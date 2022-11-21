ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

CBS News

Woman arrested in connection with 5-year-old Idaho boy who went missing more than a year ago

Police in southwestern Idaho have arrested a woman in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy who went missing more than a year ago. Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said investigators believe Sarah Wondra, 35, may have had knowledge of the child's death, CBS affiliate KMTV reported. She is charged with failing or delaying notification of a death, a felony.
FRUITLAND, ID
iheart.com

Slain College Students Called Friend Ten Times Before They Were Killed

The sister of one of the four University of Idaho students who were brutally murdered is not happy with the slow pace of the investigation. Alivia Goncalves spoke with Inside Edition and said that she has done some investigating of her own into the deaths of her sister, Kaylee Gonzalez, and her friends, Madison Mogan, Ethan Chapo, and Xana Kernodle.
MOSCOW, ID
The Independent

Idaho murders - live updates: New details revealed in Moscow crime scene as families frustrated with rumours

Police in Idaho have revealed that an unharmed dog was found at the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered. The Moscow Police Department released a statement on Monday saying that officers responding to the fatal stabbings at 1122 King Road last week located a dog at the residence. The pet was unharmed and turned over to Animal Service, police said. It has since been released to a “responsible party.”Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death at the off-campus home on 13 November.More than one week later, investigators continue...
MOSCOW, ID
Mesquite Local News

New LDS Utah St. George Mission leaders: Seeking and Expecting Miracles

Meet President Kevin D. Staples and Sister Sonja Staples—the new mission leaders of the Utah St. George Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—and their family of five. On June 29, 2022, the Staples family arrived in St. George, Utah from Kalamazoo, Michigan to embark on a journey most families never get to experience.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
ARTnews

Two Men Sentenced to Prison After Defacing 4,000-Year-Old Petroglyphs in Nevada

Two men who in 2019 defaced the White River Narrows, a petroglyph amphitheater with the largest concentrations of prehistoric rock art in Nevada, were sentenced to prison last week. Their actions violated the Archeological Resources Protection Act, a U.S, statute that advocates penalties for the vandalism or looting of archaeological sites on public land. Listed among the National Register of Historic Places, the White River Narrows is best known for its winding rhyolite canyons and vast petroglyph galleries spread across some 4,000 acres just a couple hours north of Las Vegas. The petroglyphs date back to between roughly 4,000 years ago...
NEVADA STATE
natureworldnews.com

Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time

The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
COLORADO STATE

