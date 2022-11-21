Read full article on original website
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
North Alabama woman competing on Thanksgiving Day episode of ‘Jeopardy!’ on WAAY 31
“Jeopardy!” has a date with North Alabama this Thanksgiving. Megan Burr, a Guntersville native now working in the film industry in California, is set to appear as one of the three contestants on the new episode airing at 3:30 p.m. Thursday on WAAY 31. The show is staying tight-lipped...
Alabama Friends Team Up To Surprise Waffle House Waitress With $1,125 Tip
Tanya Ragsdale and her friends love to give back. This Thanksgiving, for the second year in a row, they celebrated their good fortunes by treating an unsuspecting restaurant worker to an extra-large tip. After surprising a waitress at Cracker Barrel with a few hundred dollars last year, they set their sights on the local Waffle House.
6 Incredible Holiday Lights Displays Not To Miss In Alabama
After living in Southern California for the first 28 years of my life, I discovered the wonders of Alabama when my family moved to the northern part of my husband’s home state. Used to sunny Christmas days in the high 70s, I was delighted to find cooler, but not frigid, holiday temperatures, making the season all the more magical.
The Best Place To Live In Alabama
Quality of life, citywide amenities, park systems, and a strong job market are just some of the reasons why this northern Alabama city is so popular.
Why is a Yellow-hammer called a Yellow-hammer?
Alabama's State Bird is officially the Yellow-hammer, also known as the Northern Flicker, but the bird's name doesn't actually have much to do with how it looks but it does have something to do with North Alabama.
UAB patient receives a ‘million-dollar’ surprise following treatment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Million Dollar Band took a break from Iron Bowl prep Tuesday to surprise a superfan. Britney Thomas is from Huntsville but has been traveling to Birmingham to UAB Hospital for medical treatments. She survived two strokes, four years ago at the age of 14, which left her unable […]
City, ministry work to revitalize Huntsville neighborhood that had fallen on hard times
Lincoln Community was a thriving Huntsville neighborhood 100 years ago. Workers from nearby Lincoln Mill, from which the neighborhood gets its name, called the streets in the area home. But like many of the older neighborhoods near Huntsville’s heart, the neighborhood fell on hard times when the cotton mill closed....
Tennessee homeowner says fungus from Jack Daniels barrel house killing trees, shrubs
A homeowner in Lincoln County says that Jack Daniels, the popular liquor distillery, is building warehouses that are creating an uncontrollable whiskey fungus that’s killing his plants and trees.
How an Alabama black hole can swallow up your lost luggage
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Holiday travel season is here. But people may not be grateful if their luggage gets lost or mishandled on their way to Thanksgiving dinner. Nearly 1.5 million bags were either lost, late or damaged by major airlines in the first half of 2022, according to a recent U.S. Department of Transportation report. (1,406,474 bags mishandled for January - June 2022)
Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs
For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
Buc-ee's Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the Texas Round Up
Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Buc-ee’s Athens Grand Opening: Inside Look at the …. Buc-ee's Pit Master Mr. Randy gives us an inside look at how Buc-ee's 'perfects' their Texas brisket. Salvation Army Hosts Thanksgiving Meal. The...
Whittle the day away at U.G. White Mercantile
U.G. White Mercantile in Athens really belonged on “The Andy Griffith Show.”. Andy and Barney could have discussed how speeders were ruining Mayberry as they kicked back and shaved off sweet curls of cedar in the store’s whittling corner. Sticks of wood still await whittlers at the old-timey...
Why Refuge Home Interiors is one of our fave places to shop for the holidays
MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Finding the perfect pieces for your home should be a special experience. That’s exactly what Refuge Home Interiors is hoping to give their customers when they walk through the doors. Whether you’re looking for something small like a new candle or throw pillow...
Meet the teenager who started The Tree Lot in Rogersville
ROGERSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - “You never thought there would be a tree lot here in Rogersville, Alabama,” said Tanner Owens, the 16-year-old with a Christmas tree business. That’s because the small town outside of Florence only has about 1,300 people living there, according to the 2021...
North Alabama woman charged with providing drugs to exchange students she was hosting
A Valley Head woman is facing several charges after authorities say she provided drugs to two foreign exchange students staying in her home.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Plans Massive Defense Facility in Alabama
(TNS) — Aerojet Rocketdyne, which makes rocket engines and motors for the aerospace and defense industry, will expand its Huntsville operations with more jobs and a new 379,000-square foot manufacturing facility near Huntsville International Airport, the aerospace and defense contractor said today. The new building will begin operations in...
TOC Pediatric Orthopaedics Brings Specialized Care for Growing Bones
If there’s anyone likely to break a bone, it’s kids. With fearless jumps from playground equipment, falls during sporting events, and more, they’re prime candidates for fractures – a fact many parents know from experience. What parents may NOT know is the importance of specialized pediatric orthopaedic care. Luckily, the Rocket City has pediatric orthopaedic care right here in Huntsville at The Orthopaedic Center!
Alabama Men’s Golf Head Coach Jay Seawell Announces Three Additions during the Early Signing Period
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama men's golf head coach Jay Seawell announced Monday that Luke Coyle, Jack Mitchell and Tristin Wisener have signed National Letters of Intent and will join the Crimson Tide program for the 2023-24 season. The trio have all had outstanding prep careers and are expected to...
