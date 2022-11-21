ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TechCrunch

Anne Hathaway backs Pact, an all-women led VC for mission-driven startups, from West to East

But that’s the profile of Pact, a new Seed VC fund launched with a £30 million ($36 million) pot of cash to back early-stage startups across Europe. Pact will aim at ‘mission driven’ startups in what it calls the “ABC” categories: Access (economic inclusion), Betterment (personal and professional well-being), and Climate. (That’s a much more interesting way of addressing ‘doing good’ areas, instead of that trotting out the UN SDGs, IMHO). Pact’s investment tickets will range from around £1m to 1.5m.
TechCrunch

Daily Crunch: No-code fintech services startup Taktile closes $20M Series A round

Soooo you may have received the, erm, first edition of Daily Crunch yesterday, where we mentioned a certain conference, placing it in the wrong country. Whoops — we updated the headline. Sorry, Finland, we love you, honestly. That was yesterday. Today, there’s a wall of new exciting things to...
Business Insider

FTX's crypto empire was reportedly run by a bunch of roommates in the Bahamas who dated each other, according to the news site that helped trigger the company's sudden collapse

CoinDesk reported Thursday that FTX was run by a "cabal of roommates." These roommates also were reportedly in and out of dating relationships with each other. CoinDesk also leaked the balance sheet that led to the unraveling of SBF's empire. As Sam Bankman-Fried falls further down the cryptocurrency mineshaft, the...
dailyhodl.com

Kraken Founder Jesse Powell Says US Crypto Regulation Forcing Investors Out of the Country

Former Kraken chief executive Jesse Powell says existing crypto regulations in the US have hurt American customers and companies. In a new interview on the Unchained Podcast, the Kraken co-founder says that offshore crypto exchanges can offer products unavailable to US-based companies, which lures domestic customers away to foreign businesses.
The Atlantic

Why Everything in Tech Seems to Be Collapsing at Once

This is Work in Progress, a newsletter by Derek Thompson about work, technology, and how to solve some of America’s biggest problems. Sign up here to get it every week. The tech industry seems to be in a recession. Although overall unemployment is still very low, just about every major tech company—including Amazon, Meta, Snap, Stripe, Coinbase, Twitter, Robinhood, and Intel—has announced double-digit percentage-point layoffs in the past few months. The stock valuations for many of these companies have fallen more than 50 percent in the past year.
TechRadar

Coinbase crypto accounts targeted in phishing, fake support chat attacks

Cybercriminals are targeting users of cryptocurrency platforms Coinbase, MetaMask, Crypto.com, and KuCoin with a brand new phishing campaign that aims to steal huge amounts of money. Researchers from PIXM recently discovered a campaign that uses legitimate web hosting services, in this case, Microsoft Azure Web Apps, to host multiple phishing...
PYMNTS

Strengthening Relations Accelerates Israel-UAE FinTech Collaboration

It’s been two years since a U.S.-brokered deal that normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2020, leading to the opening of embassies in Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv and launching a new era of bilateral cooperation in areas including trade, security and financial services.
Quartz

🌏 UK’s got a tough year ahead

The OECD delivered a grim outlook for 2023. Out of the G7 nations, the UK economy is expected to perform the worst, while global growth is projected to drop to 2.2%. Gazprom threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe. The Russian state-owned company claims gas traveling via pipeline through Ukraine is not reaching its intended client, Moldova. In Ukraine, blackouts are expected to last for months following heavy damage to its energy grid.
crowdfundinsider.com

Invesdor, Oneplanetcrowd Merge, Aims to Become Top European Securities Crowdfunding Platform

Invesdor Group and Oneplanetcrowd have announced the merger of the two online investment platforms, contingent upon regulatory approval. Details of the transaction were not provided. Invesdor (Finland) is one of the larger European securities crowdfunding platforms. The company has an established presence in the Scandinavian countries, Finland, Germany, and Austria....
ffnews.com

FinTech Connect 2022 Unveils Startup Launch Pad & “FinTech For Good” Documentary

FinTech Connect 2022, Europe’s only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, is unveiling its inaugral fintech pitching competition in collaboration with FINTECH Circle, and the world premiere of documentary “FinTech For Good”, as the event celebrates the budding companies and innovations reshaping the fintech landscape. And...

