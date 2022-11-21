ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Post Register

Idaho AG-elect hires former Trump administration attorneys

BOISE (AP) — Idaho will add a new position of solicitor general to challenge federal government actions and policies when Republican Raul Labrador becomes the state’s new attorney general in early January. Labrador on Thursday announced two staff positions to be filled by former members of President Donald...
IDAHO STATE
KHQ Right Now

Attorney general warns of new scam in Idaho

People in Idaho are being warned of a new scam where scam mailers are sending out advertisements for private tax attorneys that look like official government letters. If you receive a letter in the main, throw it away.
IDAHO STATE
R.A. Heim

Up to $600 being sent out to households in Idaho by state

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you live in Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many, if not most, residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

Is It Illegal to Smoke in a Car with a Child in Idaho?

Flipping through old family photo albums the other day, I couldn't help but notice there was a cigarette in every pic. It was a here a cig, there a cig, everywhere a cig-cig situation. Nearly every auntie, uncle, and grown-up family friend captured on camera was mid-drag and living their...
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Have You Seen Her? South Idaho Teen Missing Since Nov 10

A southwest Idaho teenager has been reported missing by loved ones. Her last date of contact was November 9, 2022. Have you seen Kelsee Kay Mascroft?. Kelsee Kay Mascroft's profile was recently added to the Idaho Missing Persons Clearinghouse website. The site has information on more than 40 active juvenile cases throughout the state. The IMPCH is a service of the Idaho State Police Department.
BOISE, ID
Idaho Capital Sun

September special session leads to $24,000 in fines against 91 Idaho lobbyists for late filings

Following the September special session of the Idaho Legislature, 91 lobbyists were fined by the Idaho Secretary of State’s office for filing late reports, public records obtained by the Idaho Capital Sun showed. While the session lasted a single day on Sept. 1, when the Idaho Legislature passed a $1 billion bill that included a […] The post September special session leads to $24,000 in fines against 91 Idaho lobbyists for late filings appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

Idaho hospitals must provide care to every person that walks into the ER — even pregnant patients

For years, anyone showing up at an American hospital emergency room could get the life saving treatment they needed. No matter who they were, a federal law known as the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, made it clear: if you showed up at an emergency room that hospital had an obligation to do what […] The post Idaho hospitals must provide care to every person that walks into the ER — even pregnant patients appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

Did You Know Idaho is Home to One of the Most Festive Zip Codes in America?

There's one town in Idaho that almost everyone forgets about until December arrives. Then? Everyone wants their mail postmarked through the festive post office!. The little town we're talking about? You'll find it a little less than 15 miles from St. Maries in Benewah County. With the zip code 83866, Christmas cards, letters to Santa and every other piece of mail that's sent through this post office gets a postmark that reads "Santa, Idaho."
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

These Words Mean Something Different in Idaho

Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some words from movoto that have deep meaning here in Idaho but in other places means something different and usually less exciting. Words that Mean Different Things in Idaho. Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some...
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho

Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
IDAHO STATE

