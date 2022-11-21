Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Blues after Skinner's 2-goal game
St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (7-9-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Blues -174, Sabres +150; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the St. Louis Blues after Jeff Skinner scored two goals in the Sabres' 7-2 win...
The Hockey Writers
NHL 2022-23 Power Rankings: Week 8
26-32 32. Anaheim Ducks (5-13-1, 11 points) 31. Arizona Coyotes (6-9-2, 14 points) 30. Ottawa Senators (6-11-1, 13 points) 29. Buffalo Sabres (7-11-0, 14 points) 28. Columbus Blue Jackets (7-10-1, 15 points) 27. Chicago Blackhawks (6-9-3, 15 points) 26. San Jose Sharks (7-11-3, 17 points) When it comes to thinking...
NHL
Detroit claims goaltender Magnus Hellberg from Seattle
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. Hellberg, 31, has split the 2022-23 season between the Ottawa Senators and Kraken. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder became the first goaltender in NHL history to earn his first three career wins with three different clubs when he made 29 saves for Ottawa in a 4-2 win on Oct. 24 against Dallas. Hellberg appeared in one game with the Red Wings in 2021-22, stopping 20 shots in a 5-3 victory on April 29 at New Jersey. Prior to joining the Red Wings, Hellberg spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. In all, Hellberg suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi (2021-22), compiling an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Winter Olympics, showing a 1-0-1 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage in two appearances. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
Yardbarker
Bruins News & Rumors: Swayman, Nosek, Patrick Kane & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jeremy Swayman returned to action on Saturday (Nov. 19) and secured a win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Meanwhile, Tomas Nosek scored his first goal in 65 regular-season games against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 13 and has not shown any signs of slowing down since. In other news, Boston Hockey Now writer Jimmy Murphy reported that an NHL executive told him that “Patrick Kane and the Bruins make a lot of sense.”
Yardbarker
Blues Weekly: Winning Streak, Buchnevich, Parayko, & More
The Blues haven’t played their best in parts of this streak, but the results matter most. They are back into the mix with their recent play. They needed to figure out how to get more points before Thanksgiving and they’ve done so. Blues Have Won 6 Straight Games.
FOX Sports
Avalanche take on the Predators after Rantanen's 2-goal performance
Colorado Avalanche (8-5-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (7-8-1, sixth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Nashville Predators after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Avalanche's 4-3 loss. Nashville is 3-3-0 against the Central Division and 7-8-1 overall....
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 3, NY Rangers 5 – ‘Our game matched our year’
LAK – Kevin Fiala (7), Assists: Adrian Kempe (5), Anze Kopitar (12) LAK – Gabriel Vilardi (11) (Power Play), Assists: Kevin Fiala (13), Drew Doughty (10) NYR – Braden Schneider (1), Assists: Filip Chytil (5), Alexis Lafreniere (6) NYR – Vincent Trocheck (7), Assists: Ryan Lindgren (3),...
Yardbarker
Carlson: A Centerfield Option for the Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have been attached to many free agents, including centerfielder Brandon Nimmo. If Toronto wants to bolster centerfield, an alternative could be a trade for Dylan Carlson. After trading Teoscar Hernandez for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko, the Blue Jays are likely looking to add an outfielder,...
How to Watch the Nashville Predators vs. Detroit Red Wings - NHL (11/23/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
After a roller coaster of a road trip, the Detroit Red Wings hope to keep their winning streak alive as they return to Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night, as they get set to play host to the Nashville Predators. While the beginning of their road trip out west did...
FOX Sports
Husso makes 26 saves, Red Wings shut out Predators 3-0
DETROIT (AP) — Ville Husso made 26 saves for his third shutout this season, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Wednesday night. Filip Hronek, Dylan Larkin and Michael Rasmussen scored in Detroit's third straight win. It was Hronek's fourth goal in his last three games, and Larkin got his ninth of the season, tying for the team lead.
NHL
Penguins Captain Sidney Crosby Named NHL's First Star of the Week
Penguins captain Sidney Crosby was named the NHL's First Star for the week of November 14, it was announced today by the NHL. This is the second time this season Crosby has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week, following the opening week of the season. Through four...
FOX Sports
Nashville visits the Detroit after shootout win
Nashville Predators (7-8-1, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-5-4, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Nashville Predators after the Predators beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 in a shootout. Detroit has a 5-2-2 record in home games and a 7-5-4...
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Gameday Preview: Anaheim Ducks – 11/23/22
This evening’s contest marks the final of a four-game West Coast trip for the New York Rangers (10-6-4). They were victorious on Nov. 22 against the Los Angeles Kings, 5-3, as four players had multi-point games, and they will aim to sustain their success versus the Anaheim Ducks (5-13-1).
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Wild
6:00 pm CT - TV: Sportsnet; Radio: 680 CJOB/Power 97. A run of four straight divisional games begins tonight for the Winnipeg Jets as they open a three-game road trip against the Minnesota Wild. At 11-5-1, the Jets sit in a tie for second in the Central, but as seems...
Yardbarker
Seattle Mariners' Fan Favorite Could Join AL West Division Rival
Free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger could soon be joining an American League West division rival of the Seattle Mariners. MLB insider Jon Morosi is reporting that Haniger is drawing interest from the Texas Rangers and Los Angeles Angels. The Los Angeles Dodgers are also interested in Haniger, according to Morosi.
Yardbarker
Russell Westbrook To Miami Heat Buzz Continues
The Miami Heat are a possible landing spot for Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. The two parties have been linked in the trade speculation since the summer of 2019. This offseason was no different and the rumors have continued during the season. With Westbrook possibly taking a buyout later...
