DUI suspect arrested after deadly crash in North Sacramento

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

DUI suspect arrested after deadly crash in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A man is facing charges for an alleged DUI crash that killed a woman in North Sacramento over the weekend.

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. Sunday in the area of Dry Creek Road and Marysville Boulevard and involved three vehicles.

Sacramento police say the woman, who was a passenger in one of the involved vehicles, died from her injuries at the hospital. Her name has not been released.

Officers say another driver — 25-year-old Joel Jimenez-Cervante — was found to be driving under the influence.

Jimenez-Cervante was taken to the hospital and will be booked into the Sacramento County Jail once medically cleared.

CBS Sacramento

