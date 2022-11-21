ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Disney Blindsided Chapek With CEO Decision After Reaching Out to Iger on Friday

By Alex Sherman,CNBC, Lillian Rizzo,CNBC
 2 days ago
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Disney CEO Bob Iger to Hold Town Hall With Employees on Monday

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m. PT Monday in a town hall. Iger said in a memo to employees he will discuss the future of Disney and answer questions about what's ahead. Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m....
BURBANK, CA
Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
Markets Insider

'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet

Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 77% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

A struggling tech sector and slowing economy have weighed on Roku's stock. Even during the worst bear market in more than a decade, the company boasts several competitive advantages. Secular tailwinds, a new catalyst, and Roku's industry-leading position should all help the stock bounce back. You’re reading a free article...
CNBC

Stocks close lower to begin holiday week. Disney shares jump 6%

Stocks fell Monday in a volatile session to start a short trading week due to the Thanksgiving holiday. Fears that China may again ramp up Covid restrictions after reporting deaths from the virus weighed on markets, sending energy stocks and oil prices lower. Traders also looked for further signals from the Federal Reserve about future interest rate hikes.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Potential News Corp, Fox Reunion Faces Opposition From Large Shareholder

Rupert Murdoch's proposed recombination of News Corp and Fox Corp. is facing opposition from one of its largest shareholders. Independent Franchise Partners, which owns shares in both companies, doesn't believe merging the companies again would show News Corp's true value. A special committee was formed in October to assess the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Disney's ‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Gets Coveted China Release

Disney's "Avatar: The Way of Water" will be released in China on Dec. 16. International ticket sales, in general, were a major factor in "Avatar's" box office success in 2009, as $2.13 billion of the film's total $2.91 billion in ticket sales came from outside the domestic market. Prior to...
tipranks.com

DIS, INTA: 2 ‘Perfect 10’ Stocks with Potential to Beat the Market

DIS and INTA stocks are now part of TipRanks’ “Perfect 10” Smart Score list. Stocks with the highest Smart Score have outperformed the benchmark index by a significant margin. 2022 has not been a great year for equity investors. However, this has also created buying opportunities. But...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. There are still two more trading days until Thanksgiving, but things are already slowing down on Wall Street. Stocks slid during a low-volume session Monday as investors weighed new Covid developments out of China, remarks from a Fed official (see below), and Disney's sudden CEO change. Tuesday brings a little more action, although it probably won't be enough to goose the pre-Turkey Day malaise. Best Buy, Nordstrom, Dick's, Dollar Tree and HP are all slated to report earnings, while more Fed speakers are on tap, as well. Read live market updates here.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Taylor Swift's Tour Promoter Says It Had No Choice But to Work With Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift's tour promoter is shifting blame for the botched "Eras" ticket sale squarely onto the shoulders of Ticketmaster. AEG Presents rejected claims made by Ticketmaster and Live Nation's largest shareholder that the promoter chose to work with the ticketing site. "Ticketmaster's exclusive deals with the vast majority of venues...
Gizmodo

HP Announces Layoffs as PC Demand Drops

A tidal wave of layoffs continues to plague tech companies worldwide, and HP Inc. is the next titan to fall on its sword. In reporting its Q4 and fiscal year results yesterday, the company also announced that it was reducing its workforce by up to 6,000 people by the end of their 2025 fiscal year.

