Daily Mail

Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
The Motley Fool

1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist

The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Benzinga

Peering Into Royal Caribbean Gr's Recent Short Interest

Royal Caribbean Gr's RCL short percent of float has fallen 4.74% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 22.19 million shares sold short, which is 11.65% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Looking Into Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Short Interest

Freeport-McMoRan's FCX short percent of float has fallen 18.97% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 26.78 million shares sold short, which is 1.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

A Look Into Coupa Software's Debt

Over the past three months, shares of Coupa Software Inc. COUP rose by 5.82%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Coupa Software has. Based on Coupa Software's balance sheet as of September 7, 2022, long-term debt is at $2.16 billion and current debt is at $1.75 million, amounting to $2.16 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $527.96 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $1.63 billion.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving

The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Benzinga

What Does Atento's Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of Atento Inc. ATTO rose by 3.40%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Atento has.
NASDAQ

Six Stocks With Notable Insider Buying: Home Depot, Intel, Overstock and Others

Insider buying always draws interest from investors. Insiders can sell for a whole host of reasons, including to make other investments, buy a house and pay for life’s expenses. Put simply, insider selling doesn’t have to mean the insider is necessarily bearish on the underlying stock. However, insiders...
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Kingstone Companies KINS stock increased by 7.88% to $0.94 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 32.0K, which is 50.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About ON Semiconductor?

ON Semiconductor's ON short percent of float has risen 4.78% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.70 million shares sold short, which is 5.04% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview

Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Benzinga

Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock

Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
Benzinga

Bankrupt FTX Seeks Court Nod To Let BitGo Safeguard Remaining Assets, To Pay $5M Fee Upfront

Defunct crypto exchange FTX FTT/USD has notified a federal judge that it would like BitGo to safeguard its remaining digital assets during the bankruptcy proceedings. What Happened: On Wednesday, FTX said that it was worried about cyberattacks and theft and that the company and its affiliates needed the court's permission to move assets.
Benzinga

McDonald's' Debt Overview

Shares of McDonald's Inc. MCD moved higher by 6.98% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt McDonald's has. Based on McDonald's's balance sheet as of November 7, 2022, long-term debt is at $34.87 billion and current debt is at $318.40 million, amounting to $35.18 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $2.83 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $32.36 billion.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Sibanye Stillwater SBSW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Sibanye Stillwater has an average price target of $11.62 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $10.00.

