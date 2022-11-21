Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Idaho coed killer: FBI profiler reveals suspect’s likely attributes
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
An Idaho coroner says 'somebody that's pretty angry' stabbed 4 college students to death in their beds, likely while they were sleeping
Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt said each victim had been stabbed multiple times with a "pretty large knife."
MSNBC
Investigators say 'physical struggle' happened before Idaho killings, fear grows in community
NBC's Gadi Schwartz reports on day six since the fatal stabbings of four Idaho college students, where investigators have learned that a physical struggle took place before the murders. While officials continue to collect evidence, members of the community are leaving town while the suspect remains at large.Nov. 19, 2022.
Suspect in Arizona candidate Katie Hobbs campaign burglary was illegal immigrant wanted by ICE
The suspect in the alleged burglary of Arizona Democratic gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs' campaign office is an illegal immigrant from Portugal, ICE says.
Idaho police may be probing whether killer hid in the woods before college coed massacre
Idaho police and FBI agents appeared to be investigating whether the University of Idaho killer may have hidden in trees behind the house lying in wait for his victims.
Woman arrested in connection with 5-year-old Idaho boy who went missing more than a year ago
Police in southwestern Idaho have arrested a woman in connection with the disappearance of a 5-year-old boy who went missing more than a year ago. Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said investigators believe Sarah Wondra, 35, may have had knowledge of the child's death, CBS affiliate KMTV reported. She is charged with failing or delaying notification of a death, a felony.
iheart.com
Slain College Students Called Friend Ten Times Before They Were Killed
The sister of one of the four University of Idaho students who were brutally murdered is not happy with the slow pace of the investigation. Alivia Goncalves spoke with Inside Edition and said that she has done some investigating of her own into the deaths of her sister, Kaylee Gonzalez, and her friends, Madison Mogan, Ethan Chapo, and Xana Kernodle.
Dog filleted, skinned three miles from brutal Idaho college murders weeks before: report
Moscow, Idaho, dog found filleted like a fish weeks weeks before four college students were knifed to death in a rented home near campus in a shocking quadruple homicide.
Failed Idaho governor candidate convicted in cold case death of missing Colorado girl, Jonelle Matthews
A former Idaho gubernatorial candidate was convicted Monday of killing a 12-year-old Colorado girl who vanished decades ago.
Idaho murders - live updates: New details revealed in Moscow crime scene as families frustrated with rumours
Police in Idaho have revealed that an unharmed dog was found at the home where four University of Idaho students were brutally murdered. The Moscow Police Department released a statement on Monday saying that officers responding to the fatal stabbings at 1122 King Road last week located a dog at the residence. The pet was unharmed and turned over to Animal Service, police said. It has since been released to a “responsible party.”Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were stabbed to death at the off-campus home on 13 November.More than one week later, investigators continue...
Mesquite Local News
New LDS Utah St. George Mission leaders: Seeking and Expecting Miracles
Meet President Kevin D. Staples and Sister Sonja Staples—the new mission leaders of the Utah St. George Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints—and their family of five. On June 29, 2022, the Staples family arrived in St. George, Utah from Kalamazoo, Michigan to embark on a journey most families never get to experience.
Within 24 hours, Portland mayor directs city to remove homeless camps, build pickleball courts
A homeless encampment in a Portland, Oregon, park was removed this week and a construction crew showed up the next day to build pickleball courts and other recreational facilities.
Elderly Oregon woman tears through town at 112 mph, leads cops on chase even after running over spike strips
An elderly Oregon woman going 112 mph led authorities in a pursuit that did not end until after her car ran over spike strips and police further used a PIT maneuver.
Idaho stabbing victim's family says cops wasted their time looking into her ex-boyfriend who she called on the night of her murder
Police don't believe the man whom victim Kaylee Goncalves called before she and three friends were murdered is connected to the crime.
Two Men Sentenced to Prison After Defacing 4,000-Year-Old Petroglyphs in Nevada
Two men who in 2019 defaced the White River Narrows, a petroglyph amphitheater with the largest concentrations of prehistoric rock art in Nevada, were sentenced to prison last week. Their actions violated the Archeological Resources Protection Act, a U.S, statute that advocates penalties for the vandalism or looting of archaeological sites on public land. Listed among the National Register of Historic Places, the White River Narrows is best known for its winding rhyolite canyons and vast petroglyph galleries spread across some 4,000 acres just a couple hours north of Las Vegas. The petroglyphs date back to between roughly 4,000 years ago...
Arrest made in case of missing Idaho boy Michael Vaughan
Sarah Wondra, 35, is being held in connection to the case of 6-year-old Michael Vaughan, last seen in July of 2021. KTVB's Abby Davis reports.Nov. 15, 2022.
Killed University of Idaho students spent their final hours stopping for a late-night snack at a food truck and posting they were so 'lucky'
This timeline shows what is known about what the victims were doing before they were murdered and what happened in the aftermath of their deaths.
Killer laughs, jokes during execution in Arizona
By all accounts, the 76-year-old was unusually upbeat during the execution, chuckling several times and smiling broadly while waving to the people who had gathered to witness his death.
Two additional Oregon counties vote to become part of 'Greater Idaho'
Two more eastern Oregon counties have reportedly voted in favor of the radical Greater Idaho movement, which aims to shift the border between the two states.
natureworldnews.com
Federal Government Plans to Cut Water Supply From Colorado to Both Powell and Mead for the First Time
The federal government intends to halt the deliveries of water from the Colorado River's Powell and Mead for the first time. Although the federal government has the authority to unilaterally stop receiving water from Lake Powell and Lake Mead, the two main reservoirs on the Colorado River, this has never happened. The seven states that rely on the river and the federal government have always bargained over previous cuts.
Comments / 0