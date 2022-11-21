Read full article on original website
Related
wkar.org
Whitmer talks turkey, lame duck priorities
A new Thanksgiving tradition may have started up Monday in Lansing. In a pun-stuffed speech at the governor’s mansion, Governor Gretchen Whitmer pardoned a local turkey, named Mitch E. Gander. Other runners-up in a naming competition included Tahquamenon Tom, Otto Moe Beel, and Ryan Gobbling. Gander will be going...
wkar.org
AG Nessel launches consumer protection effort
With the arrival of the holidays, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is launching her annual campaign to protect consumers against scams. Nessel says Michigan consumers deserve “peace of mind” that they won’t fall prey to scammers or have their personal and financial information stolen. The AG’s website...
wkar.org
Palisades Nuclear Plant application for federal funding denied
Decommission work will continue at Michigan’s Palisades Nuclear Plant after a company often focused on decommissioning nuclear plants lost out on a long-shot effort to keep it open. The plant had already been shut down in May. The company, Holtec International, bought the plant earlier this year to remove...
wkar.org
Delhi Township stocks Cedar Lake to drive fishing, recreation
Delhi Township is “scaling up” a local waterway with a boost to its fish population. Cedar Lake is a narrow, mile and a half long waterway between Holt and Mason. Delhi Township has recently worked with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to stock the lake with more than 1,100 fish, including perch, walleye, bluegill and crappie.
Comments / 0