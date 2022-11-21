Read full article on original website
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Fantasy Football Week 12: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Breaking down the start 'em, sit 'em options for Week 12 of the fantasy football season.
James Wiseman’s glaring weakness that Warriors’ G League is squeezing out of him
James Wiseman’s career with the Golden State Warriors has been, for lack of a better term, extremely disappointing. The former second-overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft has struggled immensely in his first few years in the league. Injuries haven’t helped his development, but he hasn’t looked like an NBA-ready talent when he took the floor.
3 Vikings most to blame after Week 11 loss vs. Cowboys
The Minnesota Vikings were riding high heading into Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season after pulling off a wild victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 10. They ended up crashing back down to earth after they got absolutely destroyed by the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon by a score of 40-3.
NFL World Stunned By Rams Cutting 2 Players Tuesday
The Los Angeles Rams have officially waived running back Darrell Henderson Jr. and linebacker Justin Hollins. Henderson, a former third-round pick for the Rams, had 283 rushing yards, 102 receiving yards and three total touchdowns this season. He has started in 28 games since 2019. Hollins, meanwhile, has started five...
John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022
Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
Melvin Gordon sounds off on why Broncos cut him – and it’s not the fumbles
The Denver Broncos sent shockwaves throughout the NFL after they announced their decision to cut veteran running back Melvin Gordon from the squad. It wasn’t a very shocking decision considering how Gordon’s season has turned out, but the move still raised more than a few eyebrows. For his...
Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert surprising news has Jeff Wilson Jr. fantasy owners salivating
The Miami Dolphins are quietly leading the AFC East and in great position to make the playoffs. Much of that has to do with the emergence of Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins passing game. But fantasy managers have also been reaping the benefits of Miami’s zone running scheme. Dolphins...
Lions release concerning update ahead of Thanksgiving showdown vs Bills
The Detroit Lions are in search of their fourth consecutive win on the season. In their way is the high-powered Buffalo Bills. Their health may also be an obstacle to overcome. Despite not practicing on Monday, the Lions had to file an injury report with the NFL. On this injury report, some very important pieces […] The post Lions release concerning update ahead of Thanksgiving showdown vs Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon
The Denver Broncos running back room looks a whole lot more different than it did heading into Monday. After yet another loss- and another fumble– the Broncos elected to release Melvin Gordon. Shortly after that, the team announced that fellow halfback Chase Edmonds has suffered a high ankle sprain and will miss multiple weeks, according […] The post Broncos get brutal Chase Edmonds update right after cutting Melvin Gordon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Super Bowl Prediction
We're getting closer to the end of the 2022 NFL regular season which means the playoffs are right around the corner. The top teams are starting to separate themselves from the rest of the pack and media pundits are getting excited about potential Super Bowl matchups. Stephen A. Smith, who's...
AOL Corp
Melvin Gordon said goodbye to the Broncos in the most unhinged way possible
The practice of an athlete's farewell message to a fan base has basically become a science. A photo of the athlete embracing fans, a direct thank you for all the support, a reminiscing about the good times (assuming there were any), a mention about how the city embraced their family and vice versa, a pledge the community will be a part of them no matter were they play. These are all tried and true tools available to an athlete or their social media team.
Sporting News
Week 12 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Isiah Pacheco, George Pickens, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool
The lack of byes in Week 12 means fantasy football owners will have no shortage of lineup options, but with three games on Thursday and a rash of injury worries, this still won't be an easy week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 12 fantasy lineup decisions.
NFL Week 12 ATS picks: Pats upset Vikings, Lions play Bills tough
Buffalo Bills (-10) at Detroit Lions. Time/TV channel: Thursday, Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m. on CBS. The Lions are actually not a bad football team. They have won three games in a row, including an impressive victory over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Week 9. They just beat a 7-2 New York Giants team 31-18 in Week 11.
Sporting News
Fantasy Waiver Wire Week 12: Deshaun Watson, Jameson Williams, Odell Beckham Jr. among top free agent pickups
Welcoming to stashing season! As playoff pictures snap into focus in fantasy football leagues, contenders are stocking up on assets who might -- might -- be able to help in the postseason. As such, guys who have yet to play this year, including Deshaun Watson, Jameson Williams, and Odell Beckham Jr., will be among the top Week 12 fantasy waiver pickups and free agent adds. These guys aren't worth waiver claims like Samaje Perine, Latavius Murray, and Cam Akers, but they are worth targeting after waivers clear around 4-5 a.m. ET on Wednesday mornings in Yahoo and ESPN leagues.
Chargers Star Wide Receiver Aggravates Major Injury
After weeks missing in action, a star wide receiver for the Los Angeles Chargers had an unfortunate return. According to the Athletic writer Daniel Popper, Brandon Staley announced after the game that Los Angeles Chargers star Wide Receiver Mike Williams had aggravated his high ankle sprain.
Peter King Floats Potential Trade Destination For Aaron Rodgers
It hasn't been a good season for the Green Bay Packers. They started out by winning three of their first four games before losing six of their last seven. They're now 4-7 after a 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. They're out of a playoff spot and...
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 12: Chiefs leap to No. 1 for first time all season; Cowboys hit a new high
Welcome back to the big chair, Big Red. For the first time this season, Andy Reid's Kansas City Chiefs sit atop the NFL Power Rankings. The Chiefs jumped the Eagles after another masterful performance from Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce sparked a comeback win over the Chargers on Sunday Night Football. Confession time: Island-game masterpieces are a bit of a cheat code 'round these parts.
Lions Receive Massive Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece
The Detroit Lions got off to a very tough start this season losing six out of their first seven games. They had a high-scoring offense but the defense couldn’t stop a cold as they are still in last place in the NFL in yardage and points allowed. However, they are beginning to show signs of improvement and breakthrough.
Justin Jefferson reveals 1 regret in Vikings’ brutal Week 11 loss to Cowboys
While Justin Jefferson remains proud of the Minnesota Vikings despite their ugly Week 11 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, that doesn’t mean he does not have any regrets in the game. Speaking to reporters on Monday following their brutal 40-3 defeat, Jefferson shared that he wishes they could have made adjustments throughout the game. Not […] The post Justin Jefferson reveals 1 regret in Vikings’ brutal Week 11 loss to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
