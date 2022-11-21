ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville police investigate Beach Bouelvard bank robbery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police are investigating after a man took off with cash from a business in the Isle of Palms area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they were called around 12:45 p.m. to a robbery at a business on Beach Boulevard at San Pablo Road. News4JAX saw several JSO cruisers at the Fifth Third Bank at the intersection. Police tape could also be seen on an entrance to the bank.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
18-year-old critically injured crossing Blanding Boulevard, FHP says

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – An 18-year-old was critically injured early Wednesday morning when he was hit by a van while crossing Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the van was headed north on Blanding Boulevard when it hit the man, who was...
ORANGE PARK, FL
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office releases bodycam video showing officer rescuing infant who nearly drowned in retention pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released on its Facebook page bodycam video showing Officer Me’Atia Sanderson jump into a retention pond and rescue an infant. Sanderson and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department were dispatched to the scene on June 9th. Officer Sanderson was the first to arrive and alerted that the infant was still in the water.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Pedestrian killed in Columbia County crash, FHP says

A man is dead after being hit by an SUV Monday night on I-75 in Columbia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 74-year-old man was driving an SUV south on Interstate 75 at mile marker 432 in the inside lane when he hit a pedestrian who had walked into the inside lane, troopers said.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville residents say they want new sheriff to address crime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX is hearing from a lot of viewers who have questions for new Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters. He was sworn into office Sunday after winning the election a couple of weeks ago. News4JAX has been talking with people in the community, and crime is a primary...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville City Rescue Mission hosts annual Thanksgiving meal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The City Rescue Mission in Jacksonville held its annual Thanksgiving meal on Wednesday at its New Life Inn Campus downtown. Volunteers worked for hours prepping and cooking to make sure their guests had a Thanksgiving meal that was out of this world. It required a lot...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Holiday Money Hunt: $150K claimed in just hours, millions still up for grabs in Northeast Florida

In a matter of hours, more than $150,000 was claimed in the Jacksonville area, but there are still millions of dollars more waiting for the rightful owner to come forward. On Monday, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis officially kicked off his annual Holiday Money Hunt, launching with a phone bank at News4JAX. The goal is to reunite people with money and property the state has been holding for safekeeping, and in less than 15 hours, viewers claimed their cash — clearing more than 700 accounts that were being held.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
How will the Thanksgiving holiday affect trash pickup in your area?

Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County does. How the delay affects pickup varies by county. We compiled a county-by-county breakdown of how...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
Frying a turkey? 5 safety reminders before you cook your bird

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – No one ever thinks it will happen to them, but Jacksonville Fire and Rescue said it receives calls on Thanksgiving Day all the time about fires or burns from a turkey frying accident. According to the National Fire Protection Association, Thanksgiving is the leading day of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

