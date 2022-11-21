Read full article on original website
Fort Pierre’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting is tonight
Fort Pierre’s annual Cowboy Christmas and Christmas Tree Lighting activities are tonight (Nov. 25, 2022). Fort Pierre Development Corporation Executive Director Dave Bonde says they’ll start with the chili and soup cook-off fundraiser. Entries for the cook-off will be accepted until 3pm CT, which is when contestants need...
Teen from Presho lights Christmas at the Capitol display; Featured tree came from Pierre
….and the lights are on at the 2022 Christmas at the Capitol display in the South Dakota Capitol Rotunda in Pierre. Governor Kristi Noem had Gavin Bennett from Presho as her special guest to turn on the display. This year’s featured tree is a 38 foot Black Hills Spruce donated...
SD Education Secretary Tiffany Sanderson of Pierre named President of Lake Area Technical College in Watertown
A member of South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem’s cabinet has been named the new president of Lake Area Technical College. During a meeting today (Nov. 23, 2022), the Watertown School Board unanimously approved the hiring of Tiffany Sanderson of Pierre. Sanderson is a Lemmon native, holds degrees from both...
10 Governors Make 11AA Football All-State Team
10 players from the Pierre Governors are on the 11AA All-State Football team, as chosen by the South Dakota High School Football Coaches Association. Lincoln Kienholz is the quarterback. The University of Washington commit passed for 3,422 yards and 46 touchdowns this season while rushing for 1,435 yards and 24 touchdowns. Kienholz, a senior, is South Dakota’s all-time passing yardage leader with 9,100. He also rushed for over 3,500 yards in his career.
