ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

School leaders continue to assess damage, make plans for repairing campuses

By Chase McPherson
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00ejT1_0jIaa1Hg00

The Lee County school district says damages from Hurricane Ian have reached $230 million as they continue to make arrangements for repairs to affected campuses.

District spokesperson Rob Spicker confirmed the district submitted the new estimate to the Florida Department of Education on Nov. 1.

The figure is about $80 million higher, as was warned when the district first disclosed an estimate of $150 million in the weeks immediately after Ian.

The district has also updated the community on the status of the three most damaged campuses — Sanibel School, Fort Myers Beach Elementary, and Hector Cafferata Jr. Elementary.

School District of Lee County | Facebook
Sanibel School

Sanibel School has been deemed structurally sound, Spicker said, and cleanup of the damage continues with students expected to return to the building early next year.

Lee County Schools | Facebook

A portable campus is being constructed to house students and staff of Cafferata Elementary on the grounds of Cape Coral Technical College. Construction is expected to be completed by December 5.

School District of Lee County | Facebook
Fort Myers Beach Elementary

There has yet to be a final decision on Fort Myers Beach Elementary , which suffered extensive damage from flooding and wind.

"All options remain on the table," Spicker said. "The superintendent meets on a regular basis with a working group of staff and parents to keep them up to date."

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County property tax discount deadline is Nov. 30

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County property owners have another week to take advantage of a 4% discount for property tax payments, the county tax collector’s office says. Wednesday, Nov. 30 is the deadline for the 4% discount and customers have plenty of time to pay using a variety...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Seven bullet holes damage two businesses in Cape Coral

Two businesses in Cape Coral were shot up with bullet holes, making it the second shooting in that area within the last week. According to Cape Coral police, there were seven bullet holes in one building. Pete Wall works a couple of doors down from both businesses, at the plaza...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Longboat Observer

Planning Board OKs apartments on Tamiami Trail

With last week’s unanimous approval of the Sarasota Planning Board, a pair of twin, but not identical, apartment developments are coming to North Tamiami Trail. The board unanimously approved Sapphire North and Sapphire South, which combined will bring 120 apartments to the North Trail Overlay District. The matter was...
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Food truck park to spice up Old 41 in Bonita Springs

The project features eight food truck pads and a two-story bar. Design-build contractor: Randy Johns from Phoenix Associates of Florida, Naples. A new food truck park is coming to Bonita Springs by someone looking to turn Old 41 into a lively road again. When the city of Bonita Springs put...
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

28K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy