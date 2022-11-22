ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasquotank County, NC

4 Dems confirm they're seeking party nod to succeed Sterritt

By By Julian Eure Managing Editor
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VLfhE_0jIacUTq00

Four local Democrats say they will vie for their party executive committee’s nomination to succeed the late Bill Sterritt on the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners when the panel meets early next month.

The Pasquotank Democratic Party committee plans to pick a nominee to complete the final two years of Sterritt’s term when it meets in the community room at the Pasquotank Library on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., party chairwoman Laurie Slutz confirmed Friday.

A county official said recently that commissioners are hoping to have a nomination from the Democratic Party’s Executive Committee to fill the vacant seat by Monday, Dec. 5.

Under state law, however, commissioners are not bound by the executive committee’s choice. The board’s current six members could pick someone else to complete the last two years of Sterritt’s term. The only requirement is that the person be a registered Democrat and live in Pasquotank County.

Slutz again said Friday that “less than 12” local Democrats have asked to be considered for the nomination to succeed Sterritt, who died Oct. 28. She declined to be more specific or name any of the candidates.

But four local Democrats contacted by The Daily Advance last week confirmed they plan to seek the executive committee’s nomination at next month’s meeting. They include:

• Sam Davis III, owner of Sam Davis & Associates Realty and a former county commissioner who also has run for Congress, state House and Elizabeth City mayor;

• Bettie Lyons, a local civic activist who’s lived in Elizabeth City for 25 years after working in the Washington, D.C., city government and serving in the administration of President George H.W. Bush;

• Linwood McLease Gallop Jr., a community activist and former candidate for Pasquotank commissioner and city council; and

• Tony Sawyer, a local taxi driver who recently mounted an unsuccessful bid for an Outside City Limits seat on the Elizabeth City-Pasquotank Board of Education.

Davis served as a Pasquotank commissioner from 1998 to 2002. He did not seek a second term, choosing instead to run for Congress in 2002 in the 1st Congressional District following the retirement of Eva Clayton, a former Warren County commissioner.

“I was trying to do what Eva Clayton did — go from county commissioner to Congress. I felt if Eva Clayton could do it, then I could do it,” he said.

Davis would lose that race for Congress to Frank Ballance. He also ran in 2004 after Ballance was forced to resign, but lost that race to G.K. Butterfield, who would go on to serve nearly two decades in Congress.

Davis has also run unsuccessfully for state representative in the 1st House District, losing to then incumbent Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, in 2016. He also lost two Elizabeth City mayoral bids: to Joe Peel in 2015 and Bettie Parker in 2017.

Asked why he is seeking public office again, Davis said, “I want to serve.”

“I love my town. I love Elizabeth City and feel like I have something to offer,” he said. “I know they need somebody to fill that position and felt I could be that person.”

Davis believes his past experience on the Board of Commissioners makes him a good candidate to fill Sterritt’s seat. He noted that he served as chairman of the board’s Finance Committee, which he described as the board’s “biggest” committee.

“I understand what it takes and what you need” to finance local government, he said.

Davis also pointed to his appointment, while a commissioner, as District 1 representative on the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, serving 16 counties in the region.

Lyons, who moved to Elizabeth City in 1995 after completing a political appointment in the Bush administration, ran for a city council seat in the 2nd Ward in the early 2000s, losing to Tony Stimatz by 31 votes.

A longtime civic activist who also holds a law degree from Howard University, Lyons said she is familiar with many of the issues Pasquotank is facing because of her “solid record of community engagement.”

She’s currently a member of the Elizabeth City Housing Authority, the Pasquotank County Animal Control Board, the Arts of the Albemarle Board of Directors, the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina Board of Directors and the vestry at her church, Christ Episcopal.

“I believe that I have both the experience and credentials that will be beneficial in building a more sustainable future for all Pasquotank County citizens,” she said. “Moreover, with the selection of a female commissioner, I believe the county would be well served to have a more inclusive body of decision makers to assure all voices are heard.”

Lyons was referring to the fact that no woman currently serves on the Board of Commissioners. The last female commissioner was Parker, who resigned her seat after winning the mayor’s election in 2017.

Gallop, who said he offered his condolences to Sterritt’s family, called the late commissioner “a very passionate Democratic voice for the county.” Gallop said he believes he, too, “is a very passionate Democratic voice for the county.”

Gallop lost his bid for an Southern Inside seat on the Board of Commissioners in the March Democratic primary to incumbent Commissioner Cecil Perry He said he decided to put his name forward for Sterritt’s seat because “I saw it as an opportunity to fill the seat of someone who stood up and fought for Democratic voices and values.”

Gallop believes he’s best qualified for the seat because he has “an understanding of our rights and how they should be protected.” He feels others have “lost focus what people’s rights are.”

Gallop, who was very active in the protests in the wake of Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies, said the protests throughout the spring and summer of 2021 were not anti-law enforcement. They were instead held to urge respect for basic human rights.

“One of the reasons behind the protests ... was over our rights being violated,” he said. “I have a good understanding of those rights. I’m very passionate about that — putting people’s rights first. That’s my first focus.”

Sawyer, who came in third in the Nov. 8 election for two Outside City seats on the school board, said he’s seeking to be considered for the Sterritt vacancy because he believes he “would be a good fit” for the commission board.

He said his good showing in the school board race helped increase his interest in public service.

“I believe I can make a difference in a lot of areas,” he said. “I’m not afraid to speak up. I think I showed that when I ran for school board. I’m also a lifelong resident and see we’re growing and feel I could help the county grow in the right way.”

Slutz declined to confirm that any of the four Democrats contacted by The Daily Advance have submitted resumes for consideration for the Sterritt vacancy. She said she’s still accepting resumes from interested Democrats and will continue to do so through Dec. 2.

