Family Meals Raises $12,000 to feed local families for ThanksgivingFort Pierce, FL
Governor Desantis Follows Through on Promise for Speedy Hurricane Nicole RepairsMalinda FuscoFlorida State
Man Admits to 1985 Murder of His Family, Is AcquittedStill UnsolvedPort Saint Lucie, FL
Treasure Coast content creators and influencers have a new place to unleash their creativityEllen ContrerasVero Beach, FL
wqcs.org
City of Fort Pierce - Waste Collection Schedule for Thanksgiving
Fort Pierce - Tuesday November 22, 2022: Waste collection schedules in Fort Pierce will be affected by the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no commercial services, residential garbage, recycling, or yard waste pickup on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24. Regular Solid Waste collection will resume on Friday, November 25. The...
cw34.com
Multiple reports of flooded roads in Vero Beach due to constant rain
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Drivers are being warned to be especially careful of potential flooding on multiple roads across Vero Beach, after steady rainfall throughout the week. The police department reported as of Tuesday, around 2.75 inches of rain was recorded. Multiple people called in flooded roads across...
Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade Sets Sail Next Week
Locals can register their vessels for the upcoming Twenty-Eighth Annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade by November 29 The post Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade Sets Sail Next Week appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
cw34.com
Amid space constraints, 4 counties vote to upgrade shared medical examiner's office
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — Four counties — St. Lucie, Martin, Indian River and Okeechobee — all depend on the same medical examiner's office in Fort Pierce, but it's running out of space. Now, those counties have all approved an interlocal agreement to expand the medical examiner's...
cw34.com
Vero Beach Municipal Marina expansion on hold after appeal from Preservation Alliance
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Vero Beach Preservation Alliance has appealed the decision to increase the size of the dry boat storage facility at the Municipal Marina. This comes after a judge threw out the alliance’s attempt to put the issue to voters on the November ballot.
wqcs.org
Elevated Bacteria Levels at the Jensen Beach Causeway and Leighton Park in Palm City
Martin County - Tuesday November 22, 2022: A bacteria advisory is in effect for the waters near the Jensen Beach Causeway and Leighton Park in Palm City after results from water samples taken on Monday showed higher than normal levels of enteric bacteria. Enteric bacteria inhabit the intestinal tract of...
Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree
In just days, the city of Delray Beach will ring in the holiday season by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree.
West Palm Beach food pantry to host annual turkey giveaway
A South Florida food pantry is once again stepping up to put a turkey on the table for those in need. Monday, Liberty Movement Food Pantry in West Palm Beach is hosting its annual Turkey Giveaway.
WPBF News 25
'The need is tremendous': Hundreds of Thanksgiving meals handed out in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — It was a busy Monday morning in Port St. Lucie as volunteers were hard at work, handing out meals to those who really need them this holiday season. Before the sun even rose Monday morning, cars upon cars lined up at Clover Park. Just a few hours later, more than 750 holiday meals would be handed out a few days before Thanksgiving.
Best Christmas events, holiday boat parades, tree lightings in Palm Beach County
With the holiday season now well underway, it's time to spread the joy and the thanks, and practice being extra good (so Santa forgets those trip-ups over the past 11 months). Here are the best events in Palm Beach County to get you in the holiday spirit. More top picks: Don't miss out on these...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach residents sue, claim wealthy private owners 'stole' public beach access
PALM BEACH, Fla. — On a sultry night in August at almost 9 p.m., several Palm Beach Police Officers responded to the oceanside mansion of Robert Meister, 80. “Are you unarmed? Mr. Meister, are you unarmed?” the lead officer called out as he walked along a hedge towering two stories tall, warning the others, "He might have a gun."
Memorial dolphin statue missing from Vero Beach park
An Indian River County family is asking for help after a memorial dedicated to their loved one has disappeared. It was a statue of a dolphin placed inside Riverside Park.
visitindianrivercounty.com
Sustainable Restaurants In Indian River County
So what does it mean to be sustainable? This word is thrown around a lot lately, but do we really have a good understanding of what it means to be sustainable? The definition as listed in the Oxford dictionary reads as follows “avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance“. In terms of what that means when you dine out at local restaurants, who is buying the most local products, who is using sustainably sourced ingredients, and who is recycling the old to make it new again.
wqcs.org
Martin County Wins Best Restored Shores Award
Martin County - Monday November 21, 2022: Twin Rivers Park is located on the St. Lucie River and the Intracoastal Waterway. Faced with an eroding shoreline, Martin County worked with Applied Technology and Management to stabilize the shore and create salt marsh and mangrove habitat. What was once an eroding shoreline is now a vibrant habitat flourishing along a natural shoreline.
veronews.com
Major Group Art Show Opens Season At Vero’s Center for Spiritual Care
Major Group Art Show Opens Season at Vero’s Center for Spiritual Care. Twenty-seven of Vero’s best-known artists will gather Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Care for the public opening of a month-long group exhibition. The show, organized by a local group of art enthusiasts called Friends of Contemporary Art, is entitled “Viva FOCA!”
hometownnewstc.com
New commissioners fail to stop Costco review
STUART — In a last-ditch effort to convince at least one other Board member to side with them, the two newest members of the City Commission elected last August on slow-growth platforms unsuccessfully attempted to derail the current Florida State Cabinet review of the administrative law judge’s decision on the Costco land use designation.
Downtown West Palm Beach restaurant closes its doors after nearly six years
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill in West Palm Beach has closed. Opened in April 2017, the downtown West Palm Beach restaurant officially shut their doors on Nov. 14, according to a posting on social media. ...
cw34.com
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Lake Park
LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Someone in Florida is waking up to a million dollar ticket. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Lake Park won the $1 million second tier prize during Tuesday's drawing. The ticket was sold at Lake Park Citgo on 10th Street. The winning numbers were...
cw34.com
Bacteria advisories issued for two locations in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) has issued bacteria advisories in two locations after high levels of enteric bacteria was found in the water. The FDOH said samples from the waters of the Jensen Beach Causeway and Leighton Park in Palm City were tested...
wflx.com
Mail carriers targeted in armed robberies, postal service looking to ID suspects
The U.S. Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for help finding whoever is behind recent armed robberies of mail carriers around the state. Two armed robberies over the weekend targeted mail carriers in Delray Beach in the 4000 block of Village Drive and in the area of the Grove Park Apartments in Port St. Lucie.
