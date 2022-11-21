Read full article on original website
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Benzinga
Peering Into Royal Caribbean Gr's Recent Short Interest
Royal Caribbean Gr's RCL short percent of float has fallen 4.74% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 22.19 million shares sold short, which is 11.65% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.0 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Looking Into Freeport-McMoRan's Recent Short Interest
Freeport-McMoRan's FCX short percent of float has fallen 18.97% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 26.78 million shares sold short, which is 1.88% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 1.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
A Look Into Coupa Software's Debt
Over the past three months, shares of Coupa Software Inc. COUP rose by 5.82%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Coupa Software has. Based on Coupa Software's balance sheet as of September 7, 2022, long-term debt is at $2.16 billion and current debt is at $1.75 million, amounting to $2.16 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $527.96 million in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $1.63 billion.
If You Invested $10,000 in Coinbase in 2021, This Is How Much You Would Have Today
This top cryptocurrency exchange has withered along with the cryptocurrency market.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
Business Insider
The stock market just flashed an extremely rare signal that has a solid track record for strong gains ahead, Fundstrat says
An extremely rare signal flashed in the stock market on Tuesday, suggesting big gains ahead. That's according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee, who highlighted a surge in the put-to-call ratio despite a jump in the S&P 500. Since 1997, there have been only three instances when the put-to-call ratio surged above...
Monday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba Group, Coinbase Global, General Motors, HP, Kohl’s, and More
The futures are trading lower as we start the Thanksgiving holiday-shortened trading week. The stock market is closed on the big turkey day, and will also shutter early at 1 pm EST on Black Friday. The major indices closed the day modestly higher last Friday with the Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 rising, […]
Benzinga
What Does Atento's Debt Look Like?
Over the past three months, shares of Atento Inc. ATTO rose by 3.40%. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Atento has.
NASDAQ
Six Stocks With Notable Insider Buying: Home Depot, Intel, Overstock and Others
Insider buying always draws interest from investors. Insiders can sell for a whole host of reasons, including to make other investments, buy a house and pay for life’s expenses. Put simply, insider selling doesn’t have to mean the insider is necessarily bearish on the underlying stock. However, insiders...
msn.com
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Meta, Apple, And A Warren Buffett-Backed Company Set To Become Global Player
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets started the week showing strength, only to finish relatively flat, the S&P 500 was down by a marginal 0.32%, while the Dow Industrials edged 0.24% higher, and the Nasdaq Composite finished the week down by 0.78%.
Benzinga
Insurance Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. Kingstone Companies KINS stock increased by 7.88% to $0.94 during Wednesday's regular session. Trading volume for this security as of 12:40 EST is 32.0K, which is 50.6% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million.
Benzinga
How Is The Market Feeling About ON Semiconductor?
ON Semiconductor's ON short percent of float has risen 4.78% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 21.70 million shares sold short, which is 5.04% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 2.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview
Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Benzinga
Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock
Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
Benzinga
Bankrupt FTX Seeks Court Nod To Let BitGo Safeguard Remaining Assets, To Pay $5M Fee Upfront
Defunct crypto exchange FTX FTT/USD has notified a federal judge that it would like BitGo to safeguard its remaining digital assets during the bankruptcy proceedings. What Happened: On Wednesday, FTX said that it was worried about cyberattacks and theft and that the company and its affiliates needed the court's permission to move assets.
Benzinga
McDonald's' Debt Overview
Shares of McDonald's Inc. MCD moved higher by 6.98% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt McDonald's has. Based on McDonald's's balance sheet as of November 7, 2022, long-term debt is at $34.87 billion and current debt is at $318.40 million, amounting to $35.18 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $2.83 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $32.36 billion.
Benzinga
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Bank of America 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Bank of America BAC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.59%. Currently, Bank of America has a market capitalization of $302.61 billion. Buying $100 In BAC: If an investor had bought $100 of BAC stock...
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Sibanye Stillwater SBSW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Sibanye Stillwater has an average price target of $11.62 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $10.00.
