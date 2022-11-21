American Automobile Association predicts 54.6 million people will travel during Thanksgiving week

Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving Travel 2022 Will Be Chaotic Due to Severe Weather Conditions Affecting Over 54 Million Americans
The early week of November was marked by chilly rain. Widespread cooldowns, heavy snow, blizzards, and severe weather conditions were the weather-related reports that occurred in some portions of the United States. In line, the latest weather forecast showed that severe weather conditions could affect Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving is one of...
Thanksgiving Travel Chaos as Storms Threaten Misery for 55 Million in U.S.
Heavy rain, hail, snow and wintry conditions could result in extended travel times for those driving and flying during the holiday.
New Orleans and the South prepare for flooding while Midwest snow is forecast to wreak havoc on holiday travel plans for at least 50 MILLION people
Millions of Thanksgiving travelers brace for a major storm to slide across the US this week as travel reaches higher than pre-pandemic levels. Airports have already seen 2,327,284 passengers passing through US airports on Monday, exceeding the 2,321,546 seen in 2019, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). The elevated...
Giant Thanksgiving storm to bring brunt of impacts to southern US
The south-central and southeastern portions of the United States are expected to bear the brunt of impacts from a giant cross-country storm beginning on Thanksgiving Day and persisting into the holiday weekend. AccuWeather meteorologists say that the storm will cause numerous delays for holiday travelers and Black Friday shoppers as dangers like localized flooding develop over the extended holiday weekend.
Looking to survive winter? Keep these 16 items in your trunk while traveling Colorado
Are you prepared to hit the roads in Colorado this winter? The Colorado Department of Transportation has published a list of items that travelers should keep in the trunk of their vehicle to make winter driving safer. I've gone through and added an explanation for why each item is needed and I've also tracked down a highly-rated option on Amazon to make getting these products as simple as possible. ...
Five California Locations Rank As 'Best Winter Vacation' Spots In U.S
Timeout listed the best places in the entire country to spend the season.
Thanksgiving weather outlook: Storm could impact air, road travel across U.S.
Nearly 55 million Americans plan to travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving holiday by plane, train or automobile, according to AAA. Nearly 49 million will travel by car and another 4.5 million by air. For the most, the weather is expected to cooperate. However, meteorologists say a storm that will move into the Pacific […]
Coldest Weather of Season Recorded in Siberia Reaching 53 Below Temperature
Reports revealed that Siberia, on November 16, Wednesday, recorded the coldest weather of its season, and the impact extended to portions of the Middle East and Northern Iraq's mountainous parts. Siberia has been known for extremely cold temperatures, sometimes the harshest of the season. The record showed that Siberia is...
Weather will cooperate as travel begins for Thanksgiving holiday
By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Happy Turkey Week! This is widely known as the busiest travel week of the year and nothing can foul up the perfect holiday plans like the weather.This year we have good news and bad news... The good news: you should be able to get to your destination without any weather delays! Whether it be by plane, train, or automobile, from coast to coast, the weather over the next few days looks very quiet. The bad news: depending on when you plan to return, the ride back home could be much...
Rain and storms bring travel delays for Thanksgiving weekend
Rain and storms bring travel delays for Thanksgiving weekend for parts of the South and Northeast. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis had the forecast.
Cold temps descending on USA: Forecasters warn snow could fall from Texas to New York
Most of the country will soon face unusually cold temperatures 10-20 degrees below what's typical this time of year, forecasters say.
Post-Thanksgiving travel could provide headaches in the East
Thanksgiving is here and whether you hit the road or took to the skies, hopefully you've made it to your destination with minimal headache. Thanks in large part to the relatively quiet weather so far this week, airlines have reported minimal delays and cancellations.
Where in US will Old Man Winter serve up the best skiing conditions this season?
AccuWeather meteorologists issued their annual ski season forecast, highlighting that this winter could be “very interesting” for skiers in one of the most populated regions of the country. The wait is finally over for skiers and snowboarders across the United States as snow has returned and a new...
Thanksgiving travelers could run into weather trouble on both coasts
While the weather may start off mostly tranquil this week, a nor'easter could snarl travel after Thanksgiving.
Below-Average Temperatures in the United States Expected due to Blast of Cold air, Forecasts Says
As the 2022 winter comes near, the latest weather forecast revealed that below-average temperatures could emerge in the United States due to the Cold Air. Many Americans have been ready for the 2022 Thanksgiving, a much-awaited celebration for friends and family. It is only a week, but severe weather conditions and a potential storm could cause travel delays, according to the previous forecast.
