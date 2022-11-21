ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, CA

homedit.com

How Does a Self-Cleaning Oven Work?

A self-cleaning oven sounds like a wonderful feature, but do you know how to use it?. Self-cleaning ovens are known for their ability to break down layers of gunked-on food without the use of cleaners or scrubbing. But since they reach such high heat, many homeowners are nervous to try this feature.
Salon

Cooking from meal boxes can cut household food waste by 38%, according to research

This article was originally published on The Conversation. The amount of food wasted by households each year was estimated at 570 million tons in 2019. This is food that has been produced, packaged and taken to shops and homes, only to end up in the bin. Not only is the food wasted, but the greenhouse gases emitted during the entire process — from raising livestock, making packaging, transporting fruit and vegetables in refrigerated vehicles — are a pointless ecological burden.
GreenMatters

Desalination Technology Produces Fresh Water During Times of Need

Between drought, water pollution, and floods that lead to pollutive runoff, there are so many factors taking fresh drinking water away from communities around the world. But companies are more consistently researching and investing in desalination technology, which would convert saltwater to freshwater. There have been many setbacks preventing it...
The Guardian

Water companies dumping sewage during dry weather, SAS report finds

Water companies have been releasing sewage on to beaches and in rivers even when it is not raining, according to a report from Surfers Against Sewage. Sewage spills are only supposed to happen under exceptional circumstances; when it is raining so heavily that the system cannot cope with the amount of water and effluent being spewed at once.
osoblanco.org

Water Storage Tanks Near Me: How to Disinfect a Water Storage Tank

Stored water is important in many communities and industries, and water storage tank uses include agricultural, residential, and commercial applications. Most of us never think about what goes on inside these vessels, yet studies show that dirty cold water tanks can harbor bacteria responsible for serious illnesses like Legionnaires’ disease.
studyfinds.org

Egg whites remove nearly 100% of microplastics from water, Princeton researchers discover

PRINCETON, N.J. — It turns out that a breakfast staple around the world might just be the answer for removing microplastics from water. Princeton researchers have successfully used egg whites to create a lightweight and porous aerogel material that can be used in several ways, including water filtration, energy storage, and sound, as well as insulation.
Tyler Mc.

Make A Basic Survival Kit For Emergency Situations

People tend to create portable survival kits to use whenever they have some kind of emergency situation. What many people seem to not know is that you do not necessarily need to have that much room to create a mini survival kit. You can create a kit to help you survive in an emergency scenario with nothing more than everything you can stuff into an Altoids tin. There are a bunch of important items that you can be able to place into this survival kit that will allow you to not be empty-handed if you find yourself stuck in a remote area with no ability to quickly find help, including:
outsidetheboxmom.com

Why We Need A Septic Tank To Be Emptied

If you’re considering purchasing a property, it’s essential to know when the last time the septic tank was emptied was. This will ensure the tank is left clean and set the new owner’s schedule. Failing to empty the tank can cause significant problems, including bills and fines.

