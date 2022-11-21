Read full article on original website
Salisbury Community invited to participate in creating abstract mural with class from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Department of Art and Design is inviting Salisbury residents to participate in the creation of a community abstract mural project on Saturday, December 3. Participants will gather to paint an abstract mural with their hands rather than brushes. Since each person’s...
Future of Forsyth County Animal Shelter unclear as Forsyth Humane Society asks for more funding from county
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: Photo features a generic photo of an animal shelter and not of the Forsyth County Animal Shelter. The Forsyth Humane Society (FHS) said it has submitted a 90-day notice to dissolve its contract with the county after first taking over the Forsyth County Animal Shelter five years ago.
Habitat Davie to open ReStore in Bermuda Run
Celebrating its 28th year in Davie County, Habitat-Davie has gone through restructuring and reorganization after COVID, and will be moving forward in turbo speed, according to executive director, Tamara Taylor. ‘We build houses, but we serve homeowners. We are a hand up, not a handout,” she said,. Habitat-Davie was...
Novant health patient learns he has cancer through low-dose screening
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — John Vance of King, North Carolina, went in for his annual physical this past July, thinking everything else but the news he would receive. Vance was told by his physician at Novant Health Mountainview Medical that he should look into a low-dose CT scan. “He thought...
Community invited to send best wishes to retiring Rowan Co. Sheriff
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - After 12 years as the top law enforcement officer in Rowan County, Kevin Auten is retiring, and members of the community are being urged to send along their best wishes. A retirement celebration is planned for Monday, November 28, from 2:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m....
Family Crisis Council Shelter coat and pajama drive underway, sponsored by Ms. North Carolina Petite
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A coat and pajama drive to benefit the Family Crisis Council is underway in Rowan County, according to the sponsor, Erica Leigh Averill, Ms. North Carolina Petite. ”My platform is eating disorder awareness and helping women overcome struggles, which I’ve personally experienced and I’m very...
Calling on Cabarrus County holiday angels
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 18th consecutive year, the Wendy Gainey Memorial Christmas Tree is shining bright in the rotunda of the Cabarrus County Government Center. And the program continues to grow, with Gainey trees at multiple County sites including the Senior Center (Concord) and branches of the...
Catawba College presents its annual Service of Lessons and Carols
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - For the 35th consecutive year, Catawba College will present its Service of Lessons and Carols on November 28th and December 1st in the Omwake-Dearborn Chapel on Catawba’s campus. The prelude will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the Service at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are not required.
Salisbury church to offer free Thanksgiving meal
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Salisbury church wants to show its gratitude to the community by offering a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who wants it. Stallings Memorial Baptist Church, 817 S. Main St. in Salisbury, is offering Thanks giving dinner for the community on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., or until supplies last.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
Charlotte weatherman who died in helicopter crash attended Bandys High School in 1990s
The WBTV meteorologist who died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday had ties to Catawba County. Jason Myers spent his freshman, sophomore and junior years (1995-97) at Bandys High School, Bandys officials said on Tuesday. The online biography of Myers on the WBTV website says he was born in Salisbury...
Missing Guilford County woman with ‘cognitive impairments’ found after more than 36 hours
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman who was missing for just over 36 hours has been found, according to family. Phyllis Carter Rollins, who had been last seen at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday, was found and taken to a hospital on Wednesday shortly before noon. Investigators were on scene at the wooded area […]
Kernersville "Buy Nothing" community is actively helping those in need this season
In the midst of inflation woes and rising prices everywhere we look, it's been such a blessing to find a community of people in my town that actively seek to help others. If you're not familiar, a Buy Nothing group is simply a forum where you can post things you're in need of AND post free things you have to donate. You can find the Kernersville group on Facebook here. It was created by Mego Franks in 2020. Note that it IS open to non-Kernersville residents, but you must be willing to meet in Kernersville for picking up items. If you're not in Kernersville and want to find a community closer to you, chances are there is a Buy Nothing group for your city. If not, why not take the initiative and start one?
Cabarrus Burger Madness earns Gold at 2022 Tourism Achievement Awards
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Cabarrus County Convention & Visitors Bureau was honored by the North Carolina Travel Industry Association (NCTIA) during this year’s Tourism Achievement Awards as the CVB’s Cabarrus Burger Madness program received Gold in the Leisure Marketing category. “We’re thrilled that Cabarrus Burger Madness...
Photos of WBTV pilot Chip Tayag and his family
Our friend and colleague, Jason Myers, is seen here with members of his family. Carowinds announced that Aeronautical Landing, opening in spring 2023, will feature five new attractions. 968 square-foot bungalow sells for $265,000 in west Charlotte. Updated: Jun. 9, 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. The big picture: West Charlotte...
Cabarrus County celebrates employee longevity
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Cabarrus County leaders honored the work of employees who reached service milestones in a ceremony before family and colleagues at the Cabarrus County Government Center on November 21. The group of 148 employees totaled 1,605 years of service to Cabarrus County residents. During the ceremony,...
‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
Guilford County Department Heads Are Not Hiding Employee Salaries From Their Employees
The salaries of government employees are a public record, and anyone who wants to know how much a local or state government worker is making can simply ask, and, by law, the questioners must get a very quick answer. So, the Rhino Times was confused when, recently, it began getting calls and emails like the following:
United Furniture closing; 2,700 workers notified by midnight email to stay home
Approximately 2,700 United Furniture Industries employees are now unemployed after learning by email that they were not to report to work and the move was likely permanent. WXII 12 News in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported that employees received two emails from the company. The first one was sent at 11:49 p.m. Monday that told employees not to report to work on Tuesday, Nov. 22, and the second email at 12:42 a.m. informed them that the shutdown was likely permanent.
Homebuilder Action 9′s been investigating in danger of losing license
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — North Carolina’s Licensing Board for General Contractors says it has “several active complaint files opened against” Aaron Guess and his company, Story Homes. The board plans to hear the cases next month and says it could revoke Guess’ license. Multiple people who...
