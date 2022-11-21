People tend to create portable survival kits to use whenever they have some kind of emergency situation. What many people seem to not know is that you do not necessarily need to have that much room to create a mini survival kit. You can create a kit to help you survive in an emergency scenario with nothing more than everything you can stuff into an Altoids tin. There are a bunch of important items that you can be able to place into this survival kit that will allow you to not be empty-handed if you find yourself stuck in a remote area with no ability to quickly find help, including:

24 DAYS AGO