holiday angels

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 18th consecutive year, the Wendy Gainey Memorial Christmas Tree is shining bright in the rotunda of the Cabarrus County Government Center. And the program continues to grow, with Gainey trees at multiple County sites including the Senior Center (Concord) and branches of the...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Catawba College presents its annual Service of Lessons and Carols

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 35th consecutive year, Catawba College will present its Service of Lessons and Carols on November 28th and December 1st in the Omwake-Dearborn Chapel on Catawba’s campus. The prelude will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the Service at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are not required.
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Salisbury church to offer free Thanksgiving meal

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury church wants to show its gratitude to the community by offering a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who wants it. Stallings Memorial Baptist Church, 817 S. Main St. in Salisbury, is offering Thanks giving dinner for the community on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., or until supplies last.
SALISBURY, NC
The Planking Traveler

Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this season

In the midst of inflation woes and rising prices everywhere we look, it's been such a blessing to find a community of people in my town that actively seek to help others. If you're not familiar, a Buy Nothing group is simply a forum where you can post things you're in need of AND post free things you have to donate. You can find the Kernersville group on Facebook here. It was created by Mego Franks in 2020. Note that it IS open to non-Kernersville residents, but you must be willing to meet in Kernersville for picking up items. If you're not in Kernersville and want to find a community closer to you, chances are there is a Buy Nothing group for your city. If not, why not take the initiative and start one?
KERNERSVILLE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus Burger Madness earns Gold at 2022 Tourism Achievement Awards

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau was honored by the North Carolina Travel Industry Association (NCTIA) during this year’s Tourism Achievement Awards as the CVB’s Cabarrus Burger Madness program received Gold in the Leisure Marketing category. “We’re thrilled that Cabarrus Burger Madness...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Photos of WBTV pilot Chip Tayag and his family

Our friend and colleague, Jason Myers, is seen here with members of his family. Carowinds announced that Aeronautical Landing, opening in spring 2023, will feature five new attractions. 968 square-foot bungalow sells for $265,000 in west Charlotte. Updated: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. The big picture: West Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Cabarrus County celebrates employee longevity

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County leaders honored the work of employees who reached service milestones in a ceremony before family and colleagues at the Cabarrus County Government Center on November 21. The group of 148 employees totaled 1,605 years of service to Cabarrus County residents. During the ceremony,...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
qcnews.com

‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
SALISBURY, NC
woodworkingnetwork.com

United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home

Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

