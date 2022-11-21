ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

2 men arrested, charged in threat to NYC synagogue

By Nexstar Media Wire, Aliza Chasan
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YAZ1M_0jIaZ9fF00

MANHATTAN ( WPIX ) — One of two men arrested at Penn Station in connection with a threat to the Jewish community in New York City said he has a “sick personality,” court documents revealed.

“This was not an idle threat. This was a real threat,” Mayor Eric Adams said at a press conference Monday. “It is my duty to protect Jewish New Yorkers from antisemitism.”

Christopher Brown, 21, and Matthew Maherer, 22, allegedly had a firearm, a high-capacity magazine, ammunition, an 8-inch-long military-style knife, a swastika arm patch, a ski mask and a bulletproof vest when they were arrested Friday, officials said. Both were arraigned Sunday.

The men were arrested without incident after they were spotted walking into Penn Station and going down an escalator, according to an MTA officer.

“A potential tragedy was averted when they were intercepted by police officers at Penn Station, given that online postings indicated an intent to use these weapons at a Manhattan synagogue,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “Hateful antisemitic targeting of synagogues is deplorable. I am grateful to our law enforcement partners — the NYPD and the FBI — for their quick intervention in apprehending these individuals before they could carry out any attack.”

Before their arrest, the pair met up at Saint Patrick’s Cathedral because they wanted to get a blessing, Brown told police. From there, they got a ride to Pennsylvania, allegedly to buy a gun from a man named Jay, according to court documents.

“I wanted to get a gun. I cash app paid Matt $650 for the gun. However, I changed my mind because I was nervous about the police and didn’t want the gun anymore, but Matt bought it anyway from Jay,” Brown said, according to the criminal complaint. “I was there when Matt bought the gun from Jay. We were playing with the gun. I held the gun and then gave it to Matt, who put it in his book bag. We drove back to Manhattan.”

Brown tweeted about their plans from the account @VrillGod, court documents show. On Nov. 12, “big moves being made on Friday,” was tweeted.

“Brutally murder people with hatchets and whatnot,” was tweeted in a Nov. 16 video. “How it feels to kill people.”

The next day, there was another tweet: “Gonna ask a Priest if I should become a husband or shoot up a synagogue and die.”

On Friday, before their arrest, “This time I’m really gonna do it” was tweeted from the account.

“I have a sick personality,” Brown said, according to his criminal complaint. “I was going to be a coward and blow my brains out with it. It took me three years to finally buy the gun. Matt is one of my followers. I have Nazi paraphernalia in my house. I think it is really cool. I also operate a white supremacist Twitter group.”

2 fatally struck by NYC subway trains, police say

Brown now faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, making a terroristic threat, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree as a crime of terrorism, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

Mahrer faces charges of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree.

“The Manhattan D.A.’s office will now pursue accountability and justice in this case with the full resources of our counter-terrorism program and recently enhanced and expanded hate crimes unit,” Bragg said. “We do not tolerate illegal guns or hate in this city.”

Watch Mayor Adams’ full news conference below.

Mahrer was arraigned around midnight. Prosecutors asked that he be remanded to custody without bail, but the court set bail at $150,000 cash or $300,000 bail (partially secured or insurance company bond).

Brown was arraigned later on Sunday. He was remanded to custody without bail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Man stabs 2 people on a subway train in Union Square, police say

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (PIX11) — Two people were stabbed on a subway train near the Union Square station Tuesday night, police said. The suspect was fighting with a 28-year-old woman when he slashed her in the face with an unknown object at around 10:30 p.m., police said. The suspect also put a man, 29, in […]
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

Suspect in custody for NYC gay bar attacks

NYPD detectives escorted Sean Kuilan, 34, of Manhattan, from the 7th Precinct station house to a police vehicle. The detectives then drove him to central booking. Kuilan is accused of tossing a brick at the window of VERS, a gay bar in Hell's Kitchen, at least three times.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Suspects accused in plans to attack NYC synagogues arraigned

NEW YORK -- Two suspects who allegedly planned to attack New York City synagogues have been arraigned.Police say 21-year-old Christopher Brown, of Long Island, was found with an 8-inch knife and high-capacity magazine when he was arrested Friday night in Penn Station.Also arrested with him was 22-year-old Matthew Mahrer, of West 94th Street in Manhattan, whose family is reportedly Jewish, including his grandfather who is a Holocaust survivor.Criminal complaints against both men cite Twitter messages that warned early last week, "Big moves being made on Friday," and then Thursday, "Gonna ask a priest if I should become a husband or...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Man shot dead in front of Brooklyn apartment building Sunday night

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department has reported that a man was shot dead outside an apartment building at 350 East 51 Street in East Flatbush, Brooklyn, Sunday night. According to police, the victim was identified as Peter George, 38, of Brownsville. Shortly after 7 pm, NYPD officers responded to a 911 call reporting gunshots in the area. Upon their arrival, they located George with a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Detectives from the NYPD’s 67th Precinct are investigating, but at this The post Man shot dead in front of Brooklyn apartment building Sunday night appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
DoingItLocal

Stratford News: Shooting

#Stratford CT– On 11/21/2022 at approximately 730pm Officers responded to a report of shots fired near 372 Knowlton Street. Upon arrival Officers learned that a verbal altercation between two men turned violent ending with one of the men, Eugene Delevante age 44 of Stratford shooting the male victim. The victim’s car was also damaged as a result of the incident.
STRATFORD, CT
The Hill

The Hill

780K+
Followers
89K+
Post
556M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy