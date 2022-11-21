ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

fantasypros.com

Freedman’s Favorites: Week 12 (2022 Fantasy Football)

SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022

Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
Sporting News

Week 12 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Isiah Pacheco, George Pickens, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

The lack of byes in Week 12 means fantasy football owners will have no shortage of lineup options, but with three games on Thursday and a rash of injury worries, this still won't be an easy week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 12 fantasy lineup decisions.
TMZ.com

New York Jets Bench Zach Wilson

8:42 AM PT -- Robert Saleh just announced Mike White will get the start on Sunday, with Joe Flacco backing him up. Wilson will be inactive, the head coach said. Zach Wilson has officially been relegated to the pine. The New York Jets are benching the 23-year-old -- the second...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Whiskey Riff

Chargers Fan Gets Dumped Over A Railing At SoFi Stadium During Postgame Brawl

This could’ve been really, REALLY bad. Stadium fights are incredibly common, and we see one just about every Sunday, Monday, or Thursday night when NFL games are going on. Of course, when you’re mixing alcohol, die hard fans who just got their feelings hurt after their team lost, and stupidity, it can turn into some bad news. That’s exactly what appeared to happen in Sunday night’s matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers. The game was […] The post Chargers Fan Gets Dumped Over A Railing At SoFi Stadium During Postgame Brawl first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Ringer

The Winners and Losers of NFL Thanksgiving Day Football

Every week of the 2022 NFL season, we will celebrate the electric plays, investigate the colossal blunders, and explain the inexplicable moments of the most recent slate. Welcome to Winners and Losers—Thanksgiving edition. Which one are you?. Winner: The Backdoor Double Cover. I’m thankful that New York legalized sports...

