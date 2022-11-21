Read full article on original website
Snow flurries possible Friday night and Saturday
It’s hard to believe that we had record warmth just 24 hours ago, doesn’t it? Many people went to bed while it still felt like early fall and woke up to winter! Temperatures at 2PM Friday afternoon were nearly 40° cooler than they were just 24 hours prior, before the strong cold front came through.
STORM WATCH: Wind gusts, periods of rain into Saturday; thunderstorms possible
NOW AND NEW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight, there will be periods of rain and it will turn windy. Some wind gusts will be between 40-50 mph, especially along the shoreline. A thunderstorm is also possible with lows only in the low-60s. Saturday will be rainy up until 9 a.m., then becoming mostly sunny and staying windy. Very mild with highs around 70 degrees.
First Alert Forecast: Bundle up! Unseasonably cold & gusty
Bundle up! It'll be an unseasonably cold finish to the weekend with temps staying in the 30s today.With a biting wind gusting 30+ mph at times, it'll feel like the 20s out there despite plenty of sunshine.There's a chance of some passing flurries or snow showers in the mountains far north and west. Most activity will be weakening by the time it gets into our area.Tonight will be the coldest yet this season with widespread lows in the 20s ... even teens in the northwest 'burbs! Skies will remain mostly clear, and the wind should relax some after sunset.Monday will be mostly sunny but still chilly with highs in the low 40s. That's still about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. While it'll still be breezy, it won't be quite as harsh. Peak gusts will top out around 25 mph in the afternoon.We'll see a gradual warming trend into midweek as it stays quiet for any holiday travel. Thanksgiving itself looks dry before rain moves in Friday.
STORM WATCH: Snow transitions into rain early Wednesday morning
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says snow will transition into rain early Wednesday morning. He says temperatures will be above freezing on Wednesday morning with light rain persisting until lunchtime.
Record high of 74 for Thursday, showers and storms at night
The record high for Thursday currently stands at 74 degrees. An intense cold front brings big changes to our weather starting with showers and storms Thursday night.
The Farmers’ Almanac Predicts High Snowfall, Low Temperatures For Winter 2022-2023
Weather forecast models are sharing their predictions for the 2022-2023 winter season, from anticipated temperatures to projected snowfall amounts. Based on a few models, the U.S. will have an especially cold and snowy winter in the coming months. What is this based on, and what’s causing this?. Right along...
'Freak Storm' Headed for Texas Could Dump Entire Season of Snow Overnight
The storm could impact Thanksgiving travel to and from the Texas panhandle.
Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning
The ABC 17 Stormtrack Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert Day for the potential of accumulating snow between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. SETUP: Low pressure moving across the Rockies late Saturday into Sunday will track in our direction, pulling moisture in from the southwest. The low will track just to our southwest The post Weather Alert Day: Accumulating snow possible Monday night into Tuesday morning appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Cold Front Brings Showers This Weekend, But Next Weekend’s Front Brings Major Cold
Weather Update – Saturday, November 5, 2022 – 4:30 PM. We started off with a wet and windy morning today but since then, showers have moved out of area area. A thick layer of clouds still remain with wind speeds in the teens but those should both taper off overnight. That will leave us partly clear to mostly clear skies and calmer wind speeds. Lows are expected to drop into the 40’s as the cold front passes. Don’t forget, daylight savings ends on Sunday at 2:00 in the morning, so set those clocks back an hour before you go to bed.
Cold temps over the weekend with highs only in the 30s
NEXT: Coldest temps over the next several days will be this weekend. We start our day in the 20s Saturday, and daytime highs won't make it out of the 30s. Other than that, we remain dry and sunny into next week. We warm up a bit Wednesday and into Thanksgiving. There is a chance for a potential storm of mostly rain for Black Friday.
Southern US States Face Severe Storm Risks as Snow Moves In
A strong storm system is ushering in winter weather across the United States that week with some of the southern states expected to see accumulating snowfalls. Additionally, some of these areas expecting marked snowfalls are facing severe storm conditions. Especially as an arctic chill flies in with the accumulations. Weather...
Sunny skies Wednesday, Thursday; clouds move in for weekend
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Alex Calamia says sunny skies return for Wednesday and Thursday, but clouds return with warmer temperatures this weekend.
11/22/22: Mild and Quiet Weather continues
Latest Forecast Update from Meteorologists Steve Caporizzo & Rob Lindenmuth:. What a day today, fair deal of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 40s, of course this is seasonable for this time of year, but with the recent chill and wind, today felt great!. High pressure to our south will...
Coast-to-coast cold as US plunges into winter this week
Despite the calendar saying it's mid-November, winter has arrived across the Lower 48 and could stick around through Thanksgiving next week.
Fall Storm Could Bring First Major Snowfall to Northeast US
Days after Hurricane Nicole slammed regions across Florida, yet another fall storm could potentially bring significant precipitation to the U.S. Multiple states throughout the north and southeastern U.S. impacted by the storm could see their first measurable snowfalls of the season. Southern States to See Another Cold Weather Event. The...
Not as cold tonight, rain chances return for the holiday
A few sprinkles are possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning. With the cloudy skies, lows will stay in the low to mid 40s and near 50° at the coast. The mostly cloudy skies with stick around for Sunday, but skies will stay dry with highs in the mid 50s.
Major Winter Storm to Bring the First Blizzard of the Season in the Western United States
A major winter storm responsible for the torrential rain, mountain snow, and cold air in the Western United States will intensify to cause blizzard conditions and a potential snowstorm in the region. The forecast is according to US weather authorities and meteorologists, who predicted that the weather system will strike...
First Alert Forecast: Bright skies and brisk, flurries tonight
What a difference! Last weekend we were in the 70s. Today we'll struggle to get out of the 30s.Expect bright skies, but a very brisk day with highs right around 40 this afternoon. With a continued chilly breeze, it'll feel more like the 30s.Late tonight, there's a slim chance of a few passing flurries in spots. Most people won't see anything ... just a "heads up" to not be surprised if you run into some flakes in the air.Sunday will be even colder! Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s waking up and won't climb much. With winds gusting 30-35 mph and temps in the 30s tomorrow, wind chills will stay in the 20s all day. Despite more sunshine, bundle up if you'll be outside!It stays chilly Monday as we gradually get closer to normal by midweek. The good news is that it looks great for local holiday travel.Thanksgiving also looks dry with our next chance of rain arriving on Friday. Stay warm!
Snowstorm with frigid temperatures impacting about 20 states this week, winter weather forecast says
Icy roads could be a problem as some of the first snowflakes of the season fall across a large swath of the country.
