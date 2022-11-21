Read full article on original website
Related
KEVN
Second ‘person of interest’ in Sunday’s shooting no longer being sought
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police say they no longer are looking for Dustin Way in connection with the deadly shooting in North Rapid Sunday night. In a release Wednesday, police say they have made contact with 30-year-old Way. He is the second person police were looking for. They also made contact earlier this week with 26-year-old Colten Triebwasser. Police did not comment on the outcome of their contact with these two Rapid City men.
KEVN
Rapid City man draws 18-month sentence for having guns
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Brandon Tyon, 43 of Rapid City, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for “possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.”. Besides 18 months in prison, Tyon will also serve three years of supervised release. Tyon pleaded guilty to the firearms charge in August.
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Rapid City Police Department searching for one man in suspected homicide
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Police are searching for two persons-of-interest in connection with a shooting that occurred at around 11 p.m. on Sunday in north Rapid City. Police said that when dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of North 7th street, they discovered an “obviously deceased” adult male with a gunshot wound to his torso.
KEVN
A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a deadly shooting at a North Rapid City home Sunday night. Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought “based on information garnered in the investigation,” according to a Rapid City Police Department release. Police were initially looking for two men. However, Colten Triebwasser, 26 of Rapid City, has been contacted by police and is no longer a person of interest.
KELOLAND TV
1 person killed in Rapid City shooting
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police say they have been able to contact Colten Triebwasser and is no longer being sought as a person of interest in the homicide. Police in Rapid City are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night. Rapid City Police say they...
kotatv.com
Two arrested after weekend crime spree
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Early Saturday morning police were called to a report of a drive-by shooting at the 1500 block of Dorothy Drive in Rapid Valley. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles are being detained at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center regarding the shooting on Saturday.
KELOLAND TV
Teens arrested in Rapid Valley drive-by shooting
RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (KELO) — Two teenage boys were arrested after a weekend crime spree. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the incidents happened Saturday morning. A drive-by shooting took place in the 1500 block of Dorothy Drive in Rapid Valley around 2 a.m. No one was hurt...
kotatv.com
Rapid City police officer shoots man early Friday morning
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man was shot by a Rapid City Police officer Friday morning at a Philadelphia Street apartment building. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. At a morning news conference, Hedrick said...
kelo.com
Rapid City police shooting
RAPD CITY, S.D. (KELO.com) — A Rapid City man was fatally shot by a Rapid City Police officer Friday morning at a Philadelphia Street apartment building. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. According to Chief of Police...
KELOLAND TV
Names released in 2 fatal crashes; Nightclub shooting; New airline coming to Rapid City
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, November 19. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. A woman from Lincoln, Nebraska has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brooking Wednesday.
KELOLAND TV
Spearfish opens new driver license exam station
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in one western KELOLAND community will soon have a new place to renew their driver’s license. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 30th, the driver licensing exam station in Spearfish will be at a new location. The station is moving from its current spot in...
newscenter1.tv
The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office needs your help, here’s how
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Around this time of year, for the last several years, the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office has asked for donations of different items. The items will be distributed between the Pennington County Jail, the Juvenile Center, and Health and Human Services. What items are needed?
kotatv.com
Rapid City man sentenced for shooting over a donation jar
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man draws a 15-year suspended sentence for shooting at two men who stole a donation jar from his gun store. Adam Max was earlier convicted of two counts of aggravated assault and one count of discharge of a firearm at a motor vehicle. Max, an Army veteran, will also serve 10 years on probation and perform 500 hours of community service. He could have been sentenced to up to 45 years in prison for the shooting.
kotatv.com
Rapid City man gets 10 years for placing bomb
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A Rapid City man who placed an explosive device on the porch of a MacArthur Street home found out his fate in court Tuesday. In August 2020, police responded to a call at a house on the 100 block of MacArthur Street, where people claimed there was an explosive device located on the porch of the house.
dakotafreepress.com
Fitzgerald Apparently Hard on Child Rapists in Closing Arguments
I was looking up the Hankins rape case because an eager reader noted that part of convicted rapist Nathan David Hankins’s unsuccessful appeal of his conviction was his contention that the State engaged in prosecutorial misconduct. My correspondent says Lawrence County state’s attorney John Fitzgerald prosecuted that case. That’s the same John Fitzgerald whom voters just elected to the Fourth Circuit bench.
KELOLAND TV
Holiday deals with the Man Salon
Unfortunately, the days of the old-timey barber shop are long gone. When was the last time you saw a barber pole spinning outside a local business? The result is that you usually can’t find a hair salon that caters specifically to men. Shawn Ericsson is the founder of The...
newscenter1.tv
Check out this $2.4 million home on 40 acres of wildlife haven just minutes from Rapid City
PIEDMONT, S.D. – Just minutes north of Rapid City is an 8900 square foot stunning seven bedroom, seven and a half bathroom home. Buyers will fall in love as they enter the home featuring cathedral ceilings accented by massive wooden beams and specialized artisan rock work. The floor to ceiling fireplace is perfect to cozy up to on chilly winter evenings.
frcheraldstar.com
Local woman to be crowned Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2023
BROOKINGS – Morgan Erickson of Hot Springs was awarded the title Miss Rodeo South Dakota (MRSD) during a pageant held in Brookings on Nov. 3-5. Erickson, the 23-year-old daughter of Jon and Shelli Erickson of Atwater, Minn., currently works as a substitute teacher and basketball coach at the Hot Springs School District. She is also the owner of At Your Best Equine Massage Therapy.
sprintcarandmidget.com
Henry Relocates To South Dakota To Pilot Liebig's No. 10
After turning heads on the West Coast during the past few seasons, Kalib Henry will relocate to South Dakota and shift his main focus on running at Huset’s Speedway in Shane Liebig’s No. 10 Maxim. “I am really excited for the 2023 season, and I can‘t thank Shane...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City Airport is set to welcome new airline in June
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — More planes will be taking flight out of the Rapid City Regional Airport this summer. With the addition of Sun Country Airlines, the airport and Visit Rapid City say it’s great news for South Dakota tourism. With an expansion on the way and...
Comments / 0