Frankenmuth, MI

wcsx.com

Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark

A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WILX-TV

Kibbles & Bids virtual auction for homeless pets

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Paws for Life will be hosting a massive auction virtual auction benefitting homeless animals in the care of the organization. Kibbles & Bids virtual auction will hold five flash auctions starting Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. and running through Dec. 3, ending at 8 p.m. Paws...
TROY, MI
WILX-TV

Support Lansing’s small businesses on Small Business Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC) is supporting Small Business Saturday as a “Neighborhood Champion,” by distributing materials to select businesses. The kit includes branded items to drive awareness of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. The LRCC is also encouraging residents to visit...
LANSING, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing

Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations ﻿being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down﻿.A Michigan State University-themed location ﻿on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332﻿ E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations﻿ in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.﻿
EAST LANSING, MI
abc12.com

Bavarian Inn matriarch celebrating 101st birthday on Dec. 1

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - As she approaches her 101st birthday, Dorothy Zehnder still stays in close contact with her beloved Bavarian Inn Restaurant nearly every day. Zehnder has dedicated 85 of her 100 years to the family owned restaurant, which is a staple of downtown Frankenmuth. Her birthday is Dec. 1.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WILX-TV

Advocates want tiny sheds to stay at Reutter Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Kringle Holiday Market at Reutter Park in Lansing welcomes everyone – it even has tiny sheds that keep you warm. Advocates for the homeless said the sheds should be used to help those in need. The city of Lansing said the sheds are not built for people to live in.
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

$2.4M to help bring affordable housing to Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than $2 million will help bring more affordable housing to the Lansing area. The money comes from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Brownfield Grant Program, which funds 67 projects across the state. The Lansing Economic Development Corporation plans to use...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSHDA Board approve new affordable multifamily housing projects

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board approved the construction of four new affordable multifamily housing projects and moved to preserve apartments at another property. “Four of the development projects will create over 600 new affordable housing units in Michigan at a time when availability...
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Thanksgiving travel: The worst times to drive in Michigan this week

DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're planning on traveling this week, give yourself some extra time and be prepared to deal with Thanksgiving traffic. According to INRIX, the peak time for traffic in Detroit will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. One of southeast Michigan's most congested areas is expected to be northbound US-23 between Eight Mile and Lee in Livingston County, with about a 32% increase in traffic over a typical day.
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

Jackson, Mechanic streets reopen as bridge replacement project pauses for winter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A project to replace two century-old railroad bridges in Jackson has been paused for winter, reopening two streets that were closed for the project. The bridges go over Jackson and Mechanic streets, which will reopen Tuesday as construction is paused. However, Detroit and Van Buren streets will remain closed.
LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why

A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the Thanksgiving Weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road. AAA is offering free rides and tows within a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Wednesday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Monday.
LANSING, MI

