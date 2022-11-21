Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Stage 2 burn ban implemented in Yakima County
YAKIMA, Wash.- Planning on gathering around the fire pit this Thanksgiving? You may want to reconsider. The Yakima Regional Clean Air Agency has implemented a Stage 2 burn ban in Yakima County effective at 12 p.m. on November, 23. Under a Stage 2 burn ban the use of any wood...
ifiberone.com
Just in time: Firefighters prevent explosion of diesel tanker on I-90 near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG - A disaster on I-90 in Thorp just west of Ellensburg was averted on Wednesday due to a swift response by firefighters. In the early afternoon, firefighters raced to the scene of a diesel tanker truck fire; the vehicle was hauling a full load of fuel. When crews arrived,...
MyNorthwest.com
Snow causes spinouts, closes stretches of I-90 in Cascades
Snow and ice made Thanksgiving travel through the Cascade passes difficult Tuesday, with eastbound I-90 traffic shut down in two places because of spinouts. Tuesday morning saw freezing rain on Snoqualmie Pass, which quickly escalated to several inches of snow falling as the day continued. The issues started when large...
KHQ Right Now
School closures on Nov. 23
SPOKANE, Wash. - Winter weather hit the Inland Northwest and as a result, some local districts are canceling and delaying school. Here's a list of school closures and delays for Nov. 23:. Last Updated: Nov. 23 at 5:30 a.m. Mary Walker SD | 2 Hours Late | No preschool. Moses...
Snow brings travel problems to Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. — Snow and ice complicated cross-state travel on Interstate 90 Tuesday, as eastbound traffic was shut down in two places because of spinouts. The Washington State Patrol closed a stretch of eastbound I-90 near Ellensburg beginning in the afternoon following crashes caused by freezing rain. By early...
ifiberone.com
Fire destroys historic cabin at Lake Wenatchee early Sunday morning
LAKE WENATCHEE — A historic cabin was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning at Lake Wenatchee. Lake Wenatchee Fire & Rescue responded early in the morning to the reported structure fire along North Shore Drive. Fire crews say the fire was not noticed by nearby residents until the structure was nearly fully-engulfed in flames.
ifiberone.com
Majority of Grant and Douglas counties to get 'iced over' by freezing rain early Tuesday; light snow expected
EPHRATA - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service are predicting treacherous travel conditions early Tuesday in Grant, Douglas and Chelan counties due to widespread freezing rain. One-hundredth of an inch to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation is expected across most of Grant and Douglas counties. The immediate Wenatchee...
nbcrightnow.com
Yakima settles road design lawsuit for $3 million
YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement with the family of a man that was seriously injured in a car crash at the intersection of 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard. The family's lawsuit alleged that the width of the intersection was too wide to safely...
nbcrightnow.com
Holiday traffic brings annual congestion around Union Gap Costco
UNION GAP, Wash. — The Union Gap Police Department is reminding people to be mindful of holiday traffic congestion as annual traffic patterns take hold. It reports increased traffic around the Valley Mall Boulevard overpass, as well as several multiple-car crashes around Costco, where Valley Mall Boulevard meets Longfibre Road.
Yakima Herald Republic
Groundbreaking on new Prosser hospital set for Nov. 29
Prosser Memorial Hospital will break ground on a new $112 million hospital complex next week. The new hospital will be built on a 33-acre plot of land where North Gap Road and Interstate 82 meet. It will add additional rooms to the hospital as well as help expand Prosser’s cardiology department. Surgical suites and birthing suites will be added, according to a news release. Inpatient rooms will be private.
Inflation drives high demand for help at Second Harvest’s Turkey Drive in Tri-Cities
Cars began lining up before dawn.
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: WSDOT to rename I-90 rest areas near Cle Elum
For those who travel Interstate 90, Indian John Hill is a waypoint in the trip, as well as a place to take a well-earned break from their travels. The hill, and the rest areas that sit on either side of the freeway between Cle Elum and Ellensburg, are named for an Upper Yakama man who lived in the area and was known to the settlers who came through. A placard at the rest area gives an extremely brief history of its namesake.
7 Chinese Restaurants in Yakima That’ll Make Your Mouth Water
The debate started as my wife and I discussed the upcoming holidays and dinners. Sure we have all of the typical family obligations and the food that comes with those. You know, the traditional Thanksgiving dinner and the little less traditional Christmas dinner, but usually, you can expect the same types of food on both occasions. Turkey, for one, and some kind of roast or ham for the other (at least with our families).
yaktrinews.com
⚠️🚨FIRST ALERT 🚨⚠️- Icy conditions, possible fog on your Wednesday morning commute – Jason
Tough traveling conditions tonight, and into tomorrow morning from Ellensburg to Pendleton. The wintry mix that fell throughout the day will freeze tonight into tomorrow morning, causing difficult driving conditions throughout our areas. We’ve already had reports of rollover accidents on I-182 in Pasco Tuesday evening, and I-90 has been...
yaktrinews.com
First Alert Weather: Winter storm brings mountain snow and valley rain, chance freezing rain Tuesday -Briana
Snow in the mountains today. A cold freezing rain/rain in the lower elevations starting late this morning and continuing through the afternoon/evening hours. Wednesday and Thursday will start a drying trend. Fog still possible tomorrow morning and some icing, but not nearly as active as today’s forecast! Warming to the 40s and 50s for the finish to the holiday weekend. Tri-Cities Sunrise: 7:08am Sunset: 4:18pm Yakima Sunrise: 7:14am Sunset: 4:22pm.
Man Found in Burned Out Car Near Wapato Identified
It appears a man bound in a burned-out car near Wapato in August was shot before the fire was lit. Back on August 16th, Yakima County Deputies were notified about a car on fire in the 100 block of Progressive Road, about a mile from Wapato near Highway 97. The car was seen in the early morning hours.
ifiberone.com
Former Ellensburg resident and CWU grad dies in the line of duty while on patrol for Bellevue Police
BELLEVUE - A 34-year-old Bellevue police officer with ties to Ellensburg died in the line of duty on Monday. The Bellevue Police Department says Jordan Jackson was on his patrol motorcycle in the 500 block of Bellevue Way SE when he was hit by a white car. Jackson was transported...
A Jaw-Dropping Video: Witness Yakima Like You’ve Never Seen It Before
A Jaw-Dropping View: Witness Yakima Like You've Never Seen It Before. The ability to fly is every kid’s dream superpower. Probably their first choice. Heck, I even still have dreams where I’m flying. Well, thanks to Stan Owen of Yakima, I will have those dreams stuck in my head for quite a while longer. The fantastic footage of the Yakima Valley he captured from his remote drone is awe-inspiring.
Information Denied In Missing Yakima Boy Case
It's week 11 and still no sign of a 5-year-old Yakima boy missing since September 10 from Sarge Hubbard Park. KIT News has requested all available investigative information from the Yakima Police Department through a Freedom of Information request but like other media organizations the city has denied releasing information claiming it's part of an ongoing investigation.
KIMA TV
Yakima shooting leaves multiple bullet holes in parked truck, no injuries reported
YAKIMA -- We've just received new information on a drive-by shooting that took place over the weekend here in Yakima. Late Saturday night, shots rang through a neighborhood near the 1000 Block of South 21st Avenue. As bullets were flying through the street, they struck a truck multiple times. Police...
