NBC Connecticut

Person Found Dead Under Collapsed Mobile Home in Norwich

A person was found dead under a collapsed mobile home in Norwich on Tuesday night. Firefighters were called to help police with a technical rescue on Mohegan Park Road around 6:20 p.m. Officers were originally called there for a well-being check on a resident. When police arrived, they said they...
NORWICH, CT
FOX 61

5 New London homes damaged after 3-alarm fire

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Five homes were damaged in a 3-alarm fire that broke out early Monday morning on Mott Avenue in New London. The fire department was called to the home around 9:15 a.m. and it quickly escalated to a three-alarm fire. This meant that firefighters from adjacent towns responded to the home.
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Fire damages several homes in New London

Dr. Devika Umashanker from Hartford HealthCare talks about a viral trend that could be putting people with diabetes at risk. Walk in the Light Church of God hosted a turkey giveaway Sunday. The church collected over 150 turkeys that will be given to Hartford families. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police...
NEW LONDON, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire crews battle early evening fire in Westbrook

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - Firefighters battled a fire in the town of Westbrook Monday evening. Officials say they received calls for a building fire around 4:30p on Old Kelsey Point Rd. Mutual aid companies from Old Saybrook and Clinton responded to the scene. No other information was immediately available. This...
WESTBROOK, CT
NBC Connecticut

Horse Back Home After Waterford Police Find Owner

Police searched for the owner of a horse that was found in Waterford on Tuesday morning. Officers said the male horse was found on Butlertown Road. Police posted about the wayward horse on Facebook. Tuesday afternoon police updated the post to say the owner had been found and the horse...
WATERFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Person Struck by Train in Milford

Train services are being delayed after a person was struck by a train at the Milford station Tuesday afternoon. Authorities said an eastbound Metro-North train hit a person at about 2:15 p.m. Police and emergency personnel are responding to the scene. Officers say the person hit wasn't killed, but the...
MILFORD, CT
Journal Inquirer

Teen thrown from SUV in Route 2 crash

EAST HARTFORD — A Norwich 14-year-old was seriously injured Sunday when he was thrown from a car as it plummeted down an embankment off Route 2, state police said. The driver also appeared to have serious injuries, while the front-seat passenger had injuries that appeared to be minor, police said.
NORWICH, CT
WTNH

I-95N in Bridgeport reopened after tractor-trailer crash

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Parts of I-95 North were closed Tuesday afternoon in Bridgeport due to a tractor-trailer crash. The area of the Exit 27A off-ramp to Route 8 North was shut down, according to the Department of Transportation (DOT). That section of I-95 North has since been reopened. State police have not reported any […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Accused of Severely Injuring 5-Month-Old Baby in Plainfield

Police have arrested a man who is accused of severely injuring a baby in Plainfield after a months-long investigation. On August 10, 2022, around 11 p.m., officers received a report from the state Dept. of Children and Families about a 5-month-old infant that was admitted to Connecticut Children's. According to...
PLAINFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Two men killed in Hartford crash

Family members hold vigil to remember brothers who died in Hartford double shooting. Two brothers were killed in what Hartford police described as a “targeted” overnight shooting. Department of Transportation talks safe driving on ‘Blackout Wednesday’. Updated: 3 hours ago. The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a busy...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Two Men Struck and Killed in Hartford Remembered

Family, friends and coworkers are remembering two men who were struck and killed while walking in Hartford Wednesday morning. “Everybody just is absolutely devastated and cannot make sense out of this,” said Barry Simon, Oak Hill president and CEO. Steve Famiglietti is being remembered for his courage, thoughtfulness and...
HARTFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police identify suspects in shots fired incident over weekend

BRISTOL – Police are investigating after someone fired multiple gunshots from a motor vehicle over the weekend in the city. Officials on Wednesday released information about the incident – which was reported Saturday, around 10:04 p.m., in the area of Queen and High streets. According to police, officers...
BRISTOL, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man, Teen Seriously Injured in Crash on Route 2 in Manchester

A man and a teen have serious injuries and a woman person has minor injuries after a crash on Route 2 in Manchester just after 1:30 p.m. Sunday. State police said the driver of a Ford Escape tried to pass a Greater Hartford Transit van by driving in the left shoulder near exit 5D, where the shoulder narrows.
MANCHESTER, CT

