West Point, GA

WRBL News 3

LaGrange home struck by bullets in shots fired incident

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) — Several shots fired in a LaGrange neighborhood left one house struck by gunfire, according to the LaGrange Police Department. LaGrange Police responded to the 300 block of Alford Street at 10:43 p.m. on Nov. 22. Investigation showed several shots were fired from a moving vehicle. An occupied home at Baldwin Street […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Sheriff: Shooting investigation underway in Talbot County

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A shooting investigation is underway in Talbot County. Talbot County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the incident happened on Culpepper Drive and Clarke Street in Talbotton. The scene is still active at this time. However, no arrests have been made or motives established. This incident...
TALBOT COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Family, Columbus police searching for missing 22-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Family and the Columbus police ask for the public’s help in finding a missing man. 22-year-old Mystakel Prince was last seen on the 3100 block of 11th Avenue at 1:50 p.m. on Nov. 22. They are worried about his welfare because of Prince’s statements about...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for three suspects in an Ulta Comestics theft in the third degree. According to authorities, on Nov. 18, security videos showed two female and one male suspect hiding merchandise and leaving the store around 5:53 p.m. The first female suspect had medium-length...
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Columbus: Teenager shot multiple times on Glenwood Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A teenager was shot multiple times at the 3100 block of Glenwood Drive in Columbus, according to the Columbus Police Department. The incident happened at around 3 p.m. on Nov. 21. Police say the 15-year-old victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional. There is no additional […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus man pleads not guilty to murder, aggravated assault

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man pleads ‘not guilty’ to murder and aggravated assault in Recorder’s Court Tuesday morning. 60-year-old Michael Simmons pleaded not guilty to the murder of 55-year-old Christopher Williams. The victim was found badly beaten at a residence on Blan Street in Columbus,...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police search for man suspected of stealing truck

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is searching for a man believed to have stolen a truck from the City Service Center at 311 Citizens Way. Officers responded to the area on Nov. 9 to find a black 2020 Dodge Ram was stolen from the parking garage. Surveillance footage showed the suspect unlawfully […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Deadly drive-by shooting kills 1 man in West Point

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A man is killed following a deadly shooting in West Point, Georgia. According to the West Point Police Department, the incident appeared to be a drive-by that took the life of Allen Holloway. At this time, no arrests have been made. This investigation is still...
WEST POINT, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus: House fire leaves two displaced

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A house fire on Nov. 20 at 44th Street left two displaced, according to Columbus Fire and EMS Division Chief John Shull. The fire may have started in the crawl space beneath the house. The area of origin was near a bed where a space heater was in use. There was […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Operation leads to multiple criminal seizures in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Patrol and Investigation Bureau and several surrounding law enforcement agencies executed an operation that led to several arrests and multiple guns, drug and money seizures. According to Muscogee County Sheriff Greg Countryman, the operation focused on areas where many complaints...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

WTVM hosts toy drive for children in need in the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s the season of giving and WTVM wants to make sure children in the Chattahoochee Valley have a special holiday. Many children in our area go without toys during the holidays - so in the spirit of the giving season, WTVM News Leader 9 is partnering with local businesses in the area to host a toy drive for children in need throughout west Georgia and east Alabama.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

16-year-old killed in shooting on Cross Tie Court in Columbus

UPDATE 4:52 a.m. 11/20/2022: The Columbus Police Department released the following press release on the drive-by shooting. On Saturday, November 19, 2022 at 1:15 a.m., Columbus Police Officers responded to a shooting in the 6200 block of Cross Tie Court. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in front of the apartment. EMS responded and transported […]
COLUMBUS, GA

