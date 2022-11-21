Read full article on original website
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police investigate Beach Bouelvard bank robbery
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man took off with cash from a business in the Isle of Palms area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they were called around 12:45 p.m. to a robbery at a business on Beach Boulevard at San Pablo Road. News4JAX saw several JSO cruisers at the Fifth Third Bank at the intersection. Police tape could also be seen on an entrance to the bank.
News4Jax.com
JSO: Driver dead in fiery crash on Old Kings Road in Picketville neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The driver of a pickup truck was killed Monday evening in a crash on Old Kings Road in the Picketville neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Nassim Mana, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were notified at about 5:17 p.m. of a truck...
News4Jax.com
18-year-old critically injured crossing Blanding Boulevard, FHP says
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – An 18-year-old was critically injured early Wednesday morning when he was hit by a van while crossing Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the van was headed north on Blanding Boulevard when it hit the man, who was...
News4Jax.com
Eastbound I-10 ramp to southbound I-95 reopens to traffic after truck flips, spills fuel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The eastbound Interstate 10 ramp to southbound Interstate 95 was blocked for several hours Wednesday after a truck flipped and spilled fuel, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. The crash was reported around 11:40 a.m., and lanes were blocked throughout the afternoon. They reopened...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office releases bodycam video showing officer rescuing infant who nearly drowned in retention pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released on its Facebook page bodycam video showing Officer Me’Atia Sanderson jump into a retention pond and rescue an infant. Sanderson and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department were dispatched to the scene on June 9th. Officer Sanderson was the first to arrive and alerted that the infant was still in the water.
News4Jax.com
Sheriff T.K. Waters says JSO’s goal is ‘to make every member of Duval County safe’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters outlined his agency’s plans to make the city a safer place to live and introduced some of his staff members during a news conference Tuesday. The news conference was held two days after Waters was sworn into office on Sunday. While...
News4Jax.com
Springfield resident spots man fitting description of person sought in disappearance of cats
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Within the past several nights, someone fitting the description of a man that residents believe has killed multiple neighborhood cats, has reportedly been seen attempting to lure more cats. On Tuesday, JSO said they have identified a person of interest and are actively pursuing the case....
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian killed in Columbia County crash, FHP says
A man is dead after being hit by an SUV Monday night on I-75 in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 74-year-old man was driving an SUV south on Interstate 75 at mile marker 432 in the inside lane when he hit a pedestrian who had walked into the inside lane, troopers said.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police shoot, kill rifle-wielding man suspected in murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man who police said was in possession of a rifle was shot and killed by officers Tuesday afternoon after he ignored commands to stop and drove a vehicle toward members of law enforcement, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Chief Mark Romano, from JSO’s...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville residents say they want new sheriff to address crime
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX is hearing from a lot of viewers who have questions for new Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters. He was sworn into office Sunday after winning the election a couple of weeks ago. News4JAX has been talking with people in the community, and crime is a primary...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville City Rescue Mission hosts annual Thanksgiving meal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City Rescue Mission in Jacksonville held its annual Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday at its New Life Inn Campus downtown. Volunteers worked for hours prepping and cooking to make sure their guests had a Thanksgiving meal that was out of this world. It required a lot...
News4Jax.com
Holiday Money Hunt: $150K claimed in just hours, millions still up for grabs in Northeast Florida
In a matter of hours, more than $150,000 was claimed in the Jacksonville area, but there are still millions of dollars more waiting for the rightful owner to come forward. On Monday, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis officially kicked off his annual Holiday Money Hunt, launching with a phone bank at News4JAX. The goal is to reunite people with money and property the state has been holding for safekeeping, and in less than 15 hours, viewers claimed their cash — clearing more than 700 accounts that were being held.
News4Jax.com
2 men facing murder, other charges in death of 79-year-old man in Riverside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two men have been charged with second-degree murder, armed burglary and grand theft auto in the death of a 79-year-old man whose body was discovered Aug. 17 at a home in Riverside. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, officers first went to the home on Frederica...
News4Jax.com
How will the Thanksgiving holiday affect trash pickup in your area?
Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County does. How the delay affects pickup varies by county. We compiled a county-by-county breakdown of how...
News4Jax.com
Judge signs order moving woman convicted in Buckman Bridge DUI crash from prison to Duval County jail. Here’s why.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman who has spent a dozen years behind bars for a deadly crash on the Buckman Bridge could be leaving prison as soon as this weekend, but prosecutors are trying to keep Sasha Pringle locked up. After serving 12 years of a 15-year sentence in...
News4Jax.com
Shooting at Colorado gay club has Jacksonville’s Hamburger Mary’s rethinking its safety plan
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Authorities in Colorado Springs have charged the 22-year-old man accused of opening fire Saturday night at a gay nightclub with five counts of murder and five counts of a bias-motivated crime. Anderson Lee Aldrich was arrested after police said two men inside Club Q hit him...
News4Jax.com
Reggie Gaffney Jr., son of former Jacksonville city councilman, sworn in to serve District 7
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Standing next to his father, who held a Bible for his son to take the oath of office, Reggie Gaffney Jr. on Monday officially became a Jacksonville city councilman and will serve District 7. Gaffney Jr., a Democrat, won with nearly 70% of the vote during...
News4Jax.com
Onboard with the Coast Guard: Bringing out the big guns to stop potential threats
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Over the last several months, News4JAX Meteorologist Richard Nunn has taken us on an adventure on the water -- to show us the important roles members of Coast Guard Station Mayport carry out daily to keep us safe and protect our waterways. “The Coast Guard’s primary...
News4Jax.com
New exhibit being added to USS Orleck as City Council considers fast-tracking move to Shipyards
It’s shaping up to be a busy day for the USS Orleck. First, Jacksonville’s naval museum is scheduled to have some new equipment delivered, then the Jacksonville City Council will take up a plan for the vessel to move from its downtown riverwalk location to a new, permanent home at the Shipyards development.
News4Jax.com
Frying a turkey? 5 safety reminders before you cook your bird
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No one ever thinks it will happen to them, but Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said it receives calls on Thanksgiving Day all the time about fires or burns from a turkey frying accident. According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the leading day of...
