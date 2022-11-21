Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Proves That This Is THE Best Solution to Clean Walls With
It even works on matte painted walls!
Taps dry for 24 hours: Water outage latest frustration for Meadowlark
A water outage brought tensions between residents and management of the Meadowlark Mobile Home Park to a boiling point Monday, as water quality and access issues in the park persist.
realhomes.com
Make light work of keeping hard floors sparkling with a three-in-one brush, vacuum and mop
When it comes to cleaning hard floors — whether it is tiles, wood or luxury vinyl — a mix of sweeping, vacuuming, and then mopping can get them sparkling clean. The brush and vacuum take care of all the loose bits of dust and dirt, and the wet mop washes away the ingrained grime and wet or dried spills.
homedit.com
How Does a Self-Cleaning Oven Work?
A self-cleaning oven sounds like a wonderful feature, but do you know how to use it?. Self-cleaning ovens are known for their ability to break down layers of gunked-on food without the use of cleaners or scrubbing. But since they reach such high heat, many homeowners are nervous to try this feature.
Cooking from meal boxes can cut household food waste by 38%, according to research
This article was originally published on The Conversation. The amount of food wasted by households each year was estimated at 570 million tons in 2019. This is food that has been produced, packaged and taken to shops and homes, only to end up in the bin. Not only is the food wasted, but the greenhouse gases emitted during the entire process — from raising livestock, making packaging, transporting fruit and vegetables in refrigerated vehicles — are a pointless ecological burden.
Desalination Technology Produces Fresh Water During Times of Need
Between drought, water pollution, and floods that lead to pollutive runoff, there are so many factors taking fresh drinking water away from communities around the world. But companies are more consistently researching and investing in desalination technology, which would convert saltwater to freshwater. There have been many setbacks preventing it...
Water companies dumping sewage during dry weather, SAS report finds
Water companies have been releasing sewage on to beaches and in rivers even when it is not raining, according to a report from Surfers Against Sewage. Sewage spills are only supposed to happen under exceptional circumstances; when it is raining so heavily that the system cannot cope with the amount of water and effluent being spewed at once.
osoblanco.org
Water Storage Tanks Near Me: How to Disinfect a Water Storage Tank
Stored water is important in many communities and industries, and water storage tank uses include agricultural, residential, and commercial applications. Most of us never think about what goes on inside these vessels, yet studies show that dirty cold water tanks can harbor bacteria responsible for serious illnesses like Legionnaires’ disease.
studyfinds.org
Egg whites remove nearly 100% of microplastics from water, Princeton researchers discover
PRINCETON, N.J. — It turns out that a breakfast staple around the world might just be the answer for removing microplastics from water. Princeton researchers have successfully used egg whites to create a lightweight and porous aerogel material that can be used in several ways, including water filtration, energy storage, and sound, as well as insulation.
Tyler Mc.
Make A Basic Survival Kit For Emergency Situations
People tend to create portable survival kits to use whenever they have some kind of emergency situation. What many people seem to not know is that you do not necessarily need to have that much room to create a mini survival kit. You can create a kit to help you survive in an emergency scenario with nothing more than everything you can stuff into an Altoids tin. There are a bunch of important items that you can be able to place into this survival kit that will allow you to not be empty-handed if you find yourself stuck in a remote area with no ability to quickly find help, including:
outsidetheboxmom.com
Why We Need A Septic Tank To Be Emptied
If you’re considering purchasing a property, it’s essential to know when the last time the septic tank was emptied was. This will ensure the tank is left clean and set the new owner’s schedule. Failing to empty the tank can cause significant problems, including bills and fines.
Comments / 0