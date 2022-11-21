ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naches, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbcrightnow.com

Stage 2 burn ban implemented in Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash.- Planning on gathering around the fire pit this Thanksgiving? You may want to reconsider. The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has implemented a Stage 2 burn ban in Yakima County effective at 12 p.m. on November, 23. Under a Stage 2 burn ban the use of any wood...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Snow causes spinouts, closes stretches of I-90 in Cascades

Snow and ice made Thanksgiving travel through the Cascade passes difficult Tuesday, with eastbound I-90 traffic shut down in two places because of spinouts. Tuesday morning saw freezing rain on Snoqualmie Pass, which quickly escalated to several inches of snow falling as the day continued. The issues started when large...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KHQ Right Now

School closures on Nov. 23

SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 23:. Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late | No preschool. Moses...
SPOKANE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snow brings travel problems to Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Snow and ice complicated cross-state travel on Interstate 90 Tuesday, as eastbound traffic was shut down in two places because of spinouts. The Washington State Patrol closed a stretch of eastbound I-90 near Ellensburg beginning in the afternoon following crashes caused by freezing rain. By early...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
ifiberone.com

Fire destroys historic cabin at Lake Wenatchee early Sunday morning

LAKE WENATCHEE — A historic cabin was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning at Lake Wenatchee. Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue responded early in the morning to the reported structure fire along North Shore Drive. Fire crews say the fire was not noticed by nearby residents until the structure was nearly fully-engulfed in flames.
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Majority of Grant and Douglas counties to get 'iced over' by freezing rain early Tuesday; light snow expected

EPHRATA - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are predicting treacherous travel conditions early Tuesday in Grant, Douglas and Chelan counties due to widespread freezing rain. One-hundredth of an inch to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is expected across most of Grant and Douglas counties. The immediate Wenatchee...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima settles road design lawsuit for $3 million

YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement with the family of a man that was seriously injured in a car crash at the intersection of 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard. The family's lawsuit alleged that the width of the intersection was too wide to safely...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Holiday traffic brings annual congestion around Union Gap Costco

UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is reminding people to be mindful of holiday traffic congestion as annual traffic patterns take hold. It reports increased traffic around the Valley Mall Boulevard overpass, as well as several multiple-car crashes around Costco, where Valley Mall Boulevard meets Longfibre Road.
UNION GAP, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Groundbreaking on new Prosser hospital set for Nov. 29

Prosser Memorial Hospital will break ground on a new $112 million hospital complex next week. The new hospital will be built on a 33-acre plot of land where North Gap Road and Interstate 82 meet. It will add additional rooms to the hospital as well as help expand Prosser’s cardiology department. Surgical suites and birthing suites will be added, according to a news release. Inpatient rooms will be private.
PROSSER, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

It Happened Here: WSDOT to rename I-90 rest areas near Cle Elum

For those who travel Interstate 90, Indian John Hill is a waypoint in the trip, as well as a place to take a well-earned break from their travels. The hill, and the rest areas that sit on either side of the freeway between Cle Elum and Ellensburg, are named for an Upper Yakama man who lived in the area and was known to the settlers who came through. A placard at the rest area gives an extremely brief history of its namesake.
CLE ELUM, WA
1460 ESPN Yakima

7 Chinese Restaurants in Yakima That’ll Make Your Mouth Water

The debate started as my wife and I discussed the upcoming holidays and dinners. Sure we have all of the typical family obligations and the food that comes with those. You know, the traditional Thanksgiving dinner and the little less traditional Christmas dinner, but usually, you can expect the same types of food on both occasions. Turkey, for one, and some kind of roast or ham for the other (at least with our families).
YAKIMA, WA
yaktrinews.com

⚠️🚨FIRST ALERT 🚨⚠️- Icy conditions, possible fog on your Wednesday morning commute – Jason

Tough traveling conditions tonight, and into tomorrow morning from Ellensburg to Pendleton. The wintry mix that fell throughout the day will freeze tonight into tomorrow morning, causing difficult driving conditions throughout our areas. We’ve already had reports of rollover accidents on I-182 in Pasco Tuesday evening, and I-90 has been...
ELLENSBURG, WA
yaktrinews.com

First Alert Weather: Winter storm brings mountain snow and valley rain, chance freezing rain Tuesday -Briana

Snow in the mountains today. A cold freezing rain/rain in the lower elevations starting late this morning and continuing through the afternoon/evening hours. Wednesday and Thursday will start a drying trend. Fog still possible tomorrow morning and some icing, but not nearly as active as today’s forecast! Warming to the 40s and 50s for the finish to the holiday weekend. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:08am Sunset: 4:18pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:14am Sunset: 4:22pm.
YAKIMA, WA
98.3 The KEY

Man Found in Burned Out Car Near Wapato Identified

It appears a man bound in a burned-out car near Wapato in August was shot before the fire was lit. Back on August 16th, Yakima County Deputies were notified about a car on fire in the 100 block of Progressive Road, about a mile from Wapato near Highway 97. The car was seen in the early morning hours.
WAPATO, WA
107.3 KFFM

A Jaw-Dropping Video: Witness Yakima Like You’ve Never Seen It Before

A Jaw-Dropping View: Witness Yakima Like You've Never Seen It Before. The ability to fly is every kid’s dream superpower. Probably their first choice. Heck, I even still have dreams where I’m flying. Well, thanks to Stan Owen of Yakima, I will have those dreams stuck in my head for quite a while longer. The fantastic footage of the Yakima Valley he captured from his remote drone is awe-inspiring.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Information Denied In Missing Yakima Boy Case

It's week 11 and still no sign of a 5-year-old Yakima boy missing since September 10 from Sarge Hubbard Park. KIT News has requested all available investigative information from the Yakima Police Department through a Freedom of Information request but like other media organizations the city has denied releasing information claiming it's part of an ongoing investigation.
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy