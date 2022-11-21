Read full article on original website
Related
suggest.com
November 20-26 Horoscope: Don’t Stir A Boiling Pot
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waning...
Pisces—Your November Horoscope Wants You To Embrace Your Confidence, Because You’ve Earned It
You’re taking major strides away from your comfort zone and answering the call to adventure. Your Pisces horoscope for November 2022 wants you to take advantage of opportunities and to explore the possibilities at your disposal. Scorpio season has arrived, and the sun is pushing boundaries in your ninth house of expansion and wisdom. Even though nothing is more terrifying than the unknown, you’re ready to step into its mystery. However, as Mars retrograde continues to create friction in your fourth house of home and family, you may find it hard to feel comfortable where you stand. If there are lingering...
Refinery29
Your November Horoscope Is Here — Time To Make Your Dreams Come True
Welcome to November! It’s peak Spring, and while we’re enjoying the warmer weather and longer days, the cosmos are giving us an equally tasty glimpse at our lives. The month starts off with the lunar eclipse in Taurus on November 8, which is going to push intimate relationships and our dreams to the limit. We may decide to change the direction of our lives and reassess our personal goals.
Elite Daily
Your Thanksgiving 2022 Horoscope Is Wildly Spontaneous
You know fall is slowly but surely coming to a close when both Sagittarius season and Thanksgiving arrive. Though it can be sad to think of the autumn leaves falling to make way for the blisteringly cold snow, it can also be a joyful time as you plan more wintry festivities with your family and friends. Contradictory, yes — but your Thanksgiving 2022 horoscope is calling on you to go with the flow. The memories you’re sure to make will be well worth it.
This Is the Day You'll Be Happiest This Holiday Season Based on Your Sign
Happy holidays! Find out which day will be yours this holiday season:
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Embracing Their Magical Abilities This Week, Thanks to Halloween
Scorpio season may seem like it’s in full effect, but it’s just getting started. Halloween is proving just as spooky as it is mysterious, because Mars has officially stationed retrograde in Gemini and another eclipse is on the horizon. However, just in time to celebrate the spookiest night of the year, three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 31 to November 6. Are you ready for the witching hour? The only thing more liberating than pretending to be someone else on Halloween is the fact that the moon will be entering freedom-loving Aquarius that same day. Where’s your...
LehighValleyLive.com
Today’s daily horoscope for Nov. 23, 2022
The new moon in Sagittarius is a chance at freedom. Consider what was stopping you from soaring. Whether the limitation was actual or mental, things can be different. Much of life is negotiable. Everything is a sliding scale. What we’re dealing with is only as big or small as we make it, as we have the ability to reduce or enlarge the scope of our perspective.
Elite Daily
How The November 2022 New Moon Will Affect Every Zodiac Sign’s Luck
If you’ve been feeling like packing your bags and embarking on an impromptu road trip, Sagittarius season is likely to blame. The sun officially stepped into this jaunty, free-spirited sign on Nov. 22, bringing optimism and excitement to the cosmos after a pretty intense eclipse season. As a mutable fire sign, Sagittarius is all about exploring the possibilities that exist outside of the confines of your comfort zone, encouraging everyone to think outside the box and embrace new philosophies. While Scorpio season was all about resisting change, this season is encouraging every sign to embrace flexibility. As the sun and moon prepare to link up in this fiery sign, the November 2022 new moon in Sagittarius will impact every sign’s ability to dream big, without any bounds or limitations. It’s safe to say this year’s Thanksgiving will be full of surprises.
Capricorn—Your November Horoscope Predicts a Creative Awakening & a Romantic Turning Point
You’re spending the month expanding your social circle and connecting with the world at large, because your Capricorn horoscope for November 2022 wants you to bring clarity to your vision. Scorpio season is underway, which means the sun is moving through your 11th house of hopes, dreams and community endeavors. How can you spearhead something positive for the people? Don’t expect instant results, because Mars retrograde will slow down progress all throughout the month. As the planet of conflict and passion retrogrades through your sixth house of work and health, you may feel an increasing sense of burnout, especially if you...
prestigeonline.com
November Horoscope: Astrological predictions for all zodiac signs
November Horoscope: Astrological predictions for all zodiac signs. Astrology is an ancient method that looks to planetary bodies, zodiac signs, and houses to communicate guidance correlated to human behaviour and events. The Sun and Moon are also considered as planets in astrology besides Saturn, Jupiter, Venus, Mars, and Mercury. The nodes Rahu and Ketu are considered as shadowy planets. Your star sign is your sun sign. However, there are two other signs which form your identity; these are known as your rising sign(ascendant) and your moon sign (rashi). For accurate predictions, all three signs are considered. Let’s take a look at the horoscope for November 2022.
Leo weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for November 20 – November 27
JULY 23 - AUG 23. As the sun soars high in your creativity sector, you can make, and re-make all kinds of deep bonds. And do it, 100%, the Leo way. Leaving regrets out of romance is your strong suit, and this week you are ready to move on. Jupiter...
The November New Moon in Sagittarius Will Have All 12 Zodiac Signs Feeling Lucky
Every month or so, the moon slides between the Earth and the sun, making it look almost invisible from our point of view. This lunation is called a new moon, and in astrology, it offers the collective a chance to reset and recharge. In this case, that's much needed after the turbulence that is eclipse season. Lucky for us, the Sagittarius new moon, which arrives on Nov. 23, is restoring optimism and bringing with it a major vibe shift.
Leo—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Taking a Big Step in Your Career (& Never Looking Back)
You may be enjoying the atmosphere of fall and giving in to your love for comfort culture, because your Leo horoscope for November 2022 wants you to go home. Scorpio season is upping your sensitivity levels and increasing your desire for a feeling of warmth, love and safety. As the sun moves through your fourth house of home and family, you’re being called to water your roots with some TLC. However, let’s not forget that Mars is also retrograde, spinning backwards through your 11th house of community and social circles for the duration of the month. You may have been feeling...
Good News Network
Your Inspired Weekly Horoscope From Rob Brezsny: A ‘Free Will Astrology’
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of November 12, 2022. Here are tips on how to get the most out of the next three weeks: 1. Be a master of simmering, ruminating, marinating, steeping, fermenting, and effervescing. 2. Summon intense streams of self-forgiveness for any past event that still haunts you. 3. Tap into your forbidden thoughts so they might heal you. Discover what you’re hiding from yourself so it can guide you. Ask yourself prying questions. 4. Make sure your zeal always synergizes your allies’ energy, and never steals it. 5. Regularly empty your metaphorical trash so you always have enough room inside you to gleefully breathe the sweet air and exult in the earth’s beauty.
Is a Scorpio in Love With You? How to Attract a Scorpio & Signs They May Be Falling For You
Like a moth to a flame, one cannot help but be drawn to a Scorpio. Seemingly calm, cool and collected, Scorpio’s mask covers up their enchanting intensity. While Scorpio may appear to be interested in you, it can still be hard to tell since Scorpio doesn’t easily let others in. How can you tell if a Scorpio is in love with you (and what can you do to win their affection)? Governed by Mars and ruled by Pluto, Scorpio is the fixed water sign with the edge! Complex and brooding, Scorpio tends to come across as initially reserved, if utterly charming....
Gemini—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of Self-Doubt & Building Courage
Your will is being tested this month and your Gemini horoscope for November 2022 is encouraging you to learn how to let things go. If you’re getting too hung up on the daily disappointments and the inconvenient disruptions, you’re about to be shown how to take a step back and breathe through it. Anger is natural, but the way we act on it makes all the difference. As Mars retrograde continues its backwards tailspin through Gemini, you’re spending this month navigating misunderstandings and disagreements in your relationships. Retrograding through your first house of the self, all you want is to feel...
MindBodyGreen
November 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
Graphic by mbg creative x Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels. It’s November: Eclipse season, midterm elections, and soon, the holidays. We’re coming to the finish line of a tumultuous year, but the stars are just warming up. The month opens in the tailwind of the October 25 Scorpio solar...
Aquarius—Your November Horoscope Is Forcing You to Take a Major Step Outside Your Comfort Zone
You’re setting your sights high and taking great lengths to reach the top this month. Your Aquarius horoscope for November 2022 is filled with opportunities to further your career and make a name for yourself, as Scorpio season is bringing power to your 10th house of social standing and public image. However, in order to get ahead, something needs to be sacrificed. After all, Mars is still retrograding through Gemini, which is bound to throw curveballs your way this month. As the planet of conflict and drive retrogrades through your fifth house of self-expression, you may feel frustrated if you’re not...
veranda.com
Our Sagittarius Floriscope: Carnations Symbolize This Sign’s Kindness
It’s no mistake that Sagittarius rules the zodiac during the holidays—this jolly, fun-seeking sign embodies the spirit of the year-end’s festivities. Governing the calendar from November 22 through December 21, their lively personalities make the season’s celebrations all the brighter. This fire sign, ruled by Jupiter, brings boldness and passion on their never-ending hunt for adventure.
Allure
What the New Moon in Sagittarius on November 23 Means for You Astrologically
Can you believe the year is nearly over, folks? As life slows down for a moment and you light the candles, roast the turkey or vegetarian equivalent, and spend time with family (chosen or otherwise), the stars stay forever in motion as we astrologers stare up at them each night. This week, we look ahead to the new moon in Sagittarius. Occurring at one degree and 38 seconds, the new moon in Sagittarius will arrive Tuesday, November 23, 2022 at 5:57 p.m. (EST), according to NASA’s sky events calendar.
The List
60K+
Followers
41K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0