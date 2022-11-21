Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ironton Tribune
Hilda Stephens
Hilda Bragg Stephens, 91, of Proctorville, widow of Kermit G. Stephens, passed away from this life on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. She was born Nov. 19, 1931, the daughter of Russell and Marie (Edwards) Bragg. Hilda and Kermit were married from July 1948 until Kermit’s passing in 2001. She...
wymt.com
Petition started to rename Paintsville Lake State Park after Loretta Lynn
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Loretta Lynn fans started a petition to rename a state park after the Queen of Country Music. Loretta’s daughter, Peggy Lynn Marchetti, chimed in on the petition. She said 25,000 signatures are needed so they can ask Governor Andy Beshear for the state’s consideration in...
Ironton Tribune
Lawrence County woman named as Homemaker of the Year
A member of the Ensee Homemakers in Lawrence County has been named as Homemaker of the Year for the region by the Ohio Homemakers. Anita Quisenberry has been a member of homemakers for at least 37 years. During this time, she has held numerous local, county, district and state offices.
Ironton Tribune
EDITORIAL: Things to be thankful for this past year
With the holiday season beginning and another year drawing to a close, we would like to reflect on some of the things we are thankful for in Lawrence County this past year. • All of the first responders who serve the Tri-State, from law enforcement, to firefighters to medical personnel. Whether it is an auto accident, a structure fire or an overdose, they are always on the scene working to keep our communities safe.
thelevisalazer.com
CAPTAIN GOBLE WELCOMES SIX NEW TROOPERS TO POST 14
ASHLAND, Ky. (November 22, 2022) — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth with a focus on creating a better and safer Kentucky. Cadets reported to the KSP...
3 people arrested in Kentucky drug bust
On Tuesday, the Greenup County Sheriff's Office arrested multiple people for drug trafficking.
Ironton Tribune
Ironton working on numerous projects
The City of Ironton has a lot of projects coming up in the next year including improvements on the riverfront park and roads, and getting condemned homes torn down. “The whole point of all these projects is improving the quality of life here,” said Mayor Sam Cramblit. He said...
WSAZ
Tudor’s Biscuit World holds annual truck giveaway
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tudor’s Biscuit World is giving some people a lot to be thankful for this holiday season. Elizabeth Epling stopped by First Look at Four to talk about the annual Tudor’s truck giveaway. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news....
Last baby born at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Friday, Nov. 19, was the last day labor and delivery services were available at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. Elijah Royce Bradley is the final child born at the hospital. He was born on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 11:36 p.m. Elijah’s parents are Makayla Triplett and Steven Bradley […]
Car hits pole and home in Cross Lanes area of West Virginia
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (TMVFD) says it responded to a crash on Big Tyler Road in the Cross Lanes area Tuesday night. A car hit a telephone pole and a house on Big Tyler Road, TMVFD says. The occupant or occupants of the vehicle had minor injuries, according to […]
sciotopost.com
Pike County – Drugs, Guns, and Cash in Two Busts in Waverly
Waverly – Waverly police had two good busts this week taking drugs off the streets. Accoridng to the Waverly police department, on the night of Thursday November 17th, 2022, at 1942 hours Officer Johnson and Auxiliary Officer Stiltner responded to the Ameristay hotel in reference to a call about two individuals in a white car using a needle to shoot up drugs.Sergeant Taylor who arrived on scene, and Officer Roosa, conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle. Located were a large amount of white crystal like substance inside a magnetic hidden compartment in the trunk next to a loaded high point pistol and several boxes of ammunition. Officers were also able to locate a large amount of marijuana and Xanax pills. There were also a digital set of scales located in the same container with the white crystal-like substance and packages of small clear plastic bags commonly used to package and distribute drugs.
Fire destroys camper in Putnam County, West Virginia
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Nitro Fire Department (NFD) says a midday fire destroyed a camper on Scary Creek Road in Putnam County. NFD says flames were coming through the roof as firefighters arrived at 1312 Scary Creek Road. The fire was quickly extinguished, and there were no injuries, NFD says. The fire department also […]
wymt.com
Community mourns loss of longtime Magoffin County schools employee
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one school announced the loss of one of their own earlier this week. Herald Whitaker Middle School in Magoffin County posted the news on its Facebook Monday. Officials say Patchell Salyer first started working with the school system at Salyer Elementary and moved...
2 people dead after shooting in Portsmouth, Ohio
UPDATE (Nov. 20, 2022, at 4:13 p.m.): The Portsmouth Police Department says two men are dead after shots were fired downtown in the 700 block of Chillicothe Street. Callers reported to 911 that the shooting occurred just outside of Frank N Steins Lounge around 2:23 a.m., Portsmouth PD says. Portsmouth PD says that upon arrival […]
West Virginia school bus involved in crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Kanawha County school bus was involved in an accident with another vehicle on Monday morning. Kanawha County Metro says the crash happened at the intersection of Washington St. East and Elizabeth St. in Charleston. There were students on the bus, but none of them were injured, according to dispatchers. A woman […]
WSAZ
High school quarterback helps elderly couple during house fire
RUSSELL, Ky. (WSAZ) - Heading into Thanksgiving, Don Ratliff is grateful he and his wife escaped unharmed after a fire destroyed the home they’d lived in 43 years. “It’s very heartbreaking,” Ratliff said. A little after 11 a.m. Friday, his wife’s caregiver alerted him a fire had...
Residents escape townhouse fire in Cross Lanes, West Virginia
UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 10:07 p.m.): The Assistance Fire Chief for the Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department James Hill says an insurance company will figure out what caused the fire. UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 12:05 p.m.): Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department (TMVFD) says that when crews arrived at a structure fire on Brick […]
thelevisalazer.com
STATE AUDITOR REPORTS ON LAWRENCE, MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFFS’ ACCOUNTS
FRANKFORT, Ky. – State Auditor Mike Harmon today released the audit of the 2021 financial statement of Lawrence County Sheriff Chuck Jackson. State law requires the auditor to annually audit the accounts of each county sheriff. In compliance with this law, the auditor issues two sheriff’s reports each year: one reporting on the audit of the sheriff’s tax account, and the other reporting on the audit of the fee account used to operate the office.
West Virginia man kidnapped a woman at shopping center, police say
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he kidnapped a woman in Barboursville and took her to a home in Mason County, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police responded to a possible kidnapping near the Merritt Creek Farm shopping center on Monday. Witnesses told police that […]
WSAZ
Traffic affected by school bus accident
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County school bus with children on board crashed early Monday morning in Charleston. According to a Metro supervisor, the accident happened at the intersection of Washington Street East and Elizabeth Street. The crash involved a school bus and an SUV. The supervisor told WSAZ...
Comments / 0