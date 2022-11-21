Read full article on original website
Benzinga
Full Truck Alliance Co's Earnings: A Preview
Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-23. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Full Truck Alliance Co will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. Full Truck Alliance Co bulls will hope to...
Benzinga
Kimball Electronics Board Member Trades Company's Stock
Deursen Holly Van, Board Member at Kimball Electronics KE, reported a large insider buy on November 22, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Van purchased 5,365 shares of Kimball Electronics. The total transaction amounted to $125,004.
NASDAQ
Is Trending Stock Costamare Inc. (CMRE) a Buy Now?
Costamare (CMRE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this shipping company have returned -0.6%, compared to the...
Benzinga
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session
Rocket Lab USA RKLB stock increased by 5.2% to $4.63 during Wednesday's after-market session. This security traded at a volume of 320.5K shares come close, making up 8.5% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion. Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares...
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
NASDAQ
3 Dirt Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy in November and Hold for Decades
Finding a quality business that pays a stable and growing dividend is a task in and of itself. But to find a company that is also a good value and has long-term growth prospects adds an additional layer of complexity. Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP), and Chevron...
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Amazon says increased costs due to inflation and declining demand from customers may eviscerate its third-quarter profits as shares slump 19% in after-hours trading - as CEO Andy Jassy warns they must balance investments
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy warned investors Thursday that the company will be balancing its investments and potentially increasing costs due to inflation, as shares dropped 19 percent Thursday. The company forecasted costs might eviscerate its profit for the current quarter, as early holiday marketing does little to boost sales growth...
NASDAQ
Six Stocks With Notable Insider Buying: Home Depot, Intel, Overstock and Others
Insider buying always draws interest from investors. Insiders can sell for a whole host of reasons, including to make other investments, buy a house and pay for life’s expenses. Put simply, insider selling doesn’t have to mean the insider is necessarily bearish on the underlying stock. However, insiders...
Monday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alibaba Group, Coinbase Global, General Motors, HP, Kohl’s, and More
The futures are trading lower as we start the Thanksgiving holiday-shortened trading week. The stock market is closed on the big turkey day, and will also shutter early at 1 pm EST on Black Friday. The major indices closed the day modestly higher last Friday with the Dow Jones Industrials and the S&P 500 rising, […]
ValueWalk
Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
Analysts give CSCO a HOLD rating. Earnings consistently beat the estimate. CSCO expects to profit and revenue growth. Despite a fiscal first-quarter earnings report that beat consensus estimates, analysts are giving Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) a HOLD rating for now. The report revealed that earnings for the computer networking firm rose 5% year-over-year through the quarter ending on October 29, up 86 cents. In addition, revenue increased by 6% to $13.6 billion.
Benzinga
Here's How Much $100 Invested In Bank of America 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Bank of America BAC has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 3.63% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 14.59%. Currently, Bank of America has a market capitalization of $302.61 billion. Buying $100 In BAC: If an investor had bought $100 of BAC stock...
NASDAQ
DVN Dividend Yield Pushes Past 8%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Monday, shares of Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $5.4), with the stock changing hands as low as $65.02 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) back on 12/31/1999 — you would have paid $146.88 per share. Fast forward to 12/31/2012 and each share was worth $142.41 on that date, a decrease of $4.67/share over all those years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $25.98 per share in dividends over the same period, for a positive total return of 23.36%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.6%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 8% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) is an S&P 500 company, giving it special status as one of the large-cap companies making up the S&P 500 Index.
Benzinga
Earnings Outlook For Autodesk
Autodesk ADSK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Autodesk will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.70. Autodesk bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that...
Benzinga
Looking At Lam Research's Recent Unusual Options Activity
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Lam Research LRCX. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga
Why Manchester United Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 10%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket
COMSovereign Holding Corp. COMS shares rose 58.4% to $0.1069 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 16% on Tuesday. Kalera Public Limited Company KAL rose 30% to $0.1183 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Tuesday. Kalera recently posted a Q3 loss of $0.05 per share. OpGen, Inc. OPGN rose...
NASDAQ
Down 69%, It's Time to Buy Roblox Stock Hand Over Fist
Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) stock is down 69% year to date thanks to slowing growth through the first half of the year. However, the stock hit a 52-week low of $21.65 months ago, and shares are currently trading around $33. There could be more upside in 2023. After reporting declining bookings...
Benzinga
Expert Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater
Analysts have provided the following ratings for Sibanye Stillwater SBSW within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Sibanye Stillwater has an average price target of $11.62 with a high of $13.00 and a low of $10.00.
Benzinga
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Atomera ATOM stock moved upwards by 20.7% to $9.9 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $236.1 million. Core Scientific CORZ shares increased by 14.15% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.7 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
