Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
Opinion: Now that Coach Harsin is gone, who will save the Auburn Tigers?Edy ZooAuburn, AL
LaGrange home struck by bullets in shots fired incident
West Point Police investigating a residential shooting on Higgins Street
Columbus Police investigating a two-vehicle crash on West Britt Road near the Columbus Airport
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle on West Britt David Rd. in front of the Columbus Airport. The accident caused two lanes on West Britt Road to be closed, and the crash site is still active, with law enforcement directing traffic through multiple […]
WTVM
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
WTVM
Man dies shooting on Cross Tie Ct. in Columbus, police searching for suspects
WTVM
Sheriff: Shooting investigation underway in Talbot County
WTVM
Family, Columbus police searching for missing 22-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and the Columbus police ask for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 22-year-old Mystakel Prince was last seen on the 3100 block of 11th Avenue at 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 22. They are worried about his welfare because of Prince’s statements about...
Talbot County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting near Leonard’s Funeral Home
WTVM
Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft
Two Auburn suspects arrested on felony warrants for burglary and theft
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — Two suspects were arrested on burglary and theft charges, according to the Auburn Police Department. Auburn Police responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Country Club Drive. A victim told officers that a male suspect forced his way into the residence and physically assaulted the victim. During the assault, […]
Columbus: Teenager shot multiple times on Glenwood Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no additional […]
WTVM
Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder, aggravated assault
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder and aggravated assault in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning. 60-year-old Michael Simmons pleaded not guilty to the murder of 55-year-old Christopher Williams. The victim was found badly beaten at a residence on Blan Street in Columbus,...
Columbus Police search for man suspected of stealing truck
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a man believed to have stolen a truck from the City Service Center at 311 Citizens Way. Officers responded to the area on Nov. 9 to find a black 2020 Dodge Ram was stolen from the parking garage. Surveillance footage showed the suspect unlawfully […]
WTVM
Deadly drive-by shooting kills 1 man in West Point
West Point drive-by shooting kills one; GBI called in to assist investigation
UPDATE 4:52 a.m. 11/20/2022: The West Point Police Department released images of the suspected vehicle and a press release on the shooting incident. November 18th, 2022 at 9:16 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of East 12th Street and MLK in West Point, GA in reference to a person shot. Officers arrived on scene and […]
Arkansas man struck and killed in Troup County Sunday night
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A late night accident on Sunday has left one man dead on I-85 after being struck by a truck. Troup County Coroner, Erin Hackley, has confirmed that 30-year-old, Travaris Clary, was walking southbound between mile markers 25 and 26 when a truck struck and killed him at 11:30 p.m. Clary […]
Columbus: House fire leaves two displaced
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A house fire on Nov. 20 at 44th Street left two displaced, according to Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull. The fire may have started in the crawl space beneath the house. The area of origin was near a bed where a space heater was in use. There was […]
WTVM
Operation leads to multiple criminal seizures in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Investigation Bureau and several surrounding law enforcement agencies executed an operation that led to several arrests and multiple guns, drug and money seizures. According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, the operation focused on areas where many complaints...
WTVM
WTVM hosts toy drive for children in need in the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the season of giving and WTVM wants to make sure children in the Chattahoochee Valley have a special holiday. Many children in our area go without toys during the holidays - so in the spirit of the giving season, WTVM News Leader 9 is partnering with local businesses in the area to host a toy drive for children in need throughout west Georgia and east Alabama.
16-year-old killed in shooting on Cross Tie Court in Columbus
UPDATE 4:52 a.m. 11/20/2022: The Columbus Police Department released the following press release on the drive-by shooting. On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1:15 a.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the apartment. EMS responded and transported […]
