Disney Blindsided Chapek With CEO Decision After Reaching Out to Iger on Friday

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Disney CEO Bob Iger to Hold Town Hall With Employees on Monday
Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m. PT Monday in a town hall. Iger said in a memo to employees he will discuss the future of Disney and answer questions about what's ahead. Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m....
Jeff Bezos' Amazon becomes the first public company to lose $1 trillion in market value
Jeff Bezos founded Amazon.com Inc., has achieved the unenviable milestone of being the first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market valuation, Bloomberg has reported. Incidentally, Amazon was among the first few companies to cross the $1 trillion valuation in the first place, and the recent dip is...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring
A struggling tech sector and slowing economy have weighed on Roku's stock. Even during the worst bear market in more than a decade, the company boasts several competitive advantages. Secular tailwinds, a new catalyst, and Roku's industry-leading position should all help the stock bounce back. You’re reading a free article...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Klarna CEO Says Firm Was ‘Lucky' to Cut Jobs When It Did, Targets Profitability in 2023
Klarna lost more than $580 million in the first six months of 2022 as it burned through cash to accelerate expansion in markets like the U.S. and Britain. After reducing headcount by about 10%, CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski said Klarna will return to profitability on a monthly basis by summer 2023.
CNBC
Stocks close lower to begin holiday week. Disney shares jump 6%
Stocks fell Monday in a volatile session to start a short trading week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Fears that China may again ramp up Covid restrictions after reporting deaths from the virus weighed on markets, sending energy stocks and oil prices lower. Traders also looked for further signals from the Federal Reserve about future interest rate hikes.
Benzinga
Tesla, Amazon, AMD, JM Smucker, Paxmedica: Why These 5 Stocks Are Drawing Investor Attention Today
U.S. markets closed higher on Friday, although the momentum in the rally after soft consumer price inflation data seems to have paused. Investors and traders are now also considering the U.S. Federal Reserve officials’ harsh tone on inflation. Meanwhile, the following are the five stocks that are drawing retail investors’ attention today:
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Potential News Corp, Fox Reunion Faces Opposition From Large Shareholder
Rupert Murdoch's proposed recombination of News Corp and Fox Corp. is facing opposition from one of its largest shareholders. Independent Franchise Partners, which owns shares in both companies, doesn't believe merging the companies again would show News Corp's true value. A special committee was formed in October to assess the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Disney's ‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Gets Coveted China Release
Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released in China on Dec. 16. International ticket sales, in general, were a major factor in "Avatar's" box office success in 2009, as $2.13 billion of the film's total $2.91 billion in ticket sales came from outside the domestic market. Prior to...
msn.com
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Meta, Apple, And A Warren Buffett-Backed Company Set To Become Global Player
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets started the week showing strength, only to finish relatively flat, the S&P 500 was down by a marginal 0.32%, while the Dow Industrials edged 0.24% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite finished the week down by 0.78%.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall, oil slides, Disney rises to start holiday-shortened week
U.S. stocks sank Monday as Wall Street barreled into a holiday-shortened trading week. Equity and bond markets will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday and end trading at 1 p.m. ET on Friday. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) fell 0.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) slipped roughly 45 points,...
tipranks.com
DIS, INTA: 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks with Potential to Beat the Market
DIS and INTA stocks are now part of TipRanks’ “Perfect 10” Smart Score list. Stocks with the highest Smart Score have outperformed the benchmark index by a significant margin. 2022 has not been a great year for equity investors. However, this has also created buying opportunities. But...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. There are still two more trading days until Thanksgiving, but things are already slowing down on Wall Street. Stocks slid during a low-volume session Monday as investors weighed new Covid developments out of China, remarks from a Fed official (see below), and Disney's sudden CEO change. Tuesday brings a little more action, although it probably won't be enough to goose the pre-Turkey Day malaise. Best Buy, Nordstrom, Dick's, Dollar Tree and HP are all slated to report earnings, while more Fed speakers are on tap, as well. Read live market updates here.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Increases Stake in Paramount Global as Streaming Wars Stay Hot
The billionaire investor's company now owns about 15 percent of Paramount's Class B shares after first disclosing its stake in May. Warren Buffett is still betting on Paramount. The famed investor’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, has increased its stake in Paramount Global in recent months, according to a filing Berkshire made...
Benzinga
Facing Trouble Streaming HBO Max Content On Apple TV 4K? Don't Worry — A Fix Is On The Way
HBO Max, a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. WBD, is fixing a bug troubling Apple Inc.'s AAPL TV 4K devices. What Happened: Apple TV 4K users have been getting abrupt "can't play title" errors while streaming HBO Max content. HBO’s SVP of Communications Chris Willard said the platform is...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Taylor Swift's Tour Promoter Says It Had No Choice But to Work With Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift's tour promoter is shifting blame for the botched "Eras" ticket sale squarely onto the shoulders of Ticketmaster. AEG Presents rejected claims made by Ticketmaster and Live Nation's largest shareholder that the promoter chose to work with the ticketing site. "Ticketmaster's exclusive deals with the vast majority of venues...
Gizmodo
HP Announces Layoffs as PC Demand Drops
A tidal wave of layoffs continues to plague tech companies worldwide, and HP Inc. is the next titan to fall on its sword. In reporting its Q4 and fiscal year results yesterday, the company also announced that it was reducing its workforce by up to 6,000 people by the end of their 2025 fiscal year.
