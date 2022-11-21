Royston Group Creates Vector International to Expand Customer Satisfaction

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022--

SRR Holdings, Inc., dba Royston Group, a leader in the outfitting of retail environments through casework, merchandisers, refrigerated cases and exterior store signage, has created Vector International (Vector), an import and consolidation company, to extend product offerings by leveraging its extensive global supplier network and joint ventures in Mexico and China.

“We’re committed to developing a broader package of products for our customers,” said Frank Callis, President and CEO, “Our customers require more value and more choice all the time, Vector enables us to leverage our global supply relationships to find manufacturing partners who can provide good quality and cost competitive solutions.”

With over 50 years’ experience producing equipment for large programs in the convenience and grocery retail environment, Royston Group has the knowledge and know how to exceed customer expectations with innovative cabinetry, refrigeration, and merchandising cases.

“We are uniquely positioned to know which global suppliers offer quality work that will meet our standards,” continued Callis, “We’ve been developing these relationships for decades.” As a Royston Group company, Vector International streamlines access to expanded resources, making possible the ordering of the broadest range of products on one purchase order. The financial advantages of consolidating the supply and delivery of equipment across multiple locations can be significant and Royston Group is one of the few companies with the reach to offer mass service agreements.

Said Callis: “It’s all delivered with the same extraordinary Royston Group service you’ve come to expect and depend on. Visit www.thevectorinternational.com and discover all the new things the Royston Group can do.”

About Royston Group

Formed in 2019, Royston Group is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, and is a leader in complete identity and equipment solutions. Its portfolio of companies includes Royston LLC, SignResource, Southern CaseArts, and Hamilton Laboratory Solutions – industry leaders in the outfitting of retail and laboratory environments from casework, merchandisers, refrigerated cases, fume hoods, and adaptable workstations, to exterior store signage.

Royston Group’s facilities include manufacturing plants in Jasper, Ga.; Royston, Ga.; Atlanta, Ga.; Bessemer, Ala.; Manitowoc, Wis.; Maywood, Calif.; and Mexico. It also operates distribution warehouses in Pendergrass, Ga., and Bell Gardens, Calif. The company’s project management and services teams are based in Royston, Ga. For more information, visit Royston Group and its subsidiaries, visit their websites at www.royston-group.com, www.roystonllc.com, www.signresource.com, www.southerncasearts.com, and www.hamiltonlab.com.

Royston Group is owned by Industrial Opportunity Partners (“IOP”), an operations-focused private equity firm based in Evanston, Ill. For more information, visit IOP’s website at www.iopfund.com.

