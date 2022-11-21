ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, KY

wkdzradio.com

Woman Badly Injured In Hopkinsville Assault

A woman was badly assaulted with a broomstick in Hopkinsville Wednesday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a 38-year-old woman was assaulted with a broomstick causing major injuries to her eye. The suspect also allegedly threatened to kill the woman before fleeing the area on foot. No arrest has been made but...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Owensboro Police warns community of scammer posing as officer

Police in Owensboro, Kentucky issued a new scam warning to the community on Wednesday. A statement from the Owensboro Police Department says that multiple citizens have recently reached out about being contacted by someone claiming to be with the police department. According to citizen reports, the imposter then tries to...
OWENSBORO, KY
wevv.com

Man arrested after gun fired outside Henderson pawn shop, police say

A man was arrested in Henderson, Kentucky Tuesday after police say a gun was fired outside a local pawn shop. According to the Henderson Police Department, officers were called to the Bullets Pawn store on South Green Street after employees said someone had shot a round off before fleeing the scene.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Mother of toddler who died of fentanyl overdose sentencing moved

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The mother of a three-year-old girl who died after getting ahold of a fentanyl pill was set to be sentenced on Wednesday, but sentencing has now been rescheduled. Makaylee Opperman accepted a plea deal in the death of Kamari Opperman, who died in October 2021, leading...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wkdzradio.com

Woman Injured In Crash With Deer

A woman was injured in a wreck involving a deer on East 9th Street in Hopkinsville Wednesday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say just before 5 pm an SUV was eastbound when it collided with a deer at the Pennyrile Parkway overpass. A woman in the vehicle was taken by ambulance to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wevv.com

Man arrested after stabbing in Madisonville

Police say a man was arrested in connection with a stabbing that happened in Madisonville, Kentucky late Friday. The Madisonville Police Department says officers were called to investigate a stabbing that happened on Pride Place around 10 p.m. Friday. The 911 caller told officers that 34-year-old Marvin Rice had stabbed...
MADISONVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Woman Reports Phone And Wallet Stolen

A Hopkinsville woman reported to police she was robbed on Walnut Street in Hopkinsville Monday morning. Hopkinsville Police say an acquaintance of the woman allegedly grabbed her and took her phone and wallet. The items taken have a total value of $600. No arrest has been made in connection to...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Mom of missing Tri-State woman starts petition for DNA testing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Tri-State mother whose daughter disappeared more than 27 years ago is pushing for DNA testing of items found at the scene. Heather Teague was kidnapped while sunbathing on Newburgh Beach in Henderson County in 1995. Her mother, Sarah Teague, says her bathing suit bottoms and towel were found at the scene but were never tested for DNA.
HENDERSON, KY
hot96.com

Postal Worker Arrested And Charged with Drug Trafficking

A Henderson County United States Postal worker was arrested and is facing drug charges. Police say they watched as 28 year old Destiny Thomas delivered a package to her own home. The package originally had an address to another residence. It contained ten pounds of high grade marijuana, which has...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Names revealed in deadly Posey County crash

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — The Posey County Sheriff has revealed new details and the names of the victims killed in a fatal accident late Tuesday night. Sheriff Tom Latham confirms the passing of Christopher M. Wagner and Justus Avery Ricketts in the crash. We’re told Daniel L. Powell survived the crash, but had to […]
POSEY COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Officials identify victims in fatal Posey Co. crash

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash Tuesday night where two people died and one was taken to the hospital. On Wednesday, officials announced Christopher Wagner and Justus Ricketts were killed in the crash. A passenger in the vehicle, Daniel Powell was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
POSEY COUNTY, IN
wkdzradio.com

Man Charged After Hopkinsville High-Speed Pursuit

A man was charged after a high-speed pursuit in Hopkinsville Sunday night. Christian County Sheriff’s Deputy Sam Suiter says he attempted to stop Andrew Scott on West 7th Street for not having a license plate and he fled at speeds of up to 90 mph. He reportedly turned onto Major Lane, Pyle Lane, LC Avenue, then Pat Avenue hitting several mailboxes and a street sign before coming to a stop in the front yard of a home on Pat Avenue.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Pedestrian hit on 41 identified

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

