RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police say they no longer are looking for Dustin Way in connection with the deadly shooting in North Rapid Sunday night. In a release Wednesday, police say they have made contact with 30-year-old Way. He is the second person police were looking for. They also made contact earlier this week with 26-year-old Colten Triebwasser. Police did not comment on the outcome of their contact with these two Rapid City men.

RAPID CITY, SD ・ 12 HOURS AGO