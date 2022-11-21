If you’ve been feeling like packing your bags and embarking on an impromptu road trip, Sagittarius season is likely to blame. The sun officially stepped into this jaunty, free-spirited sign on Nov. 22, bringing optimism and excitement to the cosmos after a pretty intense eclipse season. As a mutable fire sign, Sagittarius is all about exploring the possibilities that exist outside of the confines of your comfort zone, encouraging everyone to think outside the box and embrace new philosophies. While Scorpio season was all about resisting change, this season is encouraging every sign to embrace flexibility. As the sun and moon prepare to link up in this fiery sign, the November 2022 new moon in Sagittarius will impact every sign’s ability to dream big, without any bounds or limitations. It’s safe to say this year’s Thanksgiving will be full of surprises.

