Huntsville, AL

The Daily South

Alabama Friends Team Up To Surprise Waffle House Waitress With $1,125 Tip

Tanya Ragsdale and her friends love to give back. This Thanksgiving, for the second year in a row, they celebrated their good fortunes by treating an unsuspecting restaurant worker to an extra-large tip. After surprising a waitress at Cracker Barrel with a few hundred dollars last year, they set their sights on the local Waffle House.
CULLMAN, AL
travelawaits.com

6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama

After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
ALABAMA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

How an Alabama black hole can swallow up your lost luggage

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Holiday travel season is here. But people may not be grateful if their luggage gets lost or mishandled on their way to Thanksgiving dinner. Nearly 1.5 million bags were either lost, late or damaged by major airlines in the first half of 2022, according to a recent U.S. Department of Transportation report. (1,406,474 bags mishandled for January - June 2022)
SCOTTSBORO, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs

For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Buc-ee's Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the Texas Round Up

Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Buc-ee’s Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the …. Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Salvation Army Hosts Thanksgiving Meal. The...
ATHENS, AL
thisisalabama.org

Whittle the day away at U.G. White Mercantile

U.G. White Mercantile in Athens really belonged on “The Andy Griffith Show.”. Andy and Barney could have discussed how speeders were ruining Mayberry as they kicked back and shaved off sweet curls of cedar in the store’s whittling corner. Sticks of wood still await whittlers at the old-timey...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Meet the teenager who started The Tree Lot in Rogersville

ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “You never thought there would be a tree lot here in Rogersville, Alabama,” said Tanner Owens, the 16-year-old with a Christmas tree business. That’s because the small town outside of Florence only has about 1,300 people living there, according to the 2021...
ROGERSVILLE, AL
Government Technology

Aerojet Rocketdyne Plans Massive Defense Facility in Alabama

(TNS) — Aerojet Rocketdyne, which makes rocket engines and motors for the aerospace and defense industry, will expand its Huntsville operations with more jobs and a new 379,000-square foot manufacturing facility near Huntsville International Airport, the aerospace and defense contractor said today. The new building will begin operations in...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RocketCityMom

TOC Pediatric Orthopaedics Brings Specialized Care for Growing Bones

If there’s anyone likely to break a bone, it’s kids. With fearless jumps from playground equipment, falls during sporting events, and more, they’re prime candidates for fractures – a fact many parents know from experience. What parents may NOT know is the importance of specialized pediatric orthopaedic care. Luckily, the Rocket City has pediatric orthopaedic care right here in Huntsville at The Orthopaedic Center!
HUNTSVILLE, AL
