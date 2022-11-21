ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Washington

How to Watch Brazil vs. Serbia in 2022 FIFA World Cup Group G Play

The 2022 World Cup favorites are ready to roll in Qatar. Brazil is seeking its first World Cup title in two decades, and it has a loaded squad for this year’s tournament. The team topped FIFA’s final rankings heading into the tournament, and it reached the final in EA Sports’ World Cup simulation.
NBC Sports

Top Three Moments From Day 3 of 2022 FIFA World Cup

Day 3 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continued with end-to-end action. The four-game slate began with Argentina and Saudi Arabia to start Group C – and what a way to begin the day. After Lionel Messi’s penalty in the 10th minute, the next two goals both went to Saudi Arabia. The Green Falcons pulled off a stunning 2-1 upset over a potential champion and now have Wednesday as a public holiday.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Japan stuns Germany 2-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Wednesday on FS1, as Japan defeated Germany 2-1. Earlier, Morocco and Croatia battled to a 0-0 draw. This is the second straight tournament that Germany has lost its opening game in the World Cup and just the third time ever. Meanwhile, Japan picked up its sixth World Cup win, improving to 6-11-5 (W-L-D) all-time in World Cup matches.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 top plays: Senegal-Netherlands live updates

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday with Senegal taking on the Netherlands on FOX, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from start to finish!. Earlier, England opened the day with a dominating 6-2 victory over Iran to get three points in Group B. You can watch...
NBC Washington

Six Spanish Players Combine for 7-0 Win Over Costa Rica to Kick Off World Cup Run

Spain is looking like a force to be reckoned with, winning their opening game over Costa Rica in dominant fashion. Six different Spanish players combined for seven goals, while the backline held Costa Rica scoreless on Wednesday. Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio kicked things off with goals in the 11th...
NBC Washington

Gavi Becomes Third-youngest Goal Scorer in World Cup History, Putting Spain Up 5-0

The kids truly are alright. Two days after England's Jude Bellingham, 19, nearly cracked the top-10 youngest World Cup goalscorers, Spain's Gavi came crashing through with a goal of his own at 18 years, 110 days. Only Brazil's Pele and Mexico's Manuel Rosas were younger when they scored on the...
NBC Washington

Iran Soccer Team Refuses to Sing National Anthem at World Cup

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Players on Iran’s national soccer team chose not to sing their country’s national anthem prior to their World Cup opener against England on Monday. Along with silence...
NBC Washington

England's Jack Grealish Follows Up With Fan After World Cup Goal

This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Jack Grealish’s friendship with Finlay is quickly becoming one of the best feel-good stories at the World Cup. The English winger held up his end of a deal...
The Independent

England vs USA live stream: Where to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV today

England football take on United States in the second Group B clash at the World Cup, with the Three Lions having put themselves in a very strong position thanks to their big opening win over Iran.Gareth Southgate will be hoping that Harry Kane recovers fully in time to play a part, though goalscoring attacking options off the bench looking in fine form will at least alleviate some concerns if he doesn’t make it.For USA, there’s more pressure on them to find a result after failing to hold onto their lead against Wales. Gregg Berhalter may opt to shuffle the...

