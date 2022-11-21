Read full article on original website
Radio Iowa
Turkeys raised near Ellsworth pardoned by the governor
Governor Kim Reynolds pardoned two tom turkeys today — signing a proclamation in a video. “Iowa’s turkey pardoning event is something that I look forward to every year — but with a statewide order currently in place to protect flocks from the threat of avian influenza — we’re honoring the tradition a little bit differently,” Reynolds said.
Radio Iowa
Cybersecurity issue at state-owned Iowa PBS
Iowa PBS is experiencing some sort of cybersecurity issue, but the network’s over-the-air broadcasts and online offerings are not affected. A spokesperson for Iowa PBS told The Des Moines Register suspicious activity was detected in Iowa PBS network systems early Sunday morning. The final four days of the Iowa PBS “Fall Festival” pledge drive have been cancelled. Iowa PBS communications director Susan Ramsey told The Register this will mean “a considerable loss of donor revenue,” but Iowa PBS online and on air programming is not affected.
Radio Iowa
Governor’s annual turkey pardoning ceremony cancelled
An annual Thanksgiving week event outside the governor’s mansion has been canceled, due to bird flu concerns. American presidents began pardoning turkeys in the 1870s and governors around the country have been holding annual ceremonies, too, to offer clemency to birds that otherwise were otherwise headed to the Thanksgiving table.
Radio Iowa
ISU economist says key factors contribute to escalating agland prices
Iowa State University ag economist Chad Hart says the recent sale of 73 acres of northwest Iowa farmland, for $30,000 an acre, indicates Iowa farmers are seeing fairly good profit margins. “At the same time, too, though — I would say that we’re also hearing of less land being put...
Radio Iowa
New Ms. Wheelchair Iowa happy to talk about her abilities
A central Iowa woman is the new Ms. Wheelchair Iowa. Kelly Richmond of Altoona was crowned at the competition last weekend. The 42-year-old mother of four was born with spina bifida, a condition which impacts the spine, and she’s been using the wheelchair for mobility for about five years. Richmond says she likes to be approached and have people ask about the wheelchair and why she’s in it, and she’s hoping to lead by example with her new role.
Radio Iowa
ISU economist says rail strike could ultimately impact power supply
Iowa State University economist Peter Orazem says if there’s a railroad strike next month, it could affect the supply of a major source of fuel for power plants. “Coal is, of course, one of the things that we see rolling across Iowa in the wintertime and that’s one of the things they really worry about is whether or not we’ll be able to maintain supplies of energy,” Orazem says, “particularly if it’s a really bad winter.”
Radio Iowa
Weather looks good for Thanksgiving travel in the state
Looks like we’ll have a brown Thanksgiving. National Weather Service meteorologist, Dylan Dobson, says the rest of our snow should melt away by Thursday. “So, we’re gonna expect it to warm up here through the week, with the warmest day actually being Wednesday. Highs on Wednesday we’ll be in the low 50s,” he says. Dobson says Thanksgiving Day will cool off some.
Radio Iowa
Thanksgiving Day is the #1 day for cooking fires
Studies show there are more cooking fires on Thanksgiving than any other day of the year. Fire prevention expert Amanda Swenson says all Iowans should know how to use a fire extinguisher before there’s a sudden flare-up on the stove. “That’s a scary situation and that’s not the time...
Radio Iowa
State Patrol says good driving behavior important during busy holiday period
Many Iowans will be making road trips to see family and friends this Thanksgiving week and they’re being reminded to obey the rules of the road, starting with buckling up. State Patrol Trooper Ryan Devault, based in Council Bluffs, says there have been 302 people killed on Iowa’s roads since the beginning of the year. Devault says, “An alarming trend in that is that 44-and-a-half percent of those 302 fatalities are unrestrained motorists, or driver or passenger are not wearing their seatbelts.” The number of reckless, impatient and aggressive drivers has been rising, he says, since the pandemic began to wane and more motorists took to the road.
