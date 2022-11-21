Read full article on original website
KTVB
Treasure Valley law enforcement reacts to former Boise police captain's affiliation with white nationalist group
BOISE, Idaho — More backlash from local law enforcement tonight against a recently retired Boise Police Captain. This comes one day after Mayor Lauren McLean said she's launching an independent investigation into Matthew Bryngelson, and the entire Boise Police Department. Bryngelson was scheduled to speak at the American Renaissance...
Fugitive with California gang ties arrested after traffic stop in North Idaho
DALTON GARDENS, Idaho — A recent traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a man wanted on a federal warrant for murder, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. A deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Richie W....
Authorities arrest California murder suspect in Dalton Gardens
DALTON GARDENS, ID. — The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office arrested a California murder suspect in Dalton Gardens at a traffic stop. KCSO says on Nov. 20 at around 4:15 p.m., a KCSO deputy initiated a traffic stop around 4th Street and Canfield Avenue. Authorities identified the suspect as 39-year-old Richie W. Michelson. Michelson has an address in Coeur d’Alene and...
ABA Journal
Deborah Ferguson fights to protect ballot initiative process and other rights in Idaho
Deborah Ferguson grew up in a blue-collar family in a southwest suburb of Chicago. Neither of her parents went to college, and her father, who eventually started his own charter boat business, didn’t finish high school. But they prioritized education, and even in grade school, Ferguson knew she wanted to be a lawyer.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho has dozens of Latter-day Saint church members in the Legislature. How has faith guided politics?
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Every time Wendy Horman is in Washington, D.C., she visits two places. One is the Library of Congress, because the five-term Republican state lawmaker once dreamed of becoming a librarian. The other is the National Archives Museum, where she pays respect to the U.S. Constitution.
Post Register
Idaho AG-elect hires former Trump administration attorneys
BOISE (AP) — Idaho will add a new position of solicitor general to challenge federal government actions and policies when Republican Raul Labrador becomes the state’s new attorney general in early January. Labrador on Thursday announced two staff positions to be filled by former members of President Donald...
KHQ Right Now
Attorney general warns of new scam in Idaho
People in Idaho are being warned of a new scam where scam mailers are sending out advertisements for private tax attorneys that look like official government letters. If you receive a letter in the main, throw it away.
Up to $600 being sent out to households in Idaho by state
money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many, if not most, residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
Is It Illegal to Smoke in a Car with a Child in Idaho?
Flipping through old family photo albums the other day, I couldn't help but notice there was a cigarette in every pic. It was a here a cig, there a cig, everywhere a cig-cig situation. Nearly every auntie, uncle, and grown-up family friend captured on camera was mid-drag and living their...
Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Nov 10
A southwest Idaho teenager has been reported missing by loved ones. Her last date of contact was November 9, 2022. Have you seen Kelsee Kay Mascroft?. Kelsee Kay Mascroft's profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site has information on more than 40 active juvenile cases throughout the state. The IMPCH is a service of the Idaho State Police Department.
According To This Statistic, Idaho CLOBBERS California
Many Californians have decided to relocate to Idaho recently, and we completely get it. Beautiful scenery, friendly neighbors, and endless amounts of things to do. Idaho is great! We can't fault anyone for wanting to live here. Some folks, however, don't see it that way. They want Idaho to "be...
September special session leads to $24,000 in fines against 91 Idaho lobbyists for late filings
Following the September special session of the Idaho Legislature, 91 lobbyists were fined by the Idaho Secretary of State’s office for filing late reports, public records obtained by the Idaho Capital Sun showed. While the session lasted a single day on Sept. 1, when the Idaho Legislature passed a $1 billion bill that included a […] The post September special session leads to $24,000 in fines against 91 Idaho lobbyists for late filings appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Idaho hospitals must provide care to every person that walks into the ER — even pregnant patients
For years, anyone showing up at an American hospital emergency room could get the life saving treatment they needed. No matter who they were, a federal law known as the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, made it clear: if you showed up at an emergency room that hospital had an obligation to do what […] The post Idaho hospitals must provide care to every person that walks into the ER — even pregnant patients appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
WATCH: Unannounced Visit By Deer Translates To Idaho Viral Video
You never know when hitting the record button on your phone will translate into something that makes a stranger's day. In the case of an Idaho resident who was visited by a herd of darling deer, it made a whole bunch of people's days. One of the great things about...
One of the Oldest General Stores In The Country Is Located Right Here In Idaho
One of the oldest General stores in the country is located right here in Idaho. It was built in the 1800s and is a perfect stop for the entire family. From time to time you'll find families at the general store enjoying homemade ice cream. Have you been to Tracy...
Did You Know Idaho is Home to One of the Most Festive Zip Codes in America?
There's one town in Idaho that almost everyone forgets about until December arrives. Then? Everyone wants their mail postmarked through the festive post office!. The little town we're talking about? You'll find it a little less than 15 miles from St. Maries in Benewah County. With the zip code 83866, Christmas cards, letters to Santa and every other piece of mail that's sent through this post office gets a postmark that reads "Santa, Idaho."
Betsy Russell is retiring after a four decade career
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Betsy Russell, Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing, will retire Jan. 1. Russell has headed the Boise bureau for the Press for the past five years, helping oversee the newspaper’s...
These Words Mean Something Different in Idaho
Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some words from movoto that have deep meaning here in Idaho but in other places means something different and usually less exciting. Words that Mean Different Things in Idaho. Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some...
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
One of the Most Underrated Attractions in America is in Idaho
Idaho is home to one of the most underrated attractions in America, and it’s less than 2 hours from Boise. Any guesses? Shoshone Falls? Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve?. Nope. The answer might surprise you! Keep reading 👇. There’s a recent article from Prevention that shares...
