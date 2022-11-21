Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Woman Badly Injured In Hopkinsville Assault
A woman was badly assaulted with a broomstick in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 38-year-old woman was assaulted with a broomstick causing major injuries to her eye. The suspect also allegedly threatened to kill the woman before fleeing the area on foot. No arrest has been made but...
wevv.com
Six arrested after large amount of drugs discovered during Madisonville search warrant
Six people are being charged in Madisonville, Kentucky, after a search warrant led to the discovery of a large amount of drugs, according to police. Six arrested after large amount of drugs discovered during Madisonville search warrant. Six people were charged after a large amount of drugs was found during...
14news.com
Man accused of taking pictures of juveniles in EVSC restroom reaches plea agreement
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plea agreement has been reached for an Evansville tutor accused of taking pictures of juveniles in an EVSC bathroom. Jacob Butler was facing child exploitation, child molestation and voyeurism charges. According to an affidavit, in December 2021, the principal at Vogel Elementary School called police...
wevv.com
Owensboro Police warns community of scammer posing as officer
Police in Owensboro, Kentucky issued a new scam warning to the community on Wednesday. A statement from the Owensboro Police Department says that multiple citizens have recently reached out about being contacted by someone claiming to be with the police department. According to citizen reports, the imposter then tries to...
wevv.com
Man arrested after gun fired outside Henderson pawn shop, police say
A man was arrested in Henderson, Kentucky Tuesday after police say a gun was fired outside a local pawn shop. According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were called to the Bullets Pawn store on South Green Street after employees said someone had shot a round off before fleeing the scene.
14news.com
Mother of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose sentencing moved
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of a three-year-old girl who died after getting ahold of a fentanyl pill was set to be sentenced on Wednesday, but sentencing has now been rescheduled. Makaylee Opperman accepted a plea deal in the death of Kamari Opperman, who died in October 2021, leading...
wkdzradio.com
Woman Injured In Crash With Deer
A woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 5 pm an SUV was eastbound when it collided with a deer at the Pennyrile Parkway overpass. A woman in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to...
wevv.com
Juvenile charged after shooting of another juvenile on West Mill Road in Evansville
Police have provided new details on a Friday afternoon shooting that sent one juvenile victim to the hospital. As we reported Friday, police responded to some apartments on West Mill Road after a juvenile was shot. Police now tell us that another juvenile has been charged in connection with the...
wevv.com
Man arrested after stabbing in Madisonville
Police say a man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky late Friday. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to investigate a stabbing that happened on Pride Place around 10 p.m. Friday. The 911 caller told officers that 34-year-old Marvin Rice had stabbed...
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Phone And Wallet Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported to police she was robbed on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an acquaintance of the woman allegedly grabbed her and took her phone and wallet. The items taken have a total value of $600. No arrest has been made in connection to...
wpsdlocal6.com
Routine traffic stop leads to 45 days in jail for a Marshall County woman after she claimed to be a sovereign citizen
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A traffic stop in Marshall County led to jail time for one woman, but not for reasons you might usually expect. She claimed to be a sovereign citizen and decided to fight the case in court. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, a sovereign...
14news.com
Mom of missing Tri-State woman starts petition for DNA testing
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Tri-State mother whose daughter disappeared more than 27 years ago is pushing for DNA testing of items found at the scene. Heather Teague was kidnapped while sunbathing on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County in 1995. Her mother, Sarah Teague, says her bathing suit bottoms and towel were found at the scene but were never tested for DNA.
Woman killed in Hopkins County car crash
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says they dispatched deputies to a car accident on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Hanson Road and Jones Road.
hot96.com
Postal Worker Arrested And Charged with Drug Trafficking
A Henderson County United States Postal worker was arrested and is facing drug charges. Police say they watched as 28 year old Destiny Thomas delivered a package to her own home. The package originally had an address to another residence. It contained ten pounds of high grade marijuana, which has...
Names revealed in deadly Posey County crash
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff has revealed new details and the names of the victims killed in a fatal accident late Tuesday night. Sheriff Tom Latham confirms the passing of Christopher M. Wagner and Justus Avery Ricketts in the crash. We’re told Daniel L. Powell survived the crash, but had to […]
14news.com
Officials identify victims in fatal Posey Co. crash
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash Tuesday night where two people died and one was taken to the hospital. On Wednesday, officials announced Christopher Wagner and Justus Ricketts were killed in the crash. A passenger in the vehicle, Daniel Powell was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
wkdzradio.com
Man Charged After Hopkinsville High-Speed Pursuit
A man was charged after a high-speed pursuit in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Suiter says he attempted to stop Andrew Scott on West 7th Street for not having a license plate and he fled at speeds of up to 90 mph. He reportedly turned onto Major Lane, Pyle Lane, LC Avenue, then Pat Avenue hitting several mailboxes and a street sign before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Pat Avenue.
Man arrested after threats of public shooting in Kentucky
A Kentucky man is behind bars in connection with shooting threats made against locations in Barren County and Warren County, authorities reported.
Pedestrian hit on 41 identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
42-Year-Old Woman Accused of Punching 3-Year-Old Boy Out of Nowhere, Claiming He Disrespected Her
A 42-year-old woman in Indiana was arrested after she allegedly punched a 3-year-old boy, claiming he disrespected her by calling her a derogatory name. Laticia Marie Sharp was taken into custody on Friday evening and charged with one count of battery by an adult on a person less than 14-years-old, a felony, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
