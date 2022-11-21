ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Lainey Wilson Debuts New Song, “Smell Like Smoke,” On ‘Yellowstone’ Last Night During Bar Performance

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eNcDW_0jIadseD00
Paramount Network

Yellowstone has the absolute best music soundtrack on TV, and it’s not particularly close.

Of course, creator Taylor Sheridan and the team that works on the hit show consistently bring some of the best artists and songs country music has to offer to the hit show for millions of viewers to discover for the first time.

And Miss Lainey Wilson, who’s a new cast member this year playing a musician named Abby, debuted a brand new song on the show last night called “Smell Like Smoke.”

She plays it during a gig at the Crystal Bar in Bozeman, Montana, when the bunkhouse crew, Rip and Beth go out to celebrate Lloyd’s birthday. Of course, if you watched the show last night, then you know things didn’t end well, but we did get to see Lainey sing before things went south.

We also got to see her and Ryan, who’s her love interest this season, continuing their flirting as she gives in and lets him buy her a drink and dance with her during a break in her set.

The song is now included on the tracklist of Lainey’s recent fourth studio album Bell Bottom Country, and is right in her wheelhouse about having fun, getting rowdy and letting loose:

“If I I look a little drunk, it’s ’cause I drank some

If my neck’s a little red, it’s ’cause I am one

Heaven’s where I’m gonna go, the Bible says so on my shelf

But if I smell like smoke, it’s only ’cause I’vе been through hell”

This is the fourth song she’s now had featured on the hit series, with more to come on Season 5 as she continues in her new role on the show.

Lainey just don’t miss…

“Smell Like Smoke”

We also heard some great tunes from 49 Winchester, Vincent Neil Emerson and Isaac Hoskins on episode 3 yesterday, which you can check out below.

If you’re looking for the entire Yellowstone soundtrack, complete through all episodes of Season 4, then look no further.

Our Yellowstone: The Soundtrack Playlist, featuring every song from every episode, updated in real time, every Sunday night.

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Where Is The Real Life Yellowstone Dutton Ranch?

Yellowstone is the hottest shows on television right now and with Season 5 finally underway, fans are dying to know what’s going to happen to the Dutton family. And while the storyline of the show is compelling and the music is phenomenal (we’re talking about Cody Jinks, Colter Wall, Tyler Childers, Whiskey Myers, and even Zach Bryan), the show features some of the most captivating settings in all of TV.
DARBY, MT
Wide Open Country

Luke Grimes Praises 'Yellowstone' Co-Star Lainey Wilson: 'She's Going to Be One of the Big Ones'

The hit western series Yellowstone is known for its incredible country music soundtrack. Country artists such as Whiskey Myers, Hayes Carll, Turnpike Troubadours, The Panhandlers, Colter Wall, Hailey Whitters, Shane Smith & the Saints, Zach Bryan and more have been featured in the series. And, of course, Ryan Bingham (as the stoic ranch hand Walker) frequently serenades the bunkhouse to the delight of everyone except apparently Lloyd, who once smashed Walker's guitar in a fit of rage after getting real tired of those gravel-voiced confessionals.
MONTANA STATE
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Season 5: The Cast Recaps Episode 3 – “Tall Drink Of Water”

Yellowstone is back at it once again with another “Behind the Story” video, recapping episode three of season five. The recap kicks off with Monica and Kayce grieving the loss of their unborn baby John, after he didn’t survive the car wreck Monica and Tate got into after running into a bison that was standing in the middle of the road.
Whiskey Riff

Charles Wesley Godwin Delivers Incredible Acoustic Version Of Unreleased “West Of Lonesome”

Let the countdown to Charles Wesley Godwin’s next album begin… The king of West Virginia (as declared by me) has been putting out stripped down versions of new songs for a little while now, like “Skyline Blues” and “All Again”, and with this latest one, it’s safe to say there’s something in the works… We previously heard this song soon after he released the 2021 Whiskey Riff Album Of The Year How The Mighty Fall, but this latest version was produced incredibly well by Truthful […] The post Charles Wesley Godwin Delivers Incredible Acoustic Version Of Unreleased “West Of Lonesome” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood’s New Pics Have Fans Saying She’s the Real Entertainer of the Year

Last week, one of country music‘s newest megastars, Luke Combs, took home the Entertainer of the Year win at the CMA Awards for the second time in a row. While we don’t begrudge Combs his latest achievement, some frustrated Carrie Underwood fans have flocked to social media, where many of them have claimed the “Hate My Heart” singer is the “real” entertainer of the year. Their comments came after Carrie Underwood posted epic performance photos from her Denim & Rhinestones Tour on Instagram.
ILLINOIS STATE
Us Weekly

Kelsea Ballerini Finalized Divorce Hours Before Grammy Nomination and Getting ‘Dream House’ Keys: That’s Country Music ‘S–t’

What a whirlwind! Kelsea Ballerini revealed she had quite the day on Tuesday, November 15, after she and ex-husband Morgan Evans legally dissolved their marriage following their August split. “The truth is that this morning I started my day at the courthouse finalizing my divorce,” the 29-year-old musician told the...
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Blake Shelton’s Co-Judge on ‘The Voice’ Gets Booed After Slamming Him on Show

Proving to be a fan-favorite, The Voice audience backed Blake Shelton by booing Camila Cabello after she slammed the fellow coach. During the latest episode, Blake Shelton received shade from Cabello after she agreed with his thoughts on contestant Sasha Hurtado’s performance. Upon Shelton stating Hurtado needed to perform the “right song,” Cabello applauded him. “So I think that you’re right for the first time ever…” she declared. Immediately after her statement, the audience began booing. John Legend even made some noises in defense of Sheldon. Meanwhile, Sheldon’s wife Gwen Stefani just laughed.
Outsider.com

Marty Stuart Releases New Single ‘Country Star’

Back in August, Country Music Hall of Famer, historian, and all-around legend Marty Stuart signed with Snakefarm Records/Universal Music Group. Today, he released his first single on the new label titled “Country Star.” This is the first new music Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives have released since his 2017 album Way Out West.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Prevention

Fans Rally Around Kelsea Ballerini After Seeing Her Emotional Reaction to Grammy News

Heartfelt congratulations are in order for country music singer Kelsea Ballerini. The 29-year-old star received a Grammy nomination, and she was understandably overcome with just about every emotion in the book. Despite her emotional reaction, this isn't Kelsea's first nomination. She was nominated in 2017 for Best New Artist and...
Harper's Bazaar

All the Red Carpet Looks From the 2022 American Music Awards

Over the years, the American Music Awards and risk-taking red-carpet style have become synonymous—and this year's ceremony is no different. From Taylor Swift's sequined gold jumpsuit to Machine Gun Kelly's spiked violet suit, it's clear that the AMAs red-carpet style is just as eclectic as the list of nominees.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Whiskey Riff

Carrie Underwood Brings Acrobatics To The American Music Awards Stage With High-Flying Performance Of “Crazy Angels”

Carrie Underwood was flying high last night… literally. She dazzled at the American Music Awards yesterday with an acrobatic performance of “Crazy Angels,” live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. From her recent studio album Denim & Rhinestones, “Crazy Angels” was written by Carrie along with David Gargia and Lydia Vaughan, and was one of the pre released singles. She gave the audience quite a show as she floated in from above the crowd, suspended from some sort of […] The post Carrie Underwood Brings Acrobatics To The American Music Awards Stage With High-Flying Performance Of “Crazy Angels” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
LOS ANGELES, CA
intheknow.com

Wife cries ‘real tears’ in the middle of Home Goods over special Christmas pillow

Sometimes the holiday spirit hits you directly in the feels. TikToker Celina cried “real tears” in the aisles of a Home Goods store. Although she and her husband Adam had already packed their shopping cart with a ton of Christmas decor, the wife spotted an eye-catching pillow. She knew she had to have it.
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

229K+
Followers
13K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy