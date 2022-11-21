Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sarasota Police say an armed robbery suspect was shot by a cop and is in stable condition.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Sarasota Soccer Team to Join Amateur USL League Two Next Year.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
New Mayor and Vice Mayor are Elected; the City of Sarasota Appoints Two Commissioners.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
North Port Police arrest six people on unlicensed construction charges and are looking for three more.North Port, FL
Brunch on the Bay generates $537,000 for scholarships and the USF Sarasota-Manatee Nursing/STEM building.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
snntv.com
Sarasota Police Investigating a Death
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a death that occurred today within the city limits. According to police, an adult male died in the 800 block of Mecca Drive. They are calling it a suspicious death. Police detectives believe that this is an isolated incident and there is no danger...
snntv.com
66-yr-old Sarasota man dies in accident after medical episode
MANATEE COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 22, 2022 - A 66-year-old Sarasota man suffered a medical episode while driving in Manatee County and died after crashing. The man was driving a sedan directly behind a car driven by a 53-year-old Sarasota man about 4 o'clock this afternoon at the intersection of SR 70 and Lockwood Ridge Rd when he suffered the medical episode and crashed into the car in front of him. He was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
snntv.com
Officials warn to drink responsibly during holiday weekend
SARASOTA - Thanksgiving Eve, otherwise known as Blackout Wednesday is considered on the biggest bar nights and deadliest nights of the year. “No one leaves their house and says, I’m going to get a DUI tonight, no one leaves their house or the bar and says you know what, I’m going to kill somebody tonight after I’ve been drinking," said Regional Executive Director for Mother's Against Drunk Driving, Larry Coggins.
snntv.com
Sarasota County Fire Department shares safety tips for holidays
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The Sarasota County Fire Department wants the community to have a safe holiday season. If you’re using an oil fryer or grill, only use it outdoors and away from siding, deck railings and tree branches. Stay in the kitchen and stay alert. Keep an eye...
snntv.com
New Sarasota County school board members sworn in
We got our first look at Sarasota County’s new school board Tuesday afternoon. Bridget Ziegler, Robyn Marinelli, and Tim Enos were sworn in at Venice High School. “Onward and upward. There are great things to do as we come before us,” said Ziegler. “After serving 35 years with...
snntv.com
New school board considers firing Superintendent Asplen
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 22, 2022 - With the dust hardly having settled after new Sarasota County School Board members were sworn in, Vice Chair Karen Rose moved to schedule a special meeting in order to consider firing a school superintendent who has gotten excellent evaluations to this point.
snntv.com
Sarasota's City Hall New Art Exhibit
A new public art exhibit was just put on display in Sarasota’s City Hall. Consider going, to enjoy Sarasota’s cultural heritage in the form of art. Much of the art deals with the circus, as well as local artists works. Clifford Smith, Senior Planner for Sarasota says Sarasota’s...
snntv.com
Season of Sharing Campaign underway in Sarasota County
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - 'Tis the season of giving! If you're looking to help families this holiday season, the Season of Sharing campaign is one effort may want to consider. The Community Foundation of Sarasota County runs it from November to January to help hardworking families who are just one emergency away from facing homelessness.
snntv.com
Riverview, Venice set for regional final clash
VENICE (SNN-TV) - With the high school football season winding down, only one game with two Suncoast teams takes place this Friday, just games away from a State title berth. Friday at Powell-Davis Stadium, the Venice Indians and Riverview Rams clash in the Class 4S - 4th Region final. With...
snntv.com
SCF Basketball provides 20 Thanksgiving meals
BRADENTON (SNN-TV) - SCF Basketball and embRACEus partnered together for the first annual Thanksgiving Meal Drive. They raised over $1,100 to provide 20 full Thanksgiving meals to local families in the area. With the help of the Boys and Girls Club and Hungers End identifying families in need, the Manatees basketball team had the opportunity to provide a meal for those on the Suncoast.
snntv.com
Huffer, Lee share co-medalist honors in Venice
VENICE (SNN-TV) - After a month of hard work to restore Plantation Golf and Country Club, the LPGA and Epson Tour Qualifying Tournament finally completed yesterday. At the end, Seulki Lee and Becca Huffer walked away co-medalists at 4-under par. The two started the final round tied for 11th but showed strength in unfavorable weather and climbed to the top.
snntv.com
Sarasota local Renesito Avich returns home from Latin Grammys
SARASOTA (WSNN) - A Sarasota musician returns home after walking the red carpet at the 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Award Ceremony last week. Renesito Avich is known as the one-man Cuban band. His newly released album, Café con Cariño was nominated for the 'Best Traditional Tropical Album.'. All...
snntv.com
Salty Jim's serving Thanksgiving dinner Wed., but decorated for Christmas
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) Nov. 23, 2022 - A Sarasota restaurant that fancies itself, "a dive bar", is looking more like the North Pole these days. Ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, owners Gemma and Dennis Huff want everyone to know that there is a place for them at Salty Jim's. They will not only be open on Thanksgiving, but they will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner tonight(Wednesday, Nov. 23, 6pm). It is a neighborhood establishment that has been transformed since the Huffs bought it in 2018. Formerly known as, "The Intersection", named because it is on the Northeast corner of the intersection of Webber Ave. and Beneva Rd., Salty Jim's has added food, lots of televisions, more pool tables, and maybe most importantly, an outside tiki bar.
snntv.com
Second-annual Sports Card Show returning to Venice
VENICE (SNN-TV) - After you get stuffed full of Turkey this Thanksgiving, the following day in Venice, you can feast your eyes upon a top-tier sports card show. Pennant Fever presents the 2nd annual Sports Card Collector Show in Venice this week, at the Hotel Venezia Banquet Center. Festivities will...
snntv.com
Suncoast animal shelter receives gift from 'Chewy Clause'
VENICE - A Suncoast animal rescue hit by Hurricane Ian got a special surprise just in time for the holidays. The True & Faithful Pet Rescue in Venice, which specializes in saving seniors and unwanted dogs from high kill shelters, was one of many places on the Suncoast battered by hurricane Ian and left with destruction. But a letter from a 9-year-old, rescue resident, Pomeranian pup, Tito to Chewy Clause, made their wishes come true.
