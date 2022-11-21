ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Saint Lucie, FL

wqcs.org

City of Fort Pierce - Waste Collection Schedule for Thanksgiving

Fort Pierce - Tuesday November 22, 2022: Waste collection schedules in Fort Pierce will be affected by the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. There will be no commercial services, residential garbage, recycling, or yard waste pickup on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 24. Regular Solid Waste collection will resume on Friday, November 25. The...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cw34.com

Multiple reports of flooded roads in Vero Beach due to constant rain

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Drivers are being warned to be especially careful of potential flooding on multiple roads across Vero Beach, after steady rainfall throughout the week. The police department reported as of Tuesday, around 2.75 inches of rain was recorded. Multiple people called in flooded roads across...
VERO BEACH, FL
visitindianrivercounty.com

Sustainable Restaurants In Indian River County

So what does it mean to be sustainable? This word is thrown around a lot lately, but do we really have a good understanding of what it means to be sustainable? The definition as listed in the Oxford dictionary reads as follows “avoidance of the depletion of natural resources in order to maintain an ecological balance“. In terms of what that means when you dine out at local restaurants, who is buying the most local products, who is using sustainably sourced ingredients, and who is recycling the old to make it new again.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

Martin County Wins Best Restored Shores Award

Martin County - Monday November 21, 2022: Twin Rivers Park is located on the St. Lucie River and the Intracoastal Waterway. Faced with an eroding shoreline, Martin County worked with Applied Technology and Management to stabilize the shore and create salt marsh and mangrove habitat. What was once an eroding shoreline is now a vibrant habitat flourishing along a natural shoreline.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Major Group Art Show Opens Season At Vero’s Center for Spiritual Care

Major Group Art Show Opens Season at Vero’s Center for Spiritual Care. Twenty-seven of Vero’s best-known artists will gather Friday, Dec. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Center for Spiritual Care for the public opening of a month-long group exhibition. The show, organized by a local group of art enthusiasts called Friends of Contemporary Art, is entitled “Viva FOCA!”
VERO BEACH, FL
hometownnewstc.com

New commissioners fail to stop Costco review

STUART — In a last-ditch effort to convince at least one other Board member to side with them, the two newest members of the City Commission elected last August on slow-growth platforms unsuccessfully attempted to derail the current Florida State Cabinet review of the administrative law judge’s decision on the Costco land use designation.
STUART, FL
cw34.com

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Lake Park

LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Someone in Florida is waking up to a million dollar ticket. A Mega Millions ticket sold in Lake Park won the $1 million second tier prize during Tuesday's drawing. The ticket was sold at Lake Park Citgo on 10th Street. The winning numbers were...
LAKE PARK, FL
cw34.com

Bacteria advisories issued for two locations in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) has issued bacteria advisories in two locations after high levels of enteric bacteria was found in the water. The FDOH said samples from the waters of the Jensen Beach Causeway and Leighton Park in Palm City were tested...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL

