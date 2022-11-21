Read full article on original website
The best pizza ovens in 2022
To find the best pizza ovens for dedicated home bakers who want to make professional-quality pizzas at home, we spent 10 weeks making countless pizzas in nine leading pizza ovens in electric, gas, wood/charcoal-burning and multi-fuel configurations.
Ooni Koda 16 Review: Making Large Pies with the Budget Backyard Pizza Oven
If you're looking for a backyard pizza oven, Ooni’s tortoise-shaped gas-powered Koda is widely reviewed as the best entry-level oven on the market. On the brand’s site, the Koda 16 boasts an average of 4.8 / 5 stars, with over 3,100 reviewers weighing in. And if you're looking for an oven with clout, J. Kenji López-Alt named the Koda 16 his favorite pizza oven, and you can see the Koda appear in episodes of Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend.
The Best Cast-Iron Skillet You Can Buy Is on Sale for Black Friday
Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. If you've been wanting to add a Field Company skillet to your cookware arsenal but haven't been able to stomach the price, now is your chance to score one for 30 percent off the regular price, courtesy of the brand's Black Friday sale. No, these aren't blemished Factory Seconds, either — they're all brand-spanking-new, factory-approved skillets, griddles, Dutch ovens and more. That makes this one of the best chances you'll ever have to score some of the best cast-iron cookware around.
Ooni's Ultra-Popular Home Pizza Ovens Are On Sale for Black Friday
All the mega monster Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales and deals, in one place. The weather outside is frightful—oh, and inside too, since we’re home for Thanksgiving and our Boomer parents for some reason insist on keeping the thermostat at 57 degrees. You know what would hit the spot and warm our weary bones? A hot, cheesy Neapolitan pizza topped with fresh mozz, guanciale, and spicy honey. LGIG—let’s get it going!
My party of 3 spent over $250 at a restaurant where a tiny, animated chef makes your food — it wasn't really worth the price
I dined at the pricey eatery Le Petit Chef in Toronto with my husband and baby. From a five-course meal to the cute skits, here's what I thought.
Make Delicious Wood-Fired Pizzas In Your Own Backyard
TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. If you want delicious wood-fired pizzas, you don't have to go to an expensive pizzeria, right? Thanks to the Pi Pizza Oven from Solo Stove, you just have to go to your backyard!. The Pi...
Need a Holiday Gift? All the Best Gifts Are on Sale for Black Friday
Still can’t find what you’re looking for? Check out some of our other gift guides here. Right now, a lot of us are probably shopping for the holidays, whether you're nearing the end of your list or only just begun. From shopping for the women in your life to the die-hard foodie to the cigar-lover, there are a lot of reasons to shop early — one of them being Black Friday. You can find anything and everything on sale ahead of the biggest shopping day of the year, including some of our favorite gifts. So take it from us, now's the time to shop and save a little too. And with any luck, you might even be done before Thanksgiving.
Thuma Launches a Modular Dresser, and 4 Other Cool Home Releases
For more of the latest and greatest product releases, check out our full collection of the best new gear. Thuma already makes one of the best bed frames on the market, thanks to its solid wood composition and tool-free Japanese joinery assembly. Now, the brand is bringing those same principles to another essential piece of bedroom furniture: the dresser.
The Best Lounge Chairs for Kicking Back
There are many pieces of furniture that go into creating a living room that’s actually suitable for living. First and foremost is a great sofa, which forms the centerpiece of any salon (pardon my french). Next, you’ll want a stand or media console for your TV, a coffee table and maybe some end tables for setting down drinks and books, pieces of decor to make it feel like home and, naturally, some places to sit that aren’t your couch. There are plenty of options for these alternative seating options — accent chairs, armchairs, recliners — but for our money, there’s nothing that beats a classic lounge chair.
3 Go Anywhere Watches to Gift This Season
By seamlessly combining military tool watch capability with beautiful aesthetics, sustainability and everyday wearability, Panerai has arrived at a sweet spot watch enthusiasts love: the new Submersible QuarantaQuattro eSteel™️. These watches are not only for divers; they are meant for do-it-all adventurers who want capability and functionality in one watch that is as ready for anything as they are themselves. There's also a unique design characteristic that we think makes these Panerai particularly notable: the use of polished eSteel™. This is Panerai's own steel which included recycled material and has the same properties as conventional steel. It's just part of Panerai's commitment to developing strategies for a sustainable future. Below, you'll find a few of our favorites that will make great gifts this holiday season.
Every Piece of Rhone Apparel Is on Sale Right Now for Black Friday
Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. When it comes to the best performance apparel you can snag for the money, it’s hard to beat Rhone. The company makes some of our favorite sweat-wicking gear for exercising and daily life alike; indeed, as they’ve been known to integrate functional elements of actual gold into their wares, their apparel can actually be called “as good as gold” without being overly hyperbolic.
Schoolhouse's Biggest Sale of the Year Has Something for Everyone on Your List
Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. Gifting can be a difficult task, and sometimes you just need to shop until you find the right thing. Schoolhouse is one of those brands that offers well-made, gift-worthy items across a variety of categories, from beautifully-made furniture to timeless decor and even 2023 Stendig Calendars, the perfect gift for anyone and everyone in your life. And right now, the retailer is holding its biggest sale of the year, featuring 20 percent off sitewide and up to 60 percent off sale items, so you can get your gifting done on a budget.
Bring Home Your Little One's Very First Electric Balance Bike
You ever get feeling when you just know your child will go on to shred mountains? The problem is knowing how to encourage their destiny – it's not like their Sesame Street tricycle is gonna cut it on the trails. The STACYC 12eDrive is a super capable, badass-looking balance bike for new riders ("little rippers") and can help your child learn to push, stay stable and eventually coast on their first bike.
Every Single Black Friday Echo Dot Deal Happening Right Now
To dot or not to dot, that is the big question! Let's talk about the Echo Dot and how it can turn an ordinary home into a smart one! While we aren't quite at the Jetson's level of innovation, we are making progress. While we can't have a robot maid...
In These adidas Ultraboost 22s, COLD.RDY Tech Promises Better, Drier Winter Running
Adidas has given runners a new reason –or, perhaps, no excuse – to brave the coldest and slushiest of streets. Part of the brand’s expansive Ultraboost 22 collection, the Ultraboost 22 COLD.RDY 2.0 integrates COLD.RDY tech, and promises stable – and, most importantly, drier – winter running. A Continental Wintergrip rubber outsole is specially engineered to ensure added traction in cold, wet conditions and breathable COLD.DRY lining keeps feet warm on your coldest runs. The addition of winter-proof elements hasn't diminished performance – COLD.RDY 2.0s feature adidas' top-tier running tech throughout: "hundreds of BOOST capsules fused together to guarantee better energy return." That BOOST midsole cushioning is paired with a Linear Energy Push system for a stable, responsive ride and an upper made with 50 percent recycled content. It may be cold and dark out there, but there's no reason to compromise training during winter months. Bring home a pair of COLD.RDY Ultraboost 22 (and make sure your other cold weather running gear is up to snuff) and keep moving all season long.
Spend $75+ on Session Goods' Exceptional Weed Gear and Get Free Accessories for Black Friday
Looking for more Black Friday deals? Bookmark our collection page, where we'll be highlighting the best savings, discounts and promotions throughout the month. To put it bluntly (pun intended), Session Goods is one of our favorite brands for weed gear. In fact, the brand's bong has made our list of the best bongs you can buy, and the brand's one-hitter pipe has graced our list of the best one-hitters. Its offerings are stylish, user-friendly, well-constructed and make a great addition to anyone's collection. And right now, for Black Friday, the brand is having a rare deal: spend $75 or more and you'll score some free accessories, so long as you use the Holiday Bundle Builder and punch in code GIFT2022 at checkout.
What Is the Best Cutting Board Material?
One of the most essential kitchen tools for any home chef is a good cutting board. Just about any time you’re going to be doing actual cooking, you’ll need to put knife to food, whether that means chopping vegetables or slicing meat. And having a quality cutting board that’s up to the task is nearly as important as having a good kitchen knife. But which cutting board material is best? Wood, plastic and rubber cutting boards are the most common you’ll come across, so read on to see the pros and cons of each and determine which cutting board material works best for you.
Save Big on BLUETTI's Mega-Capacity Power Stations During this Extended Black Friday Sale
Portable, reliable energy storage – whether for emergency home backup power, extended time off the grid or charging devices on the go – is essential in today's world. BLUETTI puts its decade-plus of experience in the industry to use in a wide array of indoor and outdoor green-energy power solutions. And if you're in the market for plenty of portable power at a fantastic price, the brand's Black Friday event is a must-shop.
The Ultimate Packing List for Travel Essentials
Whether you’re trying to stay comfortable on a long layover or staying entertained in flight, quality gear makes all the difference during travel. Take it from Matt Sayles, who travels all around the globe as a professional photographer. From nightmare travel delays, impossible connections, lost luggage and gear, Matt has seen it all during his time on the road. So we asked him to help put together a tried and tested list of gear essentials that will help ensure you look good and stay comfortable, no matter what you run into during your holiday travels.
Mountain Hardwear Vs. Arc'teryx: Which Brand Makes the Preferred Puffy Jacket?
If I asked you to name a wintertime staple of your outdoor kit, my guess is, the down jacket would be within the top 3 on your list. Everyone and their mother has a favorite puffy: it's one of the unifiers in the wide-ranging world of outdoor recreation. But, with...
