Fort Pierre, SD

Fort Pierre’s annual Christmas Tree Lighting is tonight

Fort Pierre’s annual Cowboy Christmas and Christmas Tree Lighting activities are tonight (Nov. 25, 2022). Fort Pierre Development Corporation Executive Director Dave Bonde says they’ll start with the chili and soup cook-off fundraiser. Entries for the cook-off will be accepted until 3pm CT, which is when contestants need...
10 Governors Make 11AA Football All-State Team

10 players from the Pierre Governors are on the 11AA All-State Football team, as chosen by the South Dakota High School Football Coaches Association. Lincoln Kienholz is the quarterback. The University of Washington commit passed for 3,422 yards and 46 touchdowns this season while rushing for 1,435 yards and 24 touchdowns. Kienholz, a senior, is South Dakota’s all-time passing yardage leader with 9,100. He also rushed for over 3,500 yards in his career.
