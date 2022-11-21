American Automobile Association predicts 54.6 million people will travel during Thanksgiving week

By Terry Eliasen, WBZ-TV Meteorologist, Executive Weather ProducerBOSTON -- Happy Turkey Week! This is widely known as the busiest travel week of the year and nothing can foul up the perfect holiday plans like the weather.This year we have good news and bad news... The good news: you should be able to get to your destination without any weather delays! Whether it be by plane, train, or automobile, from coast to coast, the weather over the next few days looks very quiet. The bad news: depending on when you plan to return, the ride back home could be much...

TEXAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO