Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the World's Largest Christmas Shop in MichiganTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
This Michigan Town has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenFrankenmuth, MI
Popular off-price retail chain opening another location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersMichigan State
Related
wcsx.com
Michigan Will Soon Have a New Largest Indoor Waterpark
A favorite Michigan lodge has announced a massive $80 million expansion to help add a waterpark. Not only that, but this new waterpark will mark the largest indoor waterpark in Michigan. The fact it’s indoor obviously makes it ideal for Michigan’s cold winter months. That lodge is the...
WILX-TV
Kibbles & Bids virtual auction for homeless pets
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Paws for Life will be hosting a massive auction virtual auction benefitting homeless animals in the care of the organization. Kibbles & Bids virtual auction will hold five flash auctions starting Nov. 23 at 12 p.m. and running through Dec. 3, ending at 8 p.m. Paws...
Lansing store owner helps community with Thanksgiving deal
Experts say the biggest cost increase this year has been the star of the show -- turkey.
WILX-TV
Support Lansing’s small businesses on Small Business Saturday
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -The Lansing Regional Chamber of Commerce (LRCC) is supporting Small Business Saturday as a “Neighborhood Champion,” by distributing materials to select businesses. The kit includes branded items to drive awareness of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26. The LRCC is also encouraging residents to visit...
Quality Dairy closes Michigan Avenue store in East Lansing
Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down.A Michigan State University-themed location on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332 E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.
abc12.com
Bavarian Inn matriarch celebrating 101st birthday on Dec. 1
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - As she approaches her 101st birthday, Dorothy Zehnder still stays in close contact with her beloved Bavarian Inn Restaurant nearly every day. Zehnder has dedicated 85 of her 100 years to the family owned restaurant, which is a staple of downtown Frankenmuth. Her birthday is Dec. 1.
If the Rumors Are True, Costco is Coming to Grand Blanc in 2023
Rumors of Grand Blanc getting a Costco Wholesale store have been circulating for years. Back in September, we told you about one of the many rumors. A man said that while he and his wife were shopping at a Costco somewhere in Michigan, the cashier told them they were planning to put a Costco in Grand Blanc.
WILX-TV
Advocates want tiny sheds to stay at Reutter Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Kringle Holiday Market at Reutter Park in Lansing welcomes everyone – it even has tiny sheds that keep you warm. Advocates for the homeless said the sheds should be used to help those in need. The city of Lansing said the sheds are not built for people to live in.
WILX-TV
$2.4M to help bring affordable housing to Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than $2 million will help bring more affordable housing to the Lansing area. The money comes from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy’s Brownfield Grant Program, which funds 67 projects across the state. The Lansing Economic Development Corporation plans to use...
WILX-TV
MSHDA Board approve new affordable multifamily housing projects
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board approved the construction of four new affordable multifamily housing projects and moved to preserve apartments at another property. “Four of the development projects will create over 600 new affordable housing units in Michigan at a time when availability...
WILX-TV
Over 300 pounds of food and over $100 donated to Stuff a Blue Goose Food Drive
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The annual “Stuff a Blue Goose” campaign returned for the holiday season with the Michigan State Police (MSP). On Saturday, they raised $110 in cash donations and collected 365.5 lbs. of food. Two frozen turkeys were also donated. Michigan State Troopers had their patrol...
fox2detroit.com
Thanksgiving travel: The worst times to drive in Michigan this week
DETROIT (FOX 2) - If you're planning on traveling this week, give yourself some extra time and be prepared to deal with Thanksgiving traffic. According to INRIX, the peak time for traffic in Detroit will be 2-4 p.m. Wednesday. One of southeast Michigan's most congested areas is expected to be northbound US-23 between Eight Mile and Lee in Livingston County, with about a 32% increase in traffic over a typical day.
WILX-TV
Jackson, Mechanic streets reopen as bridge replacement project pauses for winter
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A project to replace two century-old railroad bridges in Jackson has been paused for winter, reopening two streets that were closed for the project. The bridges go over Jackson and Mechanic streets, which will reopen Tuesday as construction is paused. However, Detroit and Van Buren streets will remain closed.
Residents of Holmes Apartments fed up with ‘deplorable’ conditions
People who live at Holmes Apartments in Lansing say they feel like no one cares after multiple problems have gone months without being fixed. Some residents say it is unlivable.
High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why
A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
WILX-TV
Tow To Go program returns to keep drunk drivers off Michigan roads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The American Automobile Association’s Tow to Go program will run through the Thanksgiving Weekend to keep drunk drivers off the road. AAA is offering free rides and tows within a 10-mile radius to members and nonmembers who shouldn’t drive. The Tow to Go program starts Wednesday at 6 p.m. and runs until 6 a.m. Monday.
WILX-TV
Advocates for homeless community meet with Lansing over issues at Reutter Park
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Local advocates and community members voiced their concerns Tuesday over the fact that homeless people live and sleep in Reutter Park. City Rescue Mission of Lansing reported a 70% increase in homelessness since 2021. Advocates, like Michael Karl, said they won’t back down until homeless people...
Fire rips through Grand Blanc apartment building, displacing several families
Crews are working to determine the cause of an apartment fire Tuesday afternoon in Grand Blanc Township that left several people displaced. Officials said 16 units sustained heavy damage in the blaze.
Michigan Unclaimed Property holding auction on Saturday
Michigan Unclaimed Property has announced that it will be holding a public auction. It will be held on Saturday, November 19 at the Quality Suites of Lansing in Delta Township.
WILX-TV
East Lansing Police Department to host 2nd Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing Police Department is hosting its 2nd Annual Food Drive on Sunday, Nov. 27. They are asking the community to bring donations such as gloves, blankets, and non-perishable food items to support Advent House and the City Rescue Mission. The event will take...
Comments / 0