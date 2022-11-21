Still can’t find what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other gift guides here. Right now, a lot of us are probably shopping for the holidays, whether you're nearing the end of your list or only just begun. From shopping for the women in your life to the die-hard foodie to the cigar-lover, there are a lot of reasons to shop early — one of them being Black Friday. You can find anything and everything on sale ahead of the biggest shopping day of the year, including some of our favorite gifts. So take it from us, now's the time to shop and save a little too. And with any luck, you might even be done before Thanksgiving.

2 DAYS AGO